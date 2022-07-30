Two Males Shot During a Robbery in Reseda

Reseda, Los Angeles, CA: Two males were struck by gunfire during a commission of a robbery on Friday, July 29, around 12:00 a.m. on the 18500 block of Sherman Way, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Keith Johnson / KNN

When units arrived at the location in the Reseda neighborhood of the San Fernando Valley, they found two male victims suffering from gunshot wounds.

Both victims were transported to a local hospital in stable condition, according to Officer Cervantes with LAPD Media Relations Division.

Even though three suspects were detained on Heart Street east of Reseda, possibly related to the shooting, LAPD said late Friday morning that three suspects fled the scene in a vehicle and are still outstanding. No arrests were made.

The shooting remains under investigation.

Video: Keith Johnson, Photojournalist / KNN

