Highway Fire destroys 3 structures near Hesperia, north of Silverwood Lake

A wildfire burning north of Silverwood Lake has destroyed at least three structures and was 54% contained as of Saturday, authorities said.

The blaze started just after 5 p.m. Friday in the area of State Routes 138 and 173 in Hesperia, according to Cal Fire. Named the Highway Fire , it was between 40 and 50 acres Friday evening, and Cal Fire said more resources were called in as winds shifted in the area.

But by Saturday morning, the fire was down to 28 acres.

And Highway 173, which had been closed between Los Flores Road and Highway 138, had reopened.

Crews from Cal Fire, the San Bernardino County Fire Department and San Bernardino National Forest were battling the blaze along with aircraft and bulldozers.

The cause was under investigation, Cal Fire said.

