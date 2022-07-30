Lufkin’s Sam Fidone surges late, not enough to beat Luke Long at Texas State Open

www.kltv.com
Related
KLTV
UIL rules Alto High School football ineligible for playoffs for 2 years
ALTO, Texas (KLTV) - The UIL State Executive Committee has unanimously voted to hold Alto High School ineligible for playoffs in football for the next two years. Alto Superintendent Kelly West posted the following message on the district’s Facebook page on Tuesday night, taking responsibility for the error and saying she is heartbroken for the students, especially for the juniors and seniors.
KLTV
WAC announces conference basketball pairings
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (News release) - The Western Athletic Conference (WAC) has unveiled its 2022-23 conference matchups for men’s and women’s basketball. Teams representing the WAC are scheduled to compete in an 18-game conference slate during the upcoming basketball season, with each member institution set to play an equal nine league games at home and on the road.
Did You Know There is a Legal Casino About 2 Hours South of Tyler, TX?
We all know about the boats in Shreveport. Just head over the Texas border and win some real money, right? Well, did you know there is a legitimate Indian Gaming Casino located about two hours south of Tyler, TX? Just a little bit past Lufkin, as a matter of fact.
KLTV
Tyler, Nacogdoches among 25 Texas cities suing Netflix, Hulu, Disney streaming services
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A group of 25 cities has filed a lawsuit accusing Disney DTC LLC, Hulu, LLC, and Netflix Inc. of failing to pay municipal franchise fees. They say the unpaid fees go as far back as 2007. Two of those cities are Tyler and Nacogdoches. The suit...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
The Sharon Shrine Circus Returns To Lufkin and Nacogdoches, Texas
The Sharon Shrine Circus will once again invade Deep East Texas with three big shows close to home. If you are ready for three rings of circus fun right in your backyard, they are ready to bring it. They will be in Nacogdoches at the Nacogdoches County Exposition and Civic...
Accident causes lane closure north of Jacksonville
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – The outside lane of Highway 69 southbound, north of Jacksonville is closed due to an accident, according to the TxDOT Tyler. A power line pole is hanging onto the roadway, and officials said it is expected to be cleared Tuesday by 1:15 p.m.
This Mexican Restaurant Closed Forever In Nacogdoches, Texas
The owners at Nac Cocina in Nacogdoches made the difficult decision to close their doors for the final time this Sunday, July 31st, 2022. The owners posted the abrupt closure in a Facebook post on Sunday afternoon. The restaurant was only open for about a year and was located in...
KTRE
WebXtra: Ramp closures begin Wednesday for Lufkin intersection
LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Night closures are happening this week for a busy intersection in Lufkin. Entry and exit ramps from Loop 287 onto State Highway 94 will be closed every night through Wednesday. Crews will begin working at 6 p.m. and will continue until 5 a.m. as long as the weather permits.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Poll shows race for Texas governor tightening, East Texans react
LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – With 101 days until the midterm elections, the race for Texas governor is heating up. East Texans for Beto gathered in Longview to show their support. The former congressman is making several stops in East Texas while on his 49-day “Drive for Texas” tour, stopping in Longview, Palestine and Lufkin on […]
dallasexpress.com
Tree-Killing Beetle Infestation Spreads in North Texas
Two Texas counties recently confirmed the arrival of an invasive tree-killing beetle, bringing the total number of counties in the state impacted to 11. Five Texas counties were added to the list of confirmed cases just this year, the Texas A&M Forest Service reported in a news release. The invasive emerald ash borer (EAB) was most recently confirmed in Morris and Rusk counties.
messenger-news.com
EUNICE KITCHEN PROVES THERE IS NO LIMIT TO YOUR GOALS
CROCKETT – When Eunice Kitchen was a little girl in the Harlingen area, her father let her come with him to help when he did construction work on job sites. On one of those trips, he showed her a very large building and she was surprised to learn this was where people came to work out. Young Kitchen saw a poster of the gym’s owner Rachel McLish. McLish is a famous bodybuilder, trainer and author.
Man arrested, official injured after standoff near Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, Texas (KETK) — One man is in custody and one law enforcement official was injured, according to Cherokee County Sheriff Brent Dickson after the department responded to a barricaded person just outside of Jacksonville. Dickson said they were serving an arrest warrant for someone who missed a trial date and located the individual in […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
ketk.com
CLEAR THE SHELTERS: Kurth Memorial Shelter
LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) – Kurth Memorial Animal Services & Adoption Center serves as animal control and enforcement for Lufkin, but they do so much more than that. They also accept animal surrenders from around Angelina County and they help people make the right match when they adopt an animal. The shelter also has a foster program to place animals that would have been euthanized due to time and space in the shelter in caring homes while they await potential adoption.
KLTV
U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service acquires nearly 250 Acres of endangered forest in Cherokee County
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service has acquired nearly 250 acres of bottomland hardwood and pine forest with 4 miles of Neches River frontage at Neches River National Wildlife Refuge in East Texas. Once covering nearly thirty million acres across the Southeastern United States, today...
easttexasradio.com
East Texas Deputy Killed By Alleged Drunk Driver
29-year-old Smith County deputy Lorenzo Bustos died after being struck by a drunk driver while conducting a traffic stop. Investigators say the deputy was with his training officer when the back of the patrol unit was rear-ended while he was standing at the back of the car. Twenty-one-year-old Daniel Nyenze Nyabuto faces charges of Intoxication Manslaughter. Bustos previously worked for Rusk County.
kjas.com
A Lufkin Dairy Queen destroyed in a Friday morning fire
Fire officials in Lufkin say a Dairy Queen was destroyed by a Friday morning fire. KTRE 9 News in Lufkin is reporting that the blaze broke out at 9:35 at a DQ on Atkinson Drive at the Highway 59 East Loop. The Lufkin Fire Marshal’s Office says employees reported that...
KLTV
Lufkin City Council unanimously approves new city manager
LUFKIN, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) - The Lufkin City Council has unanimously approved the appointment of Kevin Gee to the position of city manager. Gee has been serving as interim manager since February of this year and had previously been assistant city manager of public works. He came to the City of Lufkin in 2018 as director of engineering services.
SHERIFF: East Texas woman arrested for husband’s murder
POLK COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – An East Texas woman was arrested and charged with murder in connection to the slaying of her husband, according to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office. Authorities said that 32-year-old Samantha Stewart called the sheriff’s office on Tuesday at approximately 9:53 p.m. and told authorities a person broke into their residence […]
KTRE
Speed and alcohol believed to have caused deadly crash
One officer received non-life-threatening injuries when Paulk hit him over the head upon being found by the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office SWAT team. He was taken to the hospital, Sheriff Dickson said. |. Gilmer City Manager Greg Hutson has initiated the City of Gilmer’s drought contingency plan. And right...
messenger-news.com
HUNG JURY CAUSES MISTRIAL IN CASE OF FORMER GRAPELAND TEACHER
PALESTINE – A hung jury of 10-2 caused a mistrial in the case of a former Grapeland teacher accused of sexual assault of a minor. Melissa Singer was indicted by an Anderson County grand jury in May of 2019 charging her with continual sexual abuse of a child under 14 years of age.
Comments / 0