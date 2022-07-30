ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Apparent City State's Attorney Ivan Bates discusses first meeting with the mayor

By Jeff Abell
foxbaltimore.com
 4 days ago
foxbaltimore.com

foxbaltimore.com

Mayor Scott defends position on squeegee Kids

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — When it comes to squeegee kids, Mayor Brandon Scott is resisting any suggestion that he, and state's attorney nominee Ivan Bates, are not on the same page. The mayor has long resisted attempts to allow police to clear squeegee kids out of city intersections. However, Ivan...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

National Night Out event, mayor pressed on crime fight plan

Baltimore (WBFF-TV) — Baltimore city celebrates "National Night Out," a nationwide event meant to build relationships with law enforcement and make communities safer. But it comes as the city's crime crisis rages on. With 215 homicides so far this year, the city is on pace to see its deadliest year ever.
BALTIMORE, MD
wypr.org

Baltimore city will have a new sheriff for first time in 36 years

Sam Cogen will lead the sheriff's office in Baltimore City after a narrow win against longtime incumbent John Anderson. Cogen garnered 51.8% of the vote including mail-in ballots while Anderson had 48.1%, according to the Maryland Board of Elections final results. Cogen, a former sheriff's office employee, declared victory on...
BALTIMORE, MD
baltimorebrew.com

Some hard truths about Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski

Despite a string of disclosures about his administration’s handling of the politically connected, Johnny O cruises toward another four years in office [OP-ED] Events over the past year threaten to permanently tarnish the reputation of Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski. It began with his ham-handed attempt to neutralize the effectiveness of the county’s Inspector General.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Carjackings becoming common in Baltimore City

WBFF — A mother is in the hospital after surviving a brutal carjacking in Hampden. The carjacker not only stole her car but then ran her over with it. According to police data car jackings are up throughout the city. Maury Richards former chief of police in Martinsburg, WV joined us this morning to discuss the rise in car jackings throughout the city.
BALTIMORE, MD
WTOP

Suspended Montgomery Co. assistant police chief out

A Montgomery County, Maryland, assistant police chief who had been suspended since June is now out of a job. Carmen Facciolo had been appointed to a newly-created job of civilian assistant police chief in June 2021. In a statement, County Executive Marc Elrich’s office said that Facciolo is “no longer...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Man accused of molesting kids at wife's Baltimore County daycare to appear in court

BALTIMORE COUNTY, Md. (7News) — A man accused of molesting children at his wife's Baltimore County daycare is set to appear in court Tuesday afternoon. Authorities said 57-year-old James Weems Jr., who was shot by his wife, 50-year-old Shanteari Weems, last month at the Mandarin Oriental Hotel in Washington, D.C., will appear in court for a bond hearing. This comes after he waived extradition and remains in D.C. police custody following hospitalization.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
WTOP

Ivan Bates now unopposed for Baltimore state’s attorney

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Defense attorney Ivan Bates is now running unopposed for Baltimore state’s attorney. That’s after unaffiliated candidate Roya Hanna announced Friday she was withdrawing from the race, a week after Bates defeated incumbent prosecutor Marilyn Mosby in the Democratic primary. Baltimore is heavily Democratic,...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

The Arc Northern Chesapeake Region looking for foster parents

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Right now, the demand for foster care families has hit a crisis level. There are not enough foster parents available, so the children end up in group home settings. The Arc Northern Chesapeake Region is now stepping up efforts to find potential foster parents. Steve Acerno,...
BALTIMORE, MD
baltimoresnap.com

Baltimore’s Birthday Bash-Live Baltimore

Hundreds of folks enjoyed food, drink and each other’s company at Live Baltimore’s annual shindig. Among the highlights of the evening – mingling with a number of local pols and getting a sneak peek at the new Lexington Market, still undergoing its massive renovation. (July 29, 2022...
BALTIMORE, MD

