Apparent City State's Attorney Ivan Bates discusses first meeting with the mayor

WBFF — A mother is in the hospital after surviving a brutal carjacking in Hampden. The carjacker not only stole her car but then ran her over with it. According to police data car jackings are up throughout the city. Maury Richards former chief of police in Martinsburg, WV joined us this morning to discuss the rise in car jackings throughout the city.

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 17 HOURS AGO