Man reported missing near Baldwin-Crenshaw Mall

2urbangirls.com
Related
2urbangirls.com
Woman reported missing in Compton
COMPTON – A 34-year-old woman who authorities say has been diagnosed with schizophrenia and bipolar disorder was reported missing Tuesday in Compton. Casey Jones was last seen at around 8 p.m. Monday on the 300 block of West Palm Street, said Deputy Tracy Koerner of the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.
2urbangirls.com
Man, 24, with schizophrenia reported missing in Compton
COMPTON – Authorities sought the public’s help Tuesday to locate a 24-year-old man with schizophrenia who was last seen in Compton. Jose Diaz Jr. was last seen at about 7 p.m. Saturday in the 2200 block of East Hatchway Street, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.
Brutal crowbar attack caught on video in Lynwood
A man who allegedly attacked two people with a large metal object in Lynwood in late June is being sought by authorities. The incidents unfolded about 8:30 p.m. on June 30, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. A man was walking in the 3300 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard with his […]
foxla.com
Man captured on video randomly attacking people with metal rod in Lynwood
LOS ANGELES - Deputies are searching for a man who violently attacked three people in what officials say were "random and unprovoked" attacks. The first incident happened June 30 around 8:30p.m. Detectives with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Office say a couple was walking on the 3300 block of Martin Luther King Jr Boulevard in Lynwood when the suspect’s white work truck pulled into a driveway near them.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Man found shot to death inside vehicle in Sunland
An investigation is underway after a man was found with a fatal gunshot wound inside a vehicle in Sunland early Tuesday. Officers responded to an assault with a deadly weapon call in the 8100 block of Foothill Boulevard around 12:45 a.m., a Los Angeles Police Department spokesperson said. A parked vehicle was found at the […]
2urbangirls.com
Palmdale man fatally shot in Tujunga
TUJUNGA, Calif. – A Palmdale man was found shot to death Tuesday in a vehicle in Tujunga, and authorities sought the public’s help to solve the crime. Officers sent to the 8100 block of Foothill Boulevard around 12:45 a.m. found the man in the driver’s seat of a parked vehicle with a gunshot wound to the head, Los Angeles Police Department Officer Annie Hernandez told City News Service.
foxla.com
LAPD seeks public's help solving man’s mysterious death in Tujunga
TUJUNGA, Calif. - The Los Angeles Police Department sought the public’s assistance with information in helping solve a man’s mysterious death in Tujunga overnight. Officers responded to the scene in the 8100 block of Foothill Boulevard, near the intersection of McVine Avenue, just before 1 a.m. after someone reported what appeared to be a person sleeping in their car in the driver's seat.
2urbangirls.com
Arrest made In stabbing homicide In Santa Monica
SANTA MONICA – A homeless man was allegedly stabbed to death by another homeless man in Santa Monica, authorities said Sunday. The attack happened around 7:15 p.m. Friday in the north courtyard of the Santa Monica Main Library at 601 Santa Monica Blvd., according to Santa Monica police spokesman Myesha Morrison.
Police Investigate Shooting Death of Victim Found in Vehicle
Tujunga, Los Angeles, CA: Around 1:00 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 2, the Los Angeles Police Department responded to a call of an unconscious person in a car, later updating the call to a shooting. When units arrived at the scene in the 8100 bock of Foothill Boulevard in Tujunga, they found...
mynewsla.com
Woman Reported Missing in Palmdale Found
A 28-year-old woman diagnosed with bipolar disorder and schizophrenia, who went missing in Palmdale, has been found, authorities said Monday. Esmeralda Torres had last contacted her family at 1:45 a.m. Sunday, and authorities sought the public’s help to find her. On Monday, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department reported...
Man sentenced for murdering mother, leaving body in trash bin in Huntington Park
A man was sentenced to 15 years to life in state prison on Monday for murdering his 66-year-old mother, whose body authorities found in a trash bin in Huntington Park.
foxla.com
Police: Homeless man arrested for murder at Santa Monica Main Library
SANTA MONICA, Calif. - A homeless man was allegedly stabbed to death by another homeless man in Santa Monica, authorities said Sunday. The attack happened around 7:15 p.m. Friday in the north courtyard of the Santa Monica Main Library at 601 Santa Monica Blvd., according to Santa Monica police spokesman Myesha Morrison.
Man killed in South L.A. industrial accident
A man died after a skid-steer loader apparently fell on him in South Los Angeles Tuesday morning. The incident was reported around 9:45 a.m. in the 1400 block of West 81st Street in the Manchester Square neighborhood, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department. The machine fell on the worker as he was attempting to […]
2urbangirls.com
Worker unloading cargo from vehicle killed in South LA
LOS ANGELES – A worker was killed Tuesday while apparently unloading heavy equipment from a truck at a construction site in the South Los Angeles area. Firefighters were sent to the 1400 block of West 81st Street about 9:45 a.m., the Los Angeles Fire Department reported. Information was not...
1 detained following shooting in downtown L.A.
Police detained one person in connection to a shooting in downtown Los Angeles Monday evening. The shooting happened around 6:45 p.m. near the intersection of E. 12th and S. Main streets. Officers from the Los Angeles Police Department set up a perimeter in downtown to search for the suspected shooter. One person was transported to […]
Santa Ana police detective charged after allegedly sending graphic messages to who he thought was 14-year-old girl
A Santa Ana police detective has been charged after allegedly sending graphic messages to a person who he thought was a 14-year-old girl, authorities announced Tuesday. Gregory Daniel Beaumarchais, 43, faces one misdemeanor count of annoying or molesting a victim believed to be under the age of 18, according to the Orange County District Attorney’s […]
1 killed following crash at Chatsworth Reservoir
A man in his 30s was found dead Monday after authorities discovered a crashed vehicle near Chatsworth Reservoir. The vehicle was discovered around 3:20 p.m. on the 23600 block of West Woolsey Canyon Road, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department. The vehicle, which appeared to be a red four-door sedan or crossover, was found […]
2urbangirls.com
Authorities ID man killed in South LA shooting
LOS ANGELES – The coroner Saturday released the name of a man who was shot to death on a South Los Angeles street then struck by at least two vehicles. Eduardo Trujillo, 33, was a Los Angeles resident. It was initially believed the man now identified as Trujillo died...
randomlengthsnews.com
Man Shot Dead in San Pedro
A man was shot and killed early in the morning in San Pedro on August 1. Police responded to reports of a shooting on the 400 block of Westmont Drive at around 6:53 a.m., LAPD Officer Rosario Cervantes said. Arriving officers found the victim suffering from gunshot wounds. The victim was declared dead at the scene.
Comments / 5