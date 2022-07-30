Mass. Man Threatened Arizona Election Official Following 2020 Election: FBI

www.nbcboston.com
nbcboston.com
Bomb Threats At Multiple New Hampshire Colleges & Universities Under Investigation
Authorities are investigating multiple bomb threats made to several colleges and universities across New Hampshire Tuesday, according to the state's Department of Safety. Investigations said that on Tuesday morning 10 higher education institutions received a bomb threat made from the same phone number. It appears the caller, who could be from overseas, was using a fake number.
nbcboston.com
Florida Farmworkers Fight for Protection From Heat
When Joel Martinez is working in the Florida fields, employers sometimes refuse to give the farmworkers time for a water break or to use the bathroom, he says. When the lunch truck arrives, they can be forced to stay on the job for another 30 minutes or an hour until an order is complete.
nbcboston.com
Mass. Lawmakers Reach Agreement on Sports Betting Legislation
The Sports Betting Conference Committee has reached an agreement on legislation to legalize sports betting in Massachusetts, according to a tweet early Monday from House Speaker Ron Mariano. The legislation would allow for wagering on both professional and collegiate sports in the Bay State, according to Speaker Mariano's tweet. The...
nbcboston.com
COVID Levels Declining in Boston, But Officials Urge Residents to ‘Remain Vigilant'
COVID-19 levels are declining in Boston, but health officials urged residents Tuesday to "remain vigilant" as the metrics are still higher than they were prior to the start of the current surge fueled by the highly-contagious BA.5 omicron subvariant. Levels of the virus in local wastewater have decreased by 21%...
nbcboston.com
Rat Concerns Rise in Boston: ‘We Need to Redouble Our Efforts'
Boston leaders said this week the city needs to "redouble" its efforts in controlling a rat problem that is apparently getting worse, the Boston Herald reported. “If you don’t solve pest control issues, you know what’s going to happen — people are going to leave the city," City Council President Ed Flynn said during a hearing Monday to discuss pest control in the city.
nbcboston.com
Man Indicted for Arson in Fire at Wind Tiki Restaurant in Webster
A man has been indicted in connection with a fire that destroyed the Wind Tiki restaurant in March, a popular spot for Chinese food in Webster, Massachusetts. Joel Batista-Viera, 42, of Webster, was indicted on 14 charges by a Worcester County Grand Jury on Friday. The charges include arson, breaking and entering and vandalism, according to the Worcester County District Attorney's office.
nbcboston.com
Police Fatally Shoot Pit Bull That Attacked Man at Lunenburg Animal Control
A police officer shot and killed a pit bull that seriously injured a man Monday in Lunenburg, Massachusetts. The incident happened at the Lunenburg Animal Control facility. Police say the dog attacked the man, leaving him with injuries to his face and throughout his body. The stray dog has been...
nbcboston.com
Woman Stabbed to Death at Her Lowell Home
A 64-year-old woman was stabbed to death at her Lowell, Massachusetts, home Sunday, according to the Middlesex County District Attorney's office. The DA's office said officers were called to a home on Loring Street around 11:20 p.m. Sunday and found the victim, Linda Gilbert, unresponsive. She was taken to Lowell General Hospital where she was pronounced dead.
nbcboston.com
After Marathon Sessions, Here Are The 64 Bills Awaiting Baker's Action
As they closed the blinds, flipped their office calendars to September and took off for an August recess early Monday morning, the House and Senate left Gov. Charlie Baker with a whole heap of work to do before he can even think about an August breather. Here is a list...
nbcboston.com
Worcester Police Officer Arrested on Suspicion of Stealing From Dept.
A Worcester police officer was arrested Monday on suspicion of claiming off-duty assignments he didn't work, the department said. Colby Turner, a five-year veteran of the Worcester Police Department, faces five felony charges of stealing more than $1,200 and a misdemeanor charge of filing a false claim, Worcester police said.
nbcboston.com
Man Killed in Daytime Shooting in Dorchester
Police are investigating after a man was killed in a shooting in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood on Monday. The shooting occurred shortly after noon at an address on Norwell Street, Boston police said. The man who was shot suffered life-threatening injuries and was taken by Boston EMS to a local hospital,...
nbcboston.com
2 Bodies Found in Burned Vehicle in Path of Raging California Wildfire
Two bodies were found inside a charred vehicle in a driveway in the wildfire zone of a raging California blaze that is among several burning in the western U.S. amid hot, dry and gusty conditions that boost the danger that the fires will keep growing, officials said Monday. The McKinney...
nbcboston.com
Police Find Truck That Drove Into Ocean off Hull; Driver Dead
Following a large-scale water search Sunday off the coast of Hull, Massachusetts, authorities have found a truck that was seen driving into the ocean off Pemberton Point, and the driver is dead, police said. Multiple 911 calls were made around 2:50 p.m. reporting that a person drove a pickup truck...
nbcboston.com
3 Teenagers Shot Outside House Party in Dorchester
Three teenagers were shot after a house party turned violent in Dorchester on Saturday. Boston police said they are expected to survive. According to police, calls came in for a large fight after the party was broken up on Dakota Street around 11:45 p.m. Saturday. Upon arrival, officers discovered a 19-year-old man and two 16-year-olds, a boy and a girl, who'd been shot.
nbcboston.com
A Tale of Two Schools: A Failing Boston Public Schools Building and the Impact on Two Communities
You might call it the tale of two schools. Because under one roof-- and a leaky one at that-- the Jackson Mann School was permanently shut down on June 27—its students and staff dispersed, its supplies transported across the city. But, there is another school in the same failing building. The Horace Mann School for the Deaf and Hard of Hearing will remain in the same structure for at least another year.
nbcboston.com
Cyclist Critically Injured in Haverhill Crash
A man is in critical condition after being struck by a car while riding his bike in Haverhill on Saturday afternoon, police said. The cyclist, a 44-year-old man from Haverhill, was struck by a 2016 Toyota Avalon around 5:30 p.m. Saturday near Main and Merrimack streets, according to Haverhill police. He was subsequently MedFlighted to a hospital in Boston and remains in critical condition on Sunday morning, officials said.
nbcboston.com
Puerto Rican Parade Winds Through Boston
The 55th annual Puerto Rican Festival of Massachusetts wrapped up on Sunday with its parade that spans three neighborhoods in Boston, including parts of Jamaica Plain, Roxbury and Dorchester. After the parade, which begins near Jackson Square and ends at Franklin Park, festivities continue at the Playstead Park at Franklin...
nbcboston.com
Passengers Recall Moment Cruise Ship Collided With Fishing Boat Off Nantucket
Passengers who were onboard a cruise ship during a collision with a fishing boat off the Nantucket coast described feeling the "shifting of the boat" early Saturday morning. Departing from Boston and headed to Bermuda, the Norwegian Pearl came into contact with a fishing boat, the Gabby G, around 2:30 a.m. Saturday, according to Coast Guard officials.
nbcboston.com
7-Year-Old Natick Girl Builds ‘Fiona's Little Food Pantry'
With food insecurity affecting over a third of Massachusetts' adult population, a young Natick girl is trying to tackle the problem with kindness. About 1.8 million people in the Bay State are hungry, according to the Greater Boston Food Bank. Hoping to help keep people fed, 7-year-old Fiona Sack built her very own little food pantry.
nbcboston.com
Dozens Evacuated After Sprinkler Line Bursts at Chelsea Apartment Building
Dozens of people were forced out of their homes Tuesday when a pipe broke at an apartment building in Chelsea, Massachusetts. Firefighters were called to the building on Broadway late morning. They say around 750 gallons of water cascaded down from the third floor to the basement when a sprinkler line branch broke.
