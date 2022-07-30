Alert Center: Two men plead guilty to making fake documents

westchester.news12.com
Two men plead guilty in massive counterfeit document scheme
Two men plead guilty to making several fake IDs, Social Security cards and OSHA safety course cards.
NYC gang members charged for murders, robberies, drug dealing
NEW YORK (PIX11) – Sixteen alleged members and associates of a New York City gang were charged with committing various racketeering, narcotics and violent gun offenses, including murder and attempted murder, federal prosecutors announced Tuesday. The defendants are all suspected members and associates of the Own Every Dollar (OED) gang, a subset of the Trinitarios, […]
3 men to serve 3 months for trespassing at White Plains clinic; say they refuse to pay fine
Matthew Connelly, William Goodman and Christopher Mascinski were convicted in city court of third-degree criminal trespassing.
Brooklyn Daily Eagle
Ex-Brooklyn prison guard charged with smuggling drugs, alcohol
Jeremy Monk, a former federal correction officer employed by the U.S. Bureau of Prisons (BOP), was charged Tuesday in Brooklyn Federal Court with smuggling contraband to prison inmates at the Metropolitan Detention Center (MDC) in Sunset Park. Monk was arrested Tuesday morning, and his initial appearance took place before U.S....
2 Newburgh teens arrested on gun charges
When an officer approached the vehicle, the two passengers allegedly tried to run away.
Police: Person stabbed in Mamaroneck after altercation
Police say an altercation between two people let up to the stabbing on the 700 block of Mamaroneck Avenue.
Correction officer attacked in Bellevue Hospital prison ward
NEW YORK (PIX11) — A detainee attacked a correction officer at Bellevue Hospital’s prison ward on Monday night, officials said. The Department of Correction intends to pursue assault charges in the case, a spokesperson said. Benny Boscio, president of the union representing officers, called for the district attorney to prosecute to “the fullest extent of […]
VIDEO: Bronx pet shop employee punched during robbery, suspect sought
The NYPD released footage of a suspect they said punched a Bronx pet shop employee during a robbery last month, authorities said.
Police: Port Jervis 13-year-old charged with possession of gun
Police say the 13-year-old was walking towards Church Street with a handgun in his waistband.
Police: Suspects threw bottles at police officers, injuring 1
Police are searching for seven suspects who allegedly threw bottles at police officers after a brawl started in Concourse Village.
Manhattan 7-Eleven thieves steal more than $20K in tobacco, vapes
CHELSEA, Manhattan (PIX11) — Two burglars swiped more than $20,000 in tobacco and vape products from a 7-Eleven in Chelsea, police said Tuesday in a public appeal for tips. The pair shattered the glass front door of the convenience store on 7th Avenue near West 21st Street just before 4:35 a.m. July 21 and slipped […]
NYC woman allegedly killed by homeless man staying with her, cops say
The woman who was shot dead in a broad-daylight attack in Queens was allegedly killed by a homeless man who’d been staying at her apartment, cops said Tuesday. Sydney Lugo, 24, had been arguing with her temporary roommate, Tariak Stykes, 34, near 109th Avenue and 120th Street in South Ozone Park around 9:20 a.m. on Monday when he allegedly shot her in the right arm, cops said. She was rushed to Jamaica Hospital Medical Center where she succumbed to her injuries, police said. Lugo, who lived in an apartment building close to the scene, had allowed Stykes to stay with her temporarily, cops said. The two were arguing when Stykes allegedly opened fire, but the exact nature of their squabble is unclear, police said. Styles was taken into custody shortly after the shooting and charged with murder and criminal possession of a weapon, cops said.
Times Square slashing: Suspect arrested on hate crime charge
MIDTOWN, Manhattan (PIX11) — A suspect has been arrested on a hate crime charge in the unprovoked slashing of a woman in Times Square, according to police. Anthony Evans, 30, was arrested Tuesday morning in Midtown Manhattan on charges of assault as a hate crime and criminal possession of a weapon in connection to the […]
Homeless man arrested after fatally shooting woman he was staying with in Queens: NYPD
Officials arrested a homeless man who they said fatally shot a woman in Queens on Monday morning, according to authorities.
fox5ny.com
Bronx worker accused of killing homeless man in store
NEW YORK - A smoke shop worker faces murder charges after allegedly stabbing a homeless man to death in the store. The NYPD says it happened just after noon on Saturday at the Magic 7 Smoke Shop in the University Heights section of the Bronx. Officers found 59-year-old Kenneth Fair...
16 reputed members of one of New York City's most violent gangs arrested
The subset of the Trinitarios gang operated mainly in and around Washington Heights, but also in the Bronx and Queens, and is known for extreme violence.
Suffolk police say attempted car break-ins in Holbrook may not constitute a crime
Holbrook residents are concerned following several attempted car break-ins, but police say those potential thieves may not even have committed a crime.
Boy, 14, found fatally shot in Queens driveway, police say
QUEENS (PIX11) — A 14-year-old boy was found fatally shot in the back in Queens Tuesday morning, police said. Authorities discovered the victim face down in the driveway of an Arverne home on Beach 67th Street at around 7:15 a.m. with a gunshot wound to his lower back, according to an NYPD spokeswoman. First responders […]
75 license plate readers go up in Suffolk County to combat crime
Suffolk County police have fully deployed 75 license plate readers in the community to combat crime.
Alert Center: Man recovering after getting stabbed in shoulder in the Bronx, NYPD says
Police have someone in custody after a man was stabbed overnight in Riverdale.
