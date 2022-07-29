From the Extension: Pick the right houseplants to live with your pets

Houseplants are having a moment right now. According to a recent survey, as many as 66% of American households own at least one houseplant, a number that surged by 18% during the Covid pandemic.

Houseplants offer many benefits; not only are they lovely to look at, but they can also reduce airborne toxins and may even play a role in reducing our stress. Even I, a confirmed “brown thumb,” have ventured into houseplant husbandry and been surprised by how enjoyable the hobby can be.

As wonderful as houseplants are, if you share your home with four-legged friends, you may want to use caution when deciding what type of potted pals to bring home. As ornamental plants, houseplants are not meant for consumption, and some may cause reactions ranging from mild to quite dangerous if Fido or Felix decides to sample their leaves.

I share my home with two cats. To protect their privacy, we will call them “Naughty” and “Badness”. Despite being offered a diet that might be more balanced (and high-end) than my own, they love nothing more than to chomp down on whatever plant I bring inside.

It might be out of boredom or simply because they are cats, but they seem to get a great deal of pleasure from shredding the leaves of my houseplants. As a responsible pet owner, it is my job to make sure that I vet plants before purchasing them to make sure that they won’t send Naughty or Badness to the emergency vet. Fortunately, there are resources available that make this a relatively easy chore.

The ASPCA maintains an online searchable database of toxic (and non-toxic) plants https://www.aspca.org/pet-care/animal-poison-control/toxic-and-non-toxic-plants. Plants are listed by both common and scientific name, and their toxicity to dogs, cats, and horses are indicated.

You can use this database to check the plants in your home and to vet plants before purchase. It should be noted that just because a plant is listed as “not toxic” does not mean it is edible.

For example, spider plant is generally considered “non-toxic” but if consumed in high quantities, it can cause vomiting and diarrhea in some individuals. Instead of thinking of a non-toxic plant as safe, think of it as being “safer”, but still monitor your pets and restrict their access if they show any evidence of digestive upset post-consumption.

Some “safer” for pets houseplants include ponytail palm, phalaenopsis orchids, polka dot plant, calathea, lithops, and Christmas cactus. Plants to avoid include aloe, caladiums, lilies, dracaena, snake plant, pothos, begonias, geraniums, and cycads.

If you, like me, love both begonias and barking buddies, consider the location of both when landscaping. There is no reason to forgo toxic plants entirely if you have pets; just ensure they are located in an area where your pets don’t have unsupervised access, especially if your pet is prone to plant-eating.

It is also worth noting that just because a plant is “safer” for your pets does not mean that your pets are safe for the plant! Naughty and Badness can annihilate a houseplant in half a day if I don’t stop them. For the plants' sake, I rotate my houseplants between the house and the patio to give them a chance to recover from the cats.

Providing your pet with a pet-safe grass blend may deter them from predating on other plants by meeting their enrichment needs safely and healthily. Pet grass can also serve as a source of folic acid and may aid in digestion.

If you suspect that your pet has consumed a toxic plant, remove access to the plant and call your vet immediately. Knowing the name of the plant they ate (scientific is best) will go a long way to helping your vet determine the best course of action for your pet.

For more information on growing all plants, please reach out to your local county Extension office. UF/IFAS Lake County Extension is open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and is providing services both in person and virtually. Please visit us online at sfyl.ifas.uf.edu/lake and follow UF/IFAS Lake County Extension on Facebook.

