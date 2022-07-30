UNT Radio Station Shifts From Jazz to Indie Programming

www.nbcdfw.com
North Texas School Districts Hiring Bus Drivers Amid ShortageLarry LeaseTexas State
$1M Mega Million Tickets Were Sold in North TexasLarry LeaseTexas State
Wells Fargo Building a New Regional Hub in IrvingLarry LeaseIrving, TX
Former Irving Teacher Accused of Sexually Abusing 2nd GraderLarry LeaseIrving, TX
Spectrum Ordered to Pay Murder Victim Family More Than $7 BillionLarry LeaseDallas County, TX
Dallas Observer
Hatch Chile Season: The Most Wonderful Time of the Year
If you’ve lived in Dallas for any amount of time, you’re already familiar with Hatch chile season — a time of year when restaurants and grocery stores throughout North Texas fill their menus and shelves with everything Hatch. The season starts at the beginning of August and...
Dallas Observer
We Tried the New StretchLab in Dallas
When it comes to self-care, Dallas offers plenty of options. Dallas has a nightclub/gym for those who need to be hella pumped up through live music. There's a tickle bar for those who find that kind of thing relaxing, plus oxygen bars, a Botox bar, naked yoga and plenty of soul-cycling, pole-dancing, rock-climbing, pilates and CrossFit studios.
WFAA
Matthew McConaughey starring as 'Dallas Sting' coach in a true underdog soccer story
RICHARDSON, Texas — Who better to portray a historic Texas coach than Matthew McConaughey?. According to multiple reports, the Oscar award-winning actor is set to star in the upcoming film "Dallas Sting," which chronicles the story of Richardson-based girls soccer team that made history in the 1980s becoming the first American soccer team, male or female, to win a major international tournament.
starlocalmedia.com
Meet Brian Wysong, co-founder and CEO of Frisco brand Tumbleweed TexStyles
When Brian Wysong decided to become a Frisco teacher, the career move led him to meet his now business partner Jeb Matulich. The two have since formed Tumbleweed TexStyles, a lifestyles and apparel brand based on a passion for Texana that now has a flagship location in The Rail District. Today, Wysong serves as both co-founder and CEO of Tumbleweed TexStyles.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
No Cellphones Allowed in New Fort Worth Restaurant
In the historic Fort Worth Stockyards where cattle once roamed, a new Italian restaurant called Caterina's is bringing back the old days in a unique way. It’s banning cellphones. Customers must lock their cellphones in a bag that won't be unlocked -- until they walk out the door. "We...
Celebrating 35 years of Robocop, the sci-fi classic famously shot in Dallas
From the infamous one-liners to iconic costume designs, it's no secret that Robocop is one of the most famous science-fiction movies of our generation.
Dallas Observer
Pioneer of Bishop Arts Restaurant Scene, Sara Tillman, Has Died
Sara Tillman, a pioneering figure in the Bishop Arts District restaurant scene, died on July 23 at age 68. She was raised in Oak Cliff, attended Kimball High School, and lived and worked in Oak Cliff throughout her life. She was diagnosed with Guillain-Barré syndrome in 2020. She and...
fwtx.com
15 Reasons Why Fort Worth is the Chicken Fried Steak Capital
For me, and maybe you, too, chicken-fried steak started and stopped at Massey’s, an old-school diner on Eighth Avenue that served simple and delicious comfort food to all walks of Fort Worth life. The wealthy, the poor, blue collars, and white collars lined up to sit at wobbly tables and red plastic booths for meatloaf and fried chicken and chicken and dumplings and freshly made dinner rolls and desserts.
How to make your groceries last longer with Texas blogger Ramona Cruz-Peters
Groceries are getting so expensive nowadays and when they go to waste, it makes you feel bad. Have no fear though, because with a few helpful tips you can make your food and your dollar stretch further.
Garth to perform at AT&T Stadium Saturday, 'Texas Stadium is going to be hard to beat.'
ARLINGTON, Texas — Garth Brooks needs no introduction to Dallas-Fort Worth. The best selling solo artist credits North Texas for his success in country music. His career now spans more than four decades dating back to 1989 at Billy Bobs, and the Texas State Fair and Texas Stadium in the 90s.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Tenants Face Early Removal From Dallas Boarding Homes
As rent in DFW continues to rise, there is more pressure on tenants to be able to afford their current home, and for those on a fixed income, to try and find a place at all. In the parking lot of an East Dallas hotel, Elaine Shockley checks in for the night but is uncertain where she will stay tomorrow.
Highest-rated seafood restaurants in Dallas, according to Tripadvisor
Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated seafood restaurants in Dallas from Tripadvisor.
sillyamerica.com
Big Pink Pig Smoker in Lake Dallas, Texas
I found this roadside attraction and didn’t want to hog it for myself. This big pink pig smoker at Chasin’ Tail BBQ in Lake Dallas, Texas is anything but boar-ing. Owner Mike Cooper originally began Chasin’ Tail BBQ on the bbq competition circuit. Eventually he brought in co-owner Brooke Asbell and took his passion, and his pork, to a brick and mortar location in Hickory Creek. After a move, the restaurant is now located in Lake Dallas.
Inside DFW asked Dallasites where they are from: Some of their answers may surprise you
When someone tells you that they're from Dallas, what comes to your mind? Do you think, 'Big city vibes with a southern twist?'
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Mavs Foundation Donating $150,000 to Families Struggling With Summer Heat
The Dallas Mavericks announced in a release Tuesday that the Mavs Foundation is granting $150,000 in emergency funds to nonprofits supporting those impacted by the dangerous heat and increased living costs. The team said the funds will support programs that donate air conditioning units and cooling centers for this summer's...
Skydiver hurt in Fannin County jump has now died at a McKinney hospital
A skydiver who crashed to Earth in Fannin County over the weekend has now died. The accident was Sunday afternoon when the victim became entangled in his parachute, crashing outside of Whitewright.
Aurora and Schneider to Autonomously Haul Freight in Texas
PITTSBURGH--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 1, 2022-- Today, Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ: AUR), a leading autonomous vehicle company, and Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE: SNDR), a premier multimodal provider of transportation services, announced a multiphase commercial pilot to haul freight for Schneider’s customers with the Aurora Driver, Aurora’s autonomous technology. This pilot reflects an important step for Schneider toward understanding how to incorporate autonomous trucks into its fleet to improve efficiencies and address the growing demand to move goods. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220801005057/en/ Aurora and Schneider announce a commercial pilot to autonomously haul freight for Schneider’s customers. (Photo: Aurora)
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Tarrant Area Food Bank Adds New Locations, Expands Hours Before School Year
As the school year approaches, the Tarrant Area Food Bank is adding new distribution locations and expanding hours to allow for more accessibility, TAFB announced Monday. The TAFB weekly mobile distribution is moving to a permanent indoor location at the Met Church in Fort Worth, located at 11301 North Riverside Drive. This location will be open every Saturday from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Five Dallas ISD Schools Welcome Students Back to Class Monday for New School Year
Balloons, beats and big crowds were on hand at Edna Rowe Elementary School for Dallas ISD's Day One of the new school year. Math, reading, writing: it's all on the table at Edna Rowe which voluntarily signed up for a redesigned school calendar. There are now more days in the classroom and more time with students.
WFAA
Why watering lawns in Dallas might require flooding farms in East Texas
DALLAS — This past year or so has taught Texans not to take electricity for granted. Water is now another resource that might soon become a problem in this state. Simply put, Texas needs more water to keep up with all the residents and businesses moving here. A few...
