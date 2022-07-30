US Extends Temporary Protected Status for Syrians

www.voanews.com
Related
Voice of America
US Issues Fresh Iran Sanctions, Targets Chinese, UAE Firms
Washington — The United States on Monday imposed sanctions on Chinese and other companies it said were used by one of Iran's largest petrochemical brokers to sell tens of millions of dollars' worth of Iranian products to East Asia, as Washington continues to crack down on Iranian oil sales to the region.
Voice of America
Afghan Migrants in Turkey Worried About Increased Deportations
Thousands of Afghans took refuge in Turkey as the Taliban took control of Afghanistan last year. Many of these Afghans say they are now worried about being sent back. VOA’s Mahmut Bozarslan and Soner Kizilkaya bring us one man’s story in this report, narrated by Bezhan Hamdard. VOA footage by Mahmut Bozarslan and Ogulcan Bakiler. Ezel Sahinkaya contributed.
Russia threatens to break off diplomatic relations with US; Brittney Griner's sentencing due 'very soon': Live updates
Brittney Griner returned to a Russian courtroom Tuesday amid heightened diplomatic talks between the U.S. and Russia. Live Ukraine updates.
Voice of America
State Department Prepares New Focus on Cyber Diplomacy
President Joe Biden's nominee to become the first U.S. ambassador at large for cyberspace and digital policy faces a Senate confirmation hearing Wednesday as the administration pushes forward with an effort to assert U.S. leadership in the development of global standards and best practices for the modern internet. Nate Fick,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Voice of America
US Says Terror Threat Hasn’t Died With al-Qaida Leader
The U.S.-directed killing of al-Qaida’s leader in Afghanistan was a blow to the terror group’s leadership, but will it affect its offshoots in the Middle East, Africa and Asia? The White House says it's not taking its eyes off any terror threats that arise, and terrorism researchers say the U.S. needs to be vigilant and patient. VOA’s Anita Powell reports from the White House.
Voice of America
Biden Confirms US Killed al-Qaida Leader Ayman al-Zawahiri
Washington/ISLAMABAD — Senior White House officials say they have concluded with "high confidence" that al-Qaida leader Ayman al-Zawahiri was the only one killed in a weekend drone strike in Kabul, and that they were aware that senior members of the Taliban's Haqqani network knew he was in Afghanistan. The...
Voice of America
Centrist US Lawmaker Touts His Climate, Tax, Health Proposals
Washington — A key centrist U.S. lawmaker, Senator Joe Manchin, on Sunday staunchly defended a legislative deal he negotiated that would affect an array of climate, health care, prescription drug and tax policies, saying that in “normal times” opposition Republicans would support it even though they are now uniformly lining up against it.
Voice of America
US Officials Describe Operation Against al-Qaida’s Leader
American officials announced Monday that U.S. forces had carried out a weekend airstrike in Afghanistan that killed al-Qaida leader Ayman al-Zawahiri. U.S. officials say al-Zawahiri helped al-Qaida’s top leader Osama bin Laden plan the September 11 terrorist attacks on the United States. After the attacks, he is believed to have continued to lead al-Qaida. Al-Zawahiri avoided capture by U.S. forces for 21 years.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Voice of America
US, Taliban Exchange Blame after Al-Zawahiri's Killing
Hours before U.S. President Joe Biden announced that al-Qaida leader Ayman al-Zawahiri was killed by a U.S. drone strike in central Kabul on July 30, the Taliban accused Washington of violating the February 2020 U.S.-Taliban deal known as the Doha Agreement. "Such actions are a repetition of the failed experiences...
Voice of America
Senate Democrats Move Forward Bill to Tackle Climate, Taxes, Healthcare, Inflation
Senate Democrats last week made public the details of a broad bill that would address climate change, health care, inflation, and taxes. The announcement followed months of negotiations and infighting that seemed to derail major parts of U.S. President Joe Biden’s domestic agenda. But as VOA’s Arash Arabasadi reports, the bill faces stiff Republican opposition in the Senate.
Voice of America
US Imposes New Sanctions on Russian Elites, Including Putin's Reported Lover
The U.S. imposed new sanctions Tuesday targeting Russian elites, including oligarchs and a woman — one-time Olympic rhythmic gymnast champion Alina Kabaeva — often named in news reports as Russian President Vladimir Putin's lover and mother of four of his children. The Treasury Department froze the visa of...
Voice of America
Pelosi Has a History of Prodding China Over Human Rights
U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has a long history of riling Beijing over democracy and human rights, whether by unveiling a banner on Tiananmen Square or in regular meetings with Tibet's exiled spiritual leader, the Dalai Lama. Pelosi, the country's most powerful lawmaker, stoked fresh tensions in U.S.-China relations Tuesday...
Michigan GOP Rep. Meijer, who impeached Trump, concedes
NEW YORK (AP) — Michigan Republican Rep. Peter Meijer was trailing a primary challenger backed by former President Donald Trump as he and two other Republican U.S. House members who voted to impeach Trump fought to hang onto their seats. The primaries for Meijer, Reps. Jaime Herrera Beutler and Dan Newhouse were too early to call on Wednesday morning. They are the biggest test yet for GOP incumbents who broke with Trump after a mob of his supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol in a bid to keep him in power on Jan. 6, 2021. Trump has vowed revenge against the 10 House Republicans who crossed party lines for the impeachment vote, and he endorsed GOP challengers to them in the midterm elections. In other races, Rep. Haley Stevens ousted Rep. Andy Levin from Congress after prevailing in their Democratic primary in Michigan. Democratic Missouri Rep. Cori Bush and Michigan Rep. Rashida Tlaib, both members of the progressive “Squad” in Congress, sailed through their primary elections. In Arizona, a leading figure in the QAnon conspiracy movement was badly trailing in his Republican primary. Some of the top elections:
Voice of America
Pelosi Visits Taiwan, Defying China
A U.S. congressional delegation led by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has arrived in Taiwan, defying warnings by China, which has threatened a military response. The threats are raising fears of a new crisis in the Taiwan Strait, as VOA's Bill Gallo reports from Seoul, South Korea.
Voice of America
Ukraine War Hangs Over UN Meeting on Nuclear Treaty's Legacy
United Nations — There was already plenty of trouble to talk about when a major U.N. meeting on the landmark Nuclear Nonproliferation Treaty was originally supposed to happen in 2020. Now the pandemic-postponed conference finally starts Monday as Russia's war in Ukraine has reanimated fears of nuclear confrontation and...
Voice of America
Al-Qaida Succession Plan Being Put to Test
Washington — The death of al-Qaida leader Ayman al-Zawahiri in a U.S. airstrike is likely to test the terror group’s resolve and coherence – and possibly strain long-crafted succession plans – just as it was seemingly positioned to be the world’s preeminent jihadist threat. Recent...
Voice of America
Russia Adopts Oppressive Laws Targeting War Opponents
Since the start of the war in Ukraine, Moscow has done its best to suppress opposition inside Russia. VOA Russian has the story, narrated by Anna Rice. Camera: Aleksandr Barash, Dmitry Vershinin.
Voice of America
Pelosi Visits Singapore Amid Speculation on Taiwan Stop
Seoul — U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi arrived Monday in Singapore for a two-day official visit, amid speculation that her Asia trip could include a stop in Taiwan — a possibility that prompted the White House to reassure Beijing that U.S. policy has not changed, and to urge Chinese leaders not to escalate an already strained relationship between the two great powers.
Voice of America
Will Al-Zawahiri's Killing Have Impact on Al-Qaida Affiliates in Syria?
Washington — The killing of al-Qaida leader Ayman al-Zawahiri in a U.S. strike in Afghanistan will likely have little impact on the terror group’s affiliates in war-torn Syria, analysts say. Al-Zawahiri was killed over the weekend in a U.S. missile strike in Kabul in Afghanistan, U.S. President Joe...
Voice of America
US House Speaker Visits Taiwan, China Gives Warning
U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi arrived in Taiwan late Tuesday despite threats of “strong measures” from China. Pelosi became the highest-level American official to visit the self-ruled island claimed by China in 25 years. The trip could increase tension between the U.S. and China, which claims the island as part of its country.
Comments / 0