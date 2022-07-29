ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hesperia, CA

Highway Fire destroys 3 structures near Hesperia, north of Silverwood Lake

By Martin Estacio, Victorville Daily Press
Victorville Daily Press
Victorville Daily Press
 4 days ago

A wildfire burning north of Silverwood Lake has destroyed at least three structures and was 54% contained as of Saturday, authorities said.

The blaze started just after 5 p.m. Friday in the area of State Routes 138 and 173 in Hesperia, according to Cal Fire. Named the Highway Fire , it was between 40 and 50 acres Friday evening, and Cal Fire said more resources were called in as winds shifted in the area.

But by Saturday morning, the fire was down to 28 acres.

And Highway 173, which had been closed between Los Flores Road and Highway 138, had reopened.

Crews from Cal Fire, the San Bernardino County Fire Department and San Bernardino National Forest were battling the blaze along with aircraft and bulldozers.

The cause was under investigation, Cal Fire said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19Uhsg_0gyHkCwm00

Daily Press reporter Martin Estacio may be reached at 760-955-5358 or MEstacio@VVDailyPress.com. Follow him on Twitter @DP_mestacio.

This article originally appeared on Victorville Daily Press: Highway Fire destroys 3 structures near Hesperia, north of Silverwood Lake

Comments / 5

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
L.A. Weekly

Multiple Injured in Traffic Crash on Bear Valley Road [Victorville, CA]

Vehicle Accident on Ridgecrest Road Left Several Injured, One Airlifted. According to the police, the collision happened around 7:30 p.m. at the intersection of Bear Valley Road and Ridgecrest Road. Furthermore, investigators said the involved red Dodge Charger with three people inside and a gray Jeep Liberty were occupied by...
VICTORVILLE, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Accidents
City
Hesperia, CA
City
Victorville, CA
Hesperia, CA
Accidents
Hesperia, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
mynewsla.com

CHP: Blowout On Big Rig Triggers Deadly Rollover In Menifee

A blowout on a big rig traveling on Interstate 215 in Menifee Monday caused a smaller vehicle to swerve out of control and overturn on the freeway, killing an occupant. The fatal crash occurred at 5:55 a.m. on southbound I-215, just north of McCall Boulevard, according to the California Highway Patrol.
mynewsla.com

Man Killed in Three-Vehicle Crash on 60 Freeway Identified

A man killed in a three-vehicle collision on the Pomona (60) Freeway in Jurupa Valley was identified Monday as a 56-year-old Moreno Valley resident. Santos Alvarez was fatally injured about 4:20 a.m. Sunday on the eastbound 60, just west of Valley Way, according to the California Highway Patrol. Sgt. Scott...
MORENO VALLEY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Silverwood Lake#Fire Burning#Calfirebdu#Daily Press#Mestacio Vvdailypress Com
foxla.com

Riverside PD sergeant killed in off-duty crash

RIVERSIDE COUNTY, Calif. - A sergeant with the Riverside Police Department was killed while off-duty in a crash Monday night, officials said. The fallen officer was identified by the Riverside Police Department as Sgt. Matt Lewis. He grew up in Riverside and was a 25-year veteran of the force. According...
RIVERSIDE, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

One dead after Sunday morning collision In La Quinta

One person died in the hospital following a two-vehicle collision in La Quinta, authorities said today. Deputies responded to the intersection of Seeley Drive and Miles Avenue at about 9:40 a.m. Sunday to a report of a two-vehicle major injury traffic collision, according to the Riverside County Sheriff's Department.   Two people suffered major injuries and The post One dead after Sunday morning collision In La Quinta appeared first on KESQ.
LA QUINTA, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KESQ News Channel 3

Supervisor Perez expected to declare a “state of emergency” over Oasis mobile home park water situation

In an interview with News Channel 3, Riverside County Board of Supervisor Manuel Perez said he plans to declare a state of emergency during Tuesday's Board of Supervisors meeting to help with the water situation at Oasis Mobile Home Park. Residents of the mobile home park have faced a lack of clean water for years The post Supervisor Perez expected to declare a “state of emergency” over Oasis mobile home park water situation appeared first on KESQ.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
KTLA

Bear seen roaming residential neighborhood in east L.A. County

A black bear has some residents on edge after its been spotted roaming around neighborhoods in La Verne. Courtney Kerchner lives near the border of La Verne and Pomona and said she’s seen the bear on several occasions, last spotting it near the Pomona Metrolink station on Fulton Road. Kerchner said it was headed toward a […]
LA VERNE, CA
CBS LA

Three dead, two injured in high-speed crash in Rialto involving eight cars

A grizzly crash involving at least eight vehicles resulted in three fatalities and two injuries late Monday evening in Rialto. The crash was reported at around 6:30 p.m. on Riverside Avenue and Valley Boulevard. According to Rialto police, the crash was caused by one vehicle, said to be traveling at an extremely high rate of speed, that collided with the other cars involved — all of which were stopped at a light at the intersection. Three people were pronounced dead at the scene, while two were rushed to a nearby hospital with what authorities called moderate injuries. One of the three was the driver that crashed into the other vehicles. Their identities were withheld pending notification of next of kin. 
RIALTO, CA
Fontana Herald News

Inmate dies at West Valley Detention Center on Aug. 1

An inmate died at West Valley Detention Center on Aug. 1, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department. At 1:11 p.m., deputies responded to the inmate, who was identified as William Enyart, a 33-year-old Apple Valley resident. Deputies and jail medical staff performed CPR for several minutes before...
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
onscene.tv

Armed & Dangerous Arsonist Starts Brush Fire | Hesperia

07.29.2022 | 5:30 PM | HESPERIA – Firefighters were faced with difficult access as an armed and dangerous arson suspect started a brush fire near Hesperia. Firefighters were unable to access due to the dangerous situation, and unconfirmed reports stated the suspect was even firing a weapon. Multiple structures...
HESPERIA, CA
KTLA

Burglary at Crestline Christian Camp leads to 3 arrests in Crestline

Authorities made three arrests recently in connection with a burglary that took place in July at a Christian camp in Crestline. The Twin Peaks Sheriff’s Station was contacted about a burglary at the Thousand Pines Christian Camp located in the 300 block of South Thousand Pines Road near Lake Gregory on July 20. Multiple items […]
CRESTLINE, CA
mynewsla.com

Gas Leak Forces Residents to Shelter in Place in Lake Elsinore

Residents of eight homes in Lake Elsinore were advised to shelter in place Friday due to a gas leak. Fire crews responded to the 33000 block of Richard Street at around 9:20 a.m. Friday for a ruptured gas line, according to the Riverside County Fire Department. Eight homes were affected...
Victorville Daily Press

Victorville Daily Press

6K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Victorville, CA from Victorville Daily Press.

 http://vvdailypress.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy