Hastings, FL

A day at the library becomes a day at the beach

By Peter Willott, St. Augustine Record
 4 days ago
Children and their parents gathered together in a room in the Hastings Branch Library Tuesday to learn about life in Florida's sea estuaries.

The children touched a horseshoe crab, sea urchins and snails and saw a Florida lobster. ﻿

The program, put on by the University of Florida's Whitney Laboratory in Marineland, is part of the organization's education program to teach area children about the state's marine environment.

"Part of the mission of Whitney lab is to educate the people of Florida about our unique natural marine resources," said Amy Biedenbach, Whitney Laboratory education program coordinator, who ran the event.

The program was an abbreviated summer break version of the lab's traveling marine zoo that goes to area kindergarten through third-grade classrooms to introduce students to marine biology.

The Whitney Laboratory is a research and teaching facility in Marineland in Flagler County run by the University of Florida.

