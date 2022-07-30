Top Cook County prosecutor abruptly resigns, rips into Kim Foxx: report

www.fox32chicago.com
wheresmine
4d ago
Keep voting for the same. She and others in the Democratic Party have made Chicago a total loss. I know there are not many great choices, but change in politics have to take place now. Chicago has hit rock bottom.
Reply(15)
131
Pat McCarthy
4d ago
I think it might be almost time to pop that bottle of champagne 🍾 boys and girls. It's not just his resignation, it's the Truth that he is spilling about Kim Foxx from her top prosecutor as he walks out the door. Lets hope the Heat 🔥gets unbearable for her.
Reply(6)
110
Chris.Baskerville
3d ago
Does anyone really think Kim Foxx is going to respond to what's going on in her office? Please! If anything she'll release some phony statement through a spokesperson. Cook County voters need to use their brain and vote a little smarter. Wake up people!
Reply(7)
71
Comments / 127