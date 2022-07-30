ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 3 Evening’ game

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago

DENVER (AP) _ The winning numbers in Friday evening’s drawing of the Colorado Lottery’s “Pick 3 Evening” game were:

8-3-4

(eight, three, four)

