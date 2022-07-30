Anthony police investigate shooting that stemmed from robbery at gas station

cbs4local.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Beto O'Rourke outlines his campaign priorities as he continues his, 'Drive for Texas'.Euri Giles | ClareifiTexas State
El Paso events to honor and remember the 23 victims of the Cielo Vista Walmart shooting 3 years ago.Euri Giles | ClareifiEl Paso, TX
15th annual 'Plaza Classic Film Festival' kicks off this weekend in El Paso.Euri Giles | ClareifiEl Paso, TX
The richest person in El Paso is giving away millionsAsh JurbergEl Paso, TX
Texans are heading to Mexico to buy cheaper gasAsh JurbergEl Paso, TX
Related
cbs4local.com
Man dies in officer-involved shooting at Las Cruces gas station
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — The Las Cruces Police Department is investigating an officer-involved shooting where a man died in Las Cruces. The incident happened on the 2600 block of South Valley Drive. Officials said a man has died but did not provide his identity. A portion of south...
cbs4local.com
Suspect accused of robbery; involved in Las Cruces police chase held without bond
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — One of two men that were involved in a police shooting following an alleged armed robbery in Las Cruces is being held without bond Tuesday, according to the Office of the Third Judicial District Attorney Gerald M. Byers. Myles Luciano, 25, of Las Cruces...
cbs4local.com
25-year-old Las Cruces woman killed in rollover crash
DONA ANA COUNTY, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — A 25-year-old woman from Las Cruces died following a rollover crash on Saturday, according to New Mexico State Police. Odalis Aguilar Hernandez was a passenger in a Chevrolet truck that experienced a blowout and rolled over, according to police. The crash happened on...
cbs4local.com
Driver identified in Santa Teresa crash that killed 2, hurt 10
SANTA TERESA, N.M. (AP) — A Mexican man has been arrested for reckless driving in connection with a rollover crash that left two people dead and 10 others injured last week, New Mexico State Police said Monday. They said 19-year-old Julio Garcia Rascon was driving an SUV at a...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
cbs4local.com
Las Crucens arrested in Colorado murder case of 25-year-old Alexis Baca
BOULDER COUNTY, Colo (KFOX14/CBS4) — Authorities in Boulder County stated four people from Las Cruces were involved in a murder that happened along a popular trail. Alexis Baca's body was found on July 24 near the Realization Point trailhead, a Boulder Open Space and Mountain Parks’ property, according to the sheriff's office.
cbs4local.com
Man charged after 3-year-old daughter shoots herself in neck in Chaparral
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A man from Chaparral was charged after his 3-year-old daughter shot herself in the neck. Jesus Miguel Gamboa, 24, is charged with abuse/child resulting in great bodily harm and possession by a felon. The incident happened Saturday at Gamboa's house in the 700 block...
cbs4local.com
El Paso County reinstates juvenile curfew citing increase in crime
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso County Commissioners on Monday approved an overnight curfew for teens who are found out in public. The curfew, which is an extension of an older order, bars those under the age of 17 from being in public between 11 p.m. and 6 a.m.
cbs4local.com
Eight people injured following crash in central El Paso
El Paso, TEXAS (KFOX14/CBS4) — A total of eight people were injured as a result of a road accident in central El Paso, a spokesperson for the fire department said. Crew members said three patients had life-threatening injuries, while the five others had minor injuries. According to authorities, two...
IN THIS ARTICLE
cbs4local.com
Mother, grandparents face charges for dog mauling death of 6-year-old in Mesilla Park
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (CBS4) — Three family members have been charged in the dog-mauling death of a 6-year-old boy in Mesilla Park, New Mexico, according to Gerald M. Byers, District Attorney for the Third Judicial District. Avery Jackson-Dunphy's mother Danika is charged with reckless abuse of a child that...
cbs4local.com
El Paso County Sheriff's Office ask residents to donate new, used fans
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The El Paso County Sheriff's Office is asking residents to donate new or sued fans for their fan drive. People can drop off their fans Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the sheriff's office headquarters located at 3850 Justice Drive. Deputies said...
cbs4local.com
Low-level threat reported at El Paso County courthouse ahead of Aug. 3
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Officials with El Paso County confirmed they have received a low-level threat towards the county courthouse. According to a county spokesperson, there is an increased law enforcement presence at the courthouse. El Paso County Judge Ricardo Samaniego posted a statement saying:. As we commemorate...
cbs4local.com
One person taken to hospital following rollover on Loop 375 in Lower Valley
One person was taken to the hospital following a rollover crash on Loop 375 in the Lower Valley Monday, according to an El Paso Fire Department Spokesperson. The crash happened near Midway, TxDOT reported. The person taken to the hospital has minor injuries, according to the spokesperson. The two right...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
cbs4local.com
Memorial bell toll ceremony pays tribute to El Paso Walmart shooting victims, families
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — City of El Paso is paying tributes to August 3, 2019 victims and families with a memorial bell toll ceremony. The community is asked to come together to honor and remember the victims of the August 3, 2019 mass shooting. City officials are hosting...
cbs4local.com
El Pasoans gather for healing sound bath ahead of Aug. 3 shooting anniversary
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Live Active El Paso held a free sound bath session to promote healing a day before the third anniversary of the Aug. 3, 2019, mass shooting at the Cielo Vista Walmart. The sound bath, which can lead participants into a calming meditative state, was...
cbs4local.com
Gadsden ISD starts school year with 2 school resource officers; looks to hire more
SANTA TERESA, N.M. (CBS4) — Gadsden Independent School District students went back to school on Monday, but for many, the day went on without a school resource officer (SRO) present at their school. Before the start of the school year, CBS4 spoke to GISD and they told us they...
cbs4local.com
UMC hosts community in east El Paso to inform community about bond initiative
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — Representatives from the El Paso County Hospital District spoke at a public meeting at the Lunch Box in East El Paso Monday to inform the community on how they plan to use the $345M in certificates of obligation (CO) for the expansion of University Medical Center.
cbs4local.com
11-year-old community service superhero gives back to El Paso
For a lot of us we are a product of our environment many times, following in our parents' footsteps. For Arien Hernandez he has over a decade of service to our community under his belt and he is only 11-years-old. Hernandez has been participating in community service events since before...
cbs4local.com
Ysleta ISD looking to hire bus drivers
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A school district is looking to hire bus drivers for the 2022-2023 school year. Ysleta Independent School District increased the pay rate to $20 per hour following the Board of Trustees vote in June. Applicants can apply at www.yisd.net. Sign up to receive the...
cbs4local.com
El Paso Electric unveils artwork dedicated to families, victims of Aug. 3 tragedy
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso Electric unveiled artwork dedicated to the families and victims of the August 3rd tragedy. The art piece, titled Luces en el Cielo, will be housed at the El Paso United Family Resiliency Center foyer and reflects a remembrance of the 23 precious lives lost, and our path towards a resilient future.
cbs4local.com
Inflation causes El Pasoans to surrender their pets
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — As inflation continues to impact the nation, some animal shelters are feeling the effects now more than ever. El Paso Animal Services adoption rates are down by nearly 60%, the director Terry Kebschell told CBS4. “We’re not really seeing an increase of animals per...
Comments / 0