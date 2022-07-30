Cara Delevingne Explains Her Behavior and 'Odd' Billboard Music Awards Photos with Megan Thee Stallion

people.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Are you ready for some football? The IFL championship is coming to HendersonEugene AdamsHenderson, NV
Shaq's son signs a 6 figure contract to play for Henderson's IgniteEugene AdamsHenderson, NV
In-N-Out vs. Shake Shack: Who makes Henderson's best fast food burger?Eugene AdamsHenderson, NV
Swedish House Mafia x Wynn Residency360 MagazineLas Vegas, NV
Related
Maddie Ziegler and Eddie Benjamin Share a Kiss While Making Their Red Carpet Debut
Maddie Ziegler and boyfriend Eddie Benjamin are showing off their love. On Monday, the couple made their red carpet debut at the Hollywood premiere of Bullet Train. The twosome even shared a sweet smooch at the star-studded event. Ziegler, 19, wore a cutout black gown, completing the look with bustier...
Tyler Perry took care of a legendary actress for last 15 years of her life: 'I’ve never said this publicly'
Actor/director Tyler Perry recently revealed that he took care of legendary actress Cicely Tyson for last the 15 years of her life: ‘I’ve never said this publicly.’
Carmelo Anthony Spotted With Alleged Daughter On Birthday Following La La Anthony Split
NBA star Carmelo Anthony appeared to spend quality time with his alleged daughter shared with Mia Burks while celebrating the little one's fifth birthday, Radar has learned.Over the weekend, Burks took to Instagram with a cropped photo showing her little girl, Genesis, seemingly sitting on the athlete's lap as they grabbed a meal together.Eagle-eyed fans began speculating it was the Los Angeles Lakers forward in the aforementioned snap reposted on The Shade Room after noticing the mystery man was rocking the same iced-out chain during a previous outing.Burks shared many clips and portraits captured during the festivities for her daughter,...
Jon Bon Jovi's Son Jesse Bongiovi Engaged to Girlfriend Jesse Light
Congratulations are in order for Jon Bon Jovi's eldest son Jesse Bongiovi, who popped the question to his girlfriend of four years, Jesse Light, over the weekend. Hampton Water co-founder, 27, revealed the happy news in an Instagram post on Monday, sharing a gallery of photos of him proposing to Light, a reality TV producer.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Katy Perry Says Daughter Daisy Shares Her and Orlando Blooms' Love of Performing: 'She's a Ham'
Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom's daughter Daisy is taking after her parents when it comes to her love of the arts. "She's a ham," the singer tells PEOPLE exclusively at HEIMAT rooftop in Los Angeles the launch party for De Soi, her non-alcoholic beverage line that she co-founded. "She likes to dress up. She's not very shy."
Jennifer Aniston Made These Pretty Rings Sell Out, but They're Finally Back in Stock — and on Sale
Some celebrities walk around wearing thousands of dollars worth of jewelry on any given day. Just last month, Adele wore three Van Cleef bracelets, worth $4,000 each, while boating in Italy, and Vanessa Hudgens seems to wear her $6,900 Cartier Love bracelet almost daily. But there's one jewelry brand that a slew of stars wear that won't cost you a pretty penny: BaubleBar.
Brad Pitt Shares His Reaction to Daughter Zahara Attending Spelman College: 'Really Beautiful'
Speaking with PEOPLE at the premiere of Bullet Train in Los Angeles on Monday, the actor, 58, opened up about the joyful news that 17-year-old daughter Zahara Jolie-Pitt will be attending Spelman College this fall. "Yeah that's beautiful," the actor tells PEOPLE exclusively, appearing to get emotional. "Really beautiful." Pitt...
Pregnant Kealia Watt Visits Husband JJ Watt at NFL Training Camp — See the Cute Picture!
JJ and Kealia Watt are enjoying quality time together before welcoming their new addition!. The couple, who is currently expecting their first baby together, snapped a cute photo together on Monday at the Arizona Cardinal's training camp where JJ is preparing for the upcoming NFL season. The Cardinals defensive back,...
NFL・
RELATED PEOPLE
People
Jodie Sweetin's Daughters Served as Her Bridesmaids at Wedding to Mescal Wasilewski: Photos
Jodie Sweetin's daughters played a big role in her special day. The Full House star, 40, married longtime love, Mescal Wasilewski, on July 30 in Malibu, California. Daughters Beatrix Sweetin-Coyle, 11, and Zoie Herpin, 14, stood beside her as she and Wasilewski exchanged personalized vows and rings. "They're so excited...
Tyler Perry Says He Paid Cicely Tyson $1 Million for Single Day of Work Because He 'Valued Her'
The Jazzman's Blues writer/director chatted with AARP The Magazine for its August/September cover story, where he revealed he once paid Tyson, who died last year at age 96, "a million dollars" for a single day of work on his 2007 movie Why Did I Get Married?. "This woman had done...
People
Princess Charlotte Unexpectedly Twins with Mom Kate Middleton in Adorable Video Appearance
Princess Charlotte and Kate Middleton are popping in polka dots!. Prince William joined his 7-year-old daughter in a social media video shared on Sunday to wish England women's soccer team luck in the Euro 2020 final match against Germany. Not only did Charlotte's wish come true — the Lionesses won! — but she also had a twinning moment with her mom Kate.
Aoki Lee Simmons Responds to Criticism of Her Pursuing a Modeling Career While Studying at Harvard
Aoki Lee Simmons is proud to be a model. The 19-year-old Harvard student was asked on TikTok on Monday why she still wanted to be a model despite getting an Ivy League education. A fan commented on one of her videos, asking, "You're so articulate and obviously educated .. how come u chose modeling?"
IN THIS ARTICLE
People
Sylvester Stallone Praises 'Brave' Daughter Sophia for Confronting Her Fear of Spiders
Dad Sylvester Stallone couldn't hold back his excitement as his daughter, 25, confronted her arachnophobia in a video posted to Instagram Sunday, in which Sophia let a tarantula crawl on her arm. In the clip, the spider handler held onto Sophia's hand to steady her as he rested the large...
People
North West Gives Mom Kim Kardashian a Minion Makeover in New TikTok — Watch the Clip!
North West is once again showing off her makeup skills!. In the latest post to North and Kim Kardashian's joint TikTok account, the 9-year-old transforms her famous mom into a Minion from the Despicable Me/Minions franchise. In the short clip, West works from a set of colorful makeup palettes and...
Todd and Julie Chrisley Discuss Life Since Legal 'Shakedown': 'We Feel Like We're Hemorrhaging'
Todd and Julie Chrisley are leaning on each other — and finding forgiveness for those who have wronged them — as they continue to navigate life after the fallout of their bank fraud and tax evasion convictions. During Friday's episode of PodcastOne's Chrisley Confessions podcast, the duo opened...
Teresa Giudice Celebrates Bridal Shower with Real Housewives Stars Ahead of Luis Ruelas Wedding
Teresa Giudice is celebrating her upcoming wedding to fiancé Luis "Louie" Ruelas with the best of them. On Saturday, the Real Housewives of New Jersey star had a fun-filled bridal shower that was attended by some of her closest Real Housewives pals. A number of Housewives, and Giudice's other friends, shared a glimpse into the gathering on social media. But some RHONJ faces, like Melissa Gorga and Dina Manzo, were notably absent from the occasion.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Madonna Attends Michael Jackson Broadway Musical, Says Star Myles Frost 'Made Me Cry'
Madonna was moved to tears by the Michael Jackson Broadway show. The pop music icon, 63, shared photos on her Instagram Story Monday from her time attending a recent performance of MJ: The Musical at Neil Simon Theatre in New York City, meeting with the "amazing" cast and crew behind the show.
JoJo Siwa's Mom Jessalynn Offers a Tip About 'Morals' to Candace Cameron Bure After Spat
JoJo Siwa's mom, Jessalynn Siwa, isn't letting her daughter's latest drama go without saying her piece. Though JoJo, 19, and Candace Cameron Bure spoke and resolved things after JoJo called Cameron Bure, 46, the "rudest celebrity" she had met in a now-viral TikTok video, Jessalynn issued some last words on the topic via Instagram.
Kylie Jenner Gives a Glimpse at Baby Boy's Impressive Sneaker Collection: 'Too Cute'
On Sunday, the makeup mogul, 24, shared a picture on her Instagram Story that featured her 6-month-old son's impressive sneaker collection. Jenner shares her son, whose name has not been announced, with rapper Travis Scott. Jenner showed her followers eight pairs of her son's tiny sneakers, of which he has...
Mandy Moore Calls Moving on from This Is Us 'Daunting': 'Nothing Will Hold the Same Place in My Heart'
Mandy Moore is reflecting on what life has been like after the end of This Is Us. In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter published on Monday, Moore, 38, opened up about how "daunting" it has been moving on from the NBC series after its series finale aired in May.
People
295K+
Followers
48K+
Post
157M+
Views
ABOUT
http://PEOPLE.com is the No. 1 site for celebrity news—and now you can subscribe to our Snapchat Discover channel!
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0