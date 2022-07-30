ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New homeless shelter opens in Pensacola

By Cody Long
 4 days ago

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — A new homeless shelter opened Friday, July 29, in Pensacola.

Re-Entry Alliance Pensacola and city leaders cut the ribbon on the Max-Well Respite Center. The shelter on North Palafox Street will house 120 people.

11-year-old found safe in stolen car in Foley after possible kidnapping: ECSO

The city recently gave federal funds to the organization as they work to address homelessness. Mayor Grover Robinson said the shelter will help the people there with life skills including budgeting. The shelter’s goal is to transition the homeless into permanent housing.

Charles Locke
3d ago

I hope to stay there you have to have proof you are actively seeking employment. Also that drug screening will happen and those that fail are given help with their addiction.

Teenager injured in fight at Mobile trampoline park

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A 15-year-old was taken to the hospital after he got into a fight with a 13-year-old at Get Air Trampoline Park, according to officials with the Mobile Police Department. According to officers, the two teenagers had previously arranged to meet at Get Air to settle a disagreement. The 15-year-old then hit […]
MOBILE, AL
