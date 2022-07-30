Top Cook County prosecutor abruptly resigns, rips into Kim Foxx: report

It’s difficult to imagine a story that better captures the state of law enforcement in Chicago than this one. A man who was singled out by the Chicago police superintendent as an example of an alleged murderer who should not have been released on electronic monitoring, only to be found not guilty six months later, allegedly ran from a crashed car in the Loop on Thursday evening, leaving behind a bag containing $8,000 in marijuana and a loaded handgun with an auto-fire switch and an extended magazine attached.

3 DAYS AGO