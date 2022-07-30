ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lufkin, TX

Lufkin’s Sam Fidone surges late, not enough to beat Luke Long at Texas State Open

By Caleb Beames
KLTV
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.kltv.com

KLTV

UIL rules Alto High School football ineligible for playoffs for 2 years

ALTO, Texas (KLTV) - The UIL State Executive Committee has unanimously voted to hold Alto High School ineligible for playoffs in football for the next two years. Alto Superintendent Kelly West posted the following message on the district’s Facebook page on Tuesday night, taking responsibility for the error and saying she is heartbroken for the students, especially for the juniors and seniors.
ALTO, TX
KLTV

WAC announces conference basketball pairings

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (News release) - The Western Athletic Conference (WAC) has unveiled its 2022-23 conference matchups for men’s and women’s basketball. Teams representing the WAC are scheduled to compete in an 18-game conference slate during the upcoming basketball season, with each member institution set to play an equal nine league games at home and on the road.
NACOGDOCHES, TX
KTRE

WebXtra: Ramp closures begin Wednesday for Lufkin intersection

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Night closures are happening this week for a busy intersection in Lufkin. Entry and exit ramps from Loop 287 onto State Highway 94 will be closed every night through Wednesday. Crews will begin working at 6 p.m. and will continue until 5 a.m. as long as the weather permits.
KETK / FOX51 News

Poll shows race for Texas governor tightening, East Texans react

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – With 101 days until the midterm elections, the race for Texas governor is heating up. East Texans for Beto gathered in Longview to show their support. The former congressman is making several stops in East Texas while on his 49-day “Drive for Texas” tour, stopping in Longview, Palestine and Lufkin on […]
dallasexpress.com

Tree-Killing Beetle Infestation Spreads in North Texas

Two Texas counties recently confirmed the arrival of an invasive tree-killing beetle, bringing the total number of counties in the state impacted to 11. Five Texas counties were added to the list of confirmed cases just this year, the Texas A&M Forest Service reported in a news release. The invasive emerald ash borer (EAB) was most recently confirmed in Morris and Rusk counties.
messenger-news.com

EUNICE KITCHEN PROVES THERE IS NO LIMIT TO YOUR GOALS

CROCKETT – When Eunice Kitchen was a little girl in the Harlingen area, her father let her come with him to help when he did construction work on job sites. On one of those trips, he showed her a very large building and she was surprised to learn this was where people came to work out. Young Kitchen saw a poster of the gym’s owner Rachel McLish. McLish is a famous bodybuilder, trainer and author.
CROCKETT, TX
ketk.com

CLEAR THE SHELTERS: Kurth Memorial Shelter

LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) – Kurth Memorial Animal Services & Adoption Center serves as animal control and enforcement for Lufkin, but they do so much more than that. They also accept animal surrenders from around Angelina County and they help people make the right match when they adopt an animal. The shelter also has a foster program to place animals that would have been euthanized due to time and space in the shelter in caring homes while they await potential adoption.
LUFKIN, TX
easttexasradio.com

East Texas Deputy Killed By Alleged Drunk Driver

29-year-old Smith County deputy Lorenzo Bustos died after being struck by a drunk driver while conducting a traffic stop. Investigators say the deputy was with his training officer when the back of the patrol unit was rear-ended while he was standing at the back of the car. Twenty-one-year-old Daniel Nyenze Nyabuto faces charges of Intoxication Manslaughter. Bustos previously worked for Rusk County.
kjas.com

A Lufkin Dairy Queen destroyed in a Friday morning fire

Fire officials in Lufkin say a Dairy Queen was destroyed by a Friday morning fire. KTRE 9 News in Lufkin is reporting that the blaze broke out at 9:35 at a DQ on Atkinson Drive at the Highway 59 East Loop. The Lufkin Fire Marshal’s Office says employees reported that...
LUFKIN, TX
KLTV

Lufkin City Council unanimously approves new city manager

LUFKIN, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) - The Lufkin City Council has unanimously approved the appointment of Kevin Gee to the position of city manager. Gee has been serving as interim manager since February of this year and had previously been assistant city manager of public works. He came to the City of Lufkin in 2018 as director of engineering services.
LUFKIN, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

SHERIFF: East Texas woman arrested for husband’s murder

POLK COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – An East Texas woman was arrested and charged with murder in connection to the slaying of her husband, according to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office. Authorities said that 32-year-old Samantha Stewart called the sheriff’s office on Tuesday at approximately 9:53 p.m. and told authorities a person broke into their residence […]
KTRE

Speed and alcohol believed to have caused deadly crash

One officer received non-life-threatening injuries when Paulk hit him over the head upon being found by the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office SWAT team. He was taken to the hospital, Sheriff Dickson said. |. Gilmer City Manager Greg Hutson has initiated the City of Gilmer’s drought contingency plan. And right...
GILMER, TX
messenger-news.com

HUNG JURY CAUSES MISTRIAL IN CASE OF FORMER GRAPELAND TEACHER

PALESTINE – A hung jury of 10-2 caused a mistrial in the case of a former Grapeland teacher accused of sexual assault of a minor. Melissa Singer was indicted by an Anderson County grand jury in May of 2019 charging her with continual sexual abuse of a child under 14 years of age.

