Sadie Jane (McCollor) Berger

kmrskkok.com
Related
kmrskkok.com
Sharon Marie (Nelson) Ehlers
Sharon Marie Ehlers, age 80 of Elbow Lake, Minnesota, passed away on Thursday, July 28, 2022 at Sanford Health Center in Fargo, North Dakota. Visitation for Sharon Ehlers will be held Thursday, August 4, 2022, from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. at Glende-Nilson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls, MN. Funeral...
kmrskkok.com
James Joseph Hennen
James Joseph Hennen, age 77 of Wheaton, Minnesota, was called home to our Lord Jesus Christ on Thursday, July 14,2022. He had been a patient at Sanford Hospital, Wheaton, MN, for 6 days. Visitation for James Hennen will be held Saturday, August 13, 2022, from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m....
kmrskkok.com
In-custody death
An inmate in the Swift County Jail in Benson, MN, has died while in custody. According to Sheriff John Holtz, early Tuesday morning they discovered a 45-year-old man originally from Bismarck, ND, dead in his cell. He was arrested August 1, 2022, for DUI by the Benson Police. This is currently under investigation by the BCA of Minnesota.
Comments / 0