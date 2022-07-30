ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atascadero, CA

APD Respond to Vehicle Burglary with Pursuit

By Atascadero News
 4 days ago
Investigators are still looking for one suspect described as a Hispanic male adult between 20 and 30 years of age

ATASCADERO — Atascadero Police Officers responded to a vehicle burglary on El Camino Real on the evening of Tuesday, July 26.

At about 6:28 p.m., Atascadero Police received a report of a vehicle burglary in the 8600 block of El Camino Real. An officer responded and learned the victim’s vehicle had been broken into while it was parked unattended. The theft was accomplished by breaking a window.

While the officer was on the scene, the victim checked her bank activity and found someone had attempted to use the card in the 2200 block of El Camino Real. An additional officer was dispatched to that location and contacted an employee at the business. The employee pointed to a female leaving the store as the suspect who had attempted to use the stolen card.

The female, later identified as Megan Nicole Hosman (37), years from Bakersfield, attempted to flee from the business to an awaiting vehicle. She was taken into custody as she was attempting to get into a Toyota pickup. The pickup fled southbound from the location at a high rate of speed and was observed traveling at a high rate of speed on El Camino Real between San Jacinto and Rosario. APD units attempted to catch up with the vehicle as it got onto US 101, traveling northbound. Due to the traffic in the area and the suspect’s reckless driving, the units lost site of the vehicle.

At approximately 7:05 p.m., an APD unit was canvasing the southern portion of the City when he observed the suspect’s vehicle on Viejo Camino being pursued by a San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s unit. The APD unit followed the vehicles as they left the city towards Santa Margarita. The unit’s lost sight of the suspect in the area of El Camino Real and Carmel Rd.

Shortly after losing sight of the vehicle, it was reported that a Toyota Tacoma collided into a residence in the 22400 block of H Street in Santa Margarita, however, APD units responded to the scene to assist and found that the Toyota was the same one involved in this incident, but had not collided into the residence. San Luis Obispo Sheriff’s Deputies, Sheriff’s K-9 units and the CHP responded to search for the suspect; however, the suspect had fled the area and was not located.

The suspect was described as a Hispanic male adult between 20 and 30 years of age. The vehicle was impounded by APD officers and towed from the scene. Hosman was booked into the San Luis Obispo County Jail and booked for False Impersonation of Another, Burglary, False Use of an Access Card and Obstructing a Police Officer.

This incident is still under investigation. If you have any additional information, please contact the Atascadero Police Department at (805) 461-5051.

LOMPOC, CA
