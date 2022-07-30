Warriors' Ryan Rollins: Strikes deal with Golden State

www.cbssports.com
WATCH: Four-star C Ugonna Kingsley Onyenso to make college commitment live Monday on 247Sports
The highest-ranked uncommitted prospect in the 2022 class, Ugonna Kingsley Onyenso, will make his long-anticipated college commitment live Monday at 2 p.m. ET. Onyenso will choose between five finalists: Kentucky, Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, Clemson and UConn. You can watch the announcement live on the 247Sports YouTube channel below. Kentucky is...
Braves designate Robinson Canó for assignment after acquiring Nationals infielder in trade deadline deal
The Atlanta Braves announced a series of roster moves on Monday, including the acquisition of utility infielder Ehire Adrianza from the Washington Nationals in exchange for outfielder Trey Harris. The Braves also designated veteran second baseman Robinson Canó for assignment. Adrianza, who will celebrate his 33rd birthday in a...
Suns' Duane Washington: Inks two-way with Phoenix
Washington and the Suns agreed to a two-way contract Tuesday, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports. Washington went undrafted in 2021 and spent most of last season on a two-way deal with the Pacers. He saw plenty of action in the NBA. He appeared in 48 games (seven starts) and averaged 9.9 points on 41/38/75 shooting, 1.8 assists and 1.7 rebounds in 20.2 minutes. He'll struggle to find that much playing time with the Suns, and he'll presumably spend significant time in the G League.
Rangers' Mark Mathias: Traded to Texas
Mathias and Antoine Kelly were traded to the Rangers from the Brewers on Monday in exchange for Matt Bush, Robert Murray of FanSided.com reports. Mathias had been with the Brewers since 2020, but he could not find his way onto the big-league roster despite posting a .939 OPS at the Triple-A level, so he was dealt for bullpen help. Mathias could get more opportunities with the Rangers the rest of the way.
Padres' Fernando Tatis: Facing live pitching Monday
Tatis (wrist) is scheduled to take live batting practice Monday, Jon Heyman of the New York Post reports. Tatis was previously spotted taking BP last week, but he looks poised to face higher-level velocity Monday, which will mark another step forward in his recovery from the surgery he underwent in mid-March to repair the scaphoid bone in his left wrist. If Tatis' wrist responds well to Monday's workout, the Padres could begin to outline a minor-league rehab assignment for the 23-year-old, who could be poised to make his 2022 debut with the big club around the middle of August.
Cardinals' Jordan Montgomery: Sent to St. Louis
Montgomery was traded from the Yankees to the Cardinals on Tuesday in exchange for Harrison Bader, Jack Curry of YES Network reports. Montgomery had been a fixture in the Yankees' rotation, but the team decided to part with him to add another piece in the outfield. Montgomery will bolster a St. Louis rotation that has been hit by injuries, and his numbers could be even better moving from the AL East to the NL Central.
Buccaneers' Rachaad White: Impresses in first week of camp
White has stood out over the first week of training camp with his size and sure hands, Greg Auman of The Athletic reports. The rookie third-round pick is competing with Ke'Shawn Vaughn for the No. 2 running back job this summer, and thus far, it appears White may have the upper hand. The Arizona State alum's early success as a receiver isn't a surprise by any stretch when considering he contributed a 43-456-1 line through the air across 11 games during his final season with the Sun Devils. Given Tom Brady's extensive track record of successfully utilizing pass-catching running backs, that trait could serve White especially well in the job battle.
Astros' Jake Odorizzi: Throws seven shutout innings
Odorizzi allowed two hits and two walks while striking out eight in seven scoreless innings in a no-decision versus the Mariners on Sunday. Odorizzi left his last start after developing a blister and yielding six runs in five innings versus the Athletics. He responded with a stellar start, his second of at least seven frames with no runs allowed in five July outings. The right-hander was denied the win when Jesse Winker took Ryne Stanek deep for a game-tying home run in the eighth. Odorizzi now has a 3.75 ERA, 1.15 WHIP and 46:17 K:BB in 60 innings across 12 starts this year. He's lined up for a road start in Cleveland next weekend.
Rays' Francisco Mejia: Back in action in Complex League
Mejia (shoulder) will begin a rehab assignment with the Rays' rookie-level Florida Complex League affiliate and will serve as a designated hitter in Tuesday's game, Neil Solondz of the Rays Radio Network reports. The fact that the Rays cleared Mejia for a rehab assignment one week after he deactivated suggests...
Chiefs' Orlando Brown: Signing tender Monday
Brown will sign his franchise tender and report to camp Monday, ESPN.com reports. Brown and the Chiefs failed to work out a long-term deal, so Brown will play out the 2022 season on the franchise tag. The starting left tackle will earn $16,662,000 in 2022 and is set to become a free agent at the end of the season.
Yankees' Aaron Judge: Slugs yet another homer
Judge went 2-for-3 with a two-run home run, an additional run and two walks in Saturday's 8-2 win over Kansas City. Judge continued his season-long power fest with a two-run shot to right field in the second inning. The slugger has gone deep in each of his past three games and in seven of 10 contests since the All-Star break. Judge is slashing an eye-popping .436/.532/1.179 over that stretch with nine homers, 21 RBI, two stolen bases and a 7:13 BB:K. He's up to 42 home runs on the season and is on pace to obliterate his career-high mark of 52, which he set in his first full major-league campaign.
Nationals' CJ Abrams: Starting Nats career at Triple-A
Abrams was optioned to Triple-A Rochester on Tuesday, Dan Kolko of MASN Sports reports. While Abrams figures prominently into Washington's long-term plans, he will break into his new organization in the minors. The 21-year-old shortstop hit .314/.364/.507 with seven home runs and 10 steals in 30 games at Triple-A while with San Diego, so he has a chance to hit the ground running with Rochester. If he impresses, he could be up with the big club in the coming weeks.
Padres' Fernando Tatis: Weekend rehab assignment in play
Tatis (wrist) could begin a minor-league rehab assignment as early as this weekend, Kevin Acee of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports. Tatis is scheduled to take live batting practice Monday, and how his surgically repaired left wrist responds to the activity could dictate whether he's cleared for game action later this week or at some point next week. Since Tatis has been on the shelf since spring training, he'll likely need at least a handful of minor-league games to pick up at-bats and regain his timing at the plate. Even so, a mid-August return from the 60-day injured list is seemingly in play for Tatis if he avoids any setbacks in his buildup program.
Padres' Nabil Crismatt: Secures fifth hold
Crismatt earned a hold against Minnesota on Sunday by striking out two batters over a perfect inning. After Padres starter Sean Manaea completed six effective innings, Crismatt was brought in to protect a one-run lead. The righty reliever was excellent in the outing, throwing 11 of 13 pitches for strikes and fanning the final two batters he faced. Crismatt has notched a hold in three of his past five appearances and has thrown 4.2 scoreless innings over that span. He appears to be moving up in the bullpen pecking order after posting only one hold in 26 outings prior to July.
Yankees' Clarke Schmidt: Optioned to Triple-A
Schmidt was optioned to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Monday. The Yankees traded for Frankie Montas and Lou Trivino earlier in the day, so they need to clear space on the active roster. Schmidt has a 2.40 ERA, 1.17 WHIP and 29 strikeouts in 30 innings across 16 MLB appearances this year.
Mariners' Ty France: Out again Tuesday
France (wrist) remains on the bench Tuesday in New York. It's unclear how much longer the wrist injury will keep France out of action. Once healthy, the 27-year-old and his .857 OPS will be an everyday staple in Seattle's lineup but until then, Carlos Santana will play first base while Kyle Lewis and others fill in at designated hitter.
Josh Hader trade: Padres land All-Star closer from Brewers in deadline blockbuster, per report
The Milwaukee Brewers have agreed to trade closer Josh Hader to the San Diego Padres, according to ESPN. Padres reliever Taylor Rogers is part of Milwaukee's return, per The Athletic. Hader, 28 years old, will qualify for free agency after next season. He's in the midst of a disappointing effort...
Mets' Kramer Robertson: Called up Tuesday
Robertson was recalled from Triple-A Syracuse on Tuesday, Tim Healey of Newsday reports. The 27-year-old will round out New York's roster after J.D. Davis was shipped to the Giants on Tuesday in exchange for Darin Ruf. Robertson has a .709 OPS in 21 games with Syracuse and could be headed back there once Ruf officially joins the active roster.
Mariners' Mitch Haniger: Another successful rehab game
Haniger (ankle) played six innings in right field during Triple-A Tacoma's win over El Paso on Sunday, going 1-for-3 with a three-run home run and two walks. Haniger skewered Triple-A arms for a second time in the last three games and got in another round of solid work on defense before being lifted for a pinch runner following a walk in his final plate appearance. The veteran outfielder is looking good both at the plate and in the field, seemingly leaving him on track to be activated Friday as previously reported.
Rays' Carson Williams: Falls off after hot start
Williams is hitting .255/.347/.489 with 13 home runs, 21 steals and a 41:125 BB:K in 82 games for Single-A Charleston. Yep, that's 125 strikeouts in 82 games for Williams -- good for an ugly 32.9 percent strikeout rate. He came out of the gate on fire, putting up a .323 average and 1.018 OPS through his first 33 games of the year, but in the 50 games since, he's put up a .208 batting average and .710 OPS. The stolen-base production has fallen off, too -- he's gone 0-for-2 over his last 16 games. Williams still boasts an intriguing power-speed blend, and he's considered a good bet to stick at shortstop, so there's still plenty to dream on here, but as the Rays (and fantasy managers) have seen with the travails of Josh Lowe this year, a subpar hit tool can prevent the other tools from showing through regularly.
