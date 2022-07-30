ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Alert Center: Two men plead guilty to making fake documents

Related
PIX11

NYC gang members charged for murders, robberies, drug dealing

NEW YORK (PIX11) – Sixteen alleged members and associates of a New York City gang were charged with committing various racketeering, narcotics and violent gun offenses, including murder and attempted murder, federal prosecutors announced Tuesday. The defendants are all suspected members and associates of the Own Every Dollar (OED) gang, a subset of the Trinitarios, […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Brooklyn Daily Eagle

Ex-Brooklyn prison guard charged with smuggling drugs, alcohol

Jeremy Monk, a former federal correction officer employed by the U.S. Bureau of Prisons (BOP), was charged Tuesday in Brooklyn Federal Court with smuggling contraband to prison inmates at the Metropolitan Detention Center (MDC) in Sunset Park. Monk was arrested Tuesday morning, and his initial appearance took place before U.S....
BROOKLYN, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fraud#Social Security
PIX11

Correction officer attacked in Bellevue Hospital prison ward

NEW YORK (PIX11) — A detainee attacked a correction officer at Bellevue Hospital’s prison ward on Monday night, officials said. The Department of Correction intends to pursue assault charges in the case, a spokesperson said. Benny Boscio, president of the union representing officers, called for the district attorney to prosecute to “the fullest extent of […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Manhattan 7-Eleven thieves steal more than $20K in tobacco, vapes

CHELSEA, Manhattan (PIX11) — Two burglars swiped more than $20,000 in tobacco and vape products from a 7-Eleven in Chelsea, police said Tuesday in a public appeal for tips. The pair shattered the glass front door of the convenience store on 7th Avenue near West 21st Street just before 4:35 a.m. July 21 and slipped […]
New York Post

NYC woman allegedly killed by homeless man staying with her, cops say

The woman who was shot dead in a broad-daylight attack in Queens was allegedly killed by a homeless man who’d been staying at her apartment, cops said Tuesday. Sydney Lugo, 24, had been arguing with her temporary roommate, Tariak Stykes, 34, near 109th Avenue and 120th Street in South Ozone Park around 9:20 a.m. on Monday when he allegedly shot her in the right arm, cops said. She was rushed to Jamaica Hospital Medical Center where she succumbed to her injuries, police said. Lugo, who lived in an apartment building close to the scene, had allowed Stykes to stay with her temporarily, cops said.  The two were arguing when Stykes allegedly opened fire, but the exact nature of their squabble is unclear, police said. Styles was taken into custody shortly after the shooting and charged with murder and criminal possession of a weapon, cops said. 
QUEENS, NY
PIX11

Times Square slashing: Suspect arrested on hate crime charge

MIDTOWN, Manhattan (PIX11) — A suspect has been arrested on a hate crime charge in the unprovoked slashing of a woman in Times Square, according to police. Anthony Evans, 30, was arrested Tuesday morning in Midtown Manhattan on charges of assault as a hate crime and criminal possession of a weapon in connection to the […]
MANHATTAN, NY
fox5ny.com

Bronx worker accused of killing homeless man in store

NEW YORK - A smoke shop worker faces murder charges after allegedly stabbing a homeless man to death in the store. The NYPD says it happened just after noon on Saturday at the Magic 7 Smoke Shop in the University Heights section of the Bronx. Officers found 59-year-old Kenneth Fair...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Boy, 14, found fatally shot in Queens driveway, police say

QUEENS (PIX11) — A 14-year-old boy was found fatally shot in the back in Queens Tuesday morning, police said. Authorities discovered the victim face down in the driveway of an Arverne home on Beach 67th Street at around 7:15 a.m. with a gunshot wound to his lower back, according to an NYPD spokeswoman. First responders […]
QUEENS, NY

