Sadie Jane (McCollor) Berger

An inmate in the Swift County Jail in Benson, MN, has died while in custody. According to Sheriff John Holtz, early Tuesday morning they discovered a 45-year-old man originally from Bismarck, ND, dead in his cell. He was arrested August 1, 2022, for DUI by the Benson Police. This is currently under investigation by the BCA of Minnesota.

BENSON, MN ・ 2 HOURS AGO