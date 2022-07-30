ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Riley's hot bat, Wright's 13th win lead Braves past D-backs

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xo2BP_0gyHhK7D00

ATLANTA (AP) — Austin Riley is scorching hot and pleased that he’s helping the Atlanta Braves maintain striking distance lead in the NL East.

Riley had a homer and three RBIs, Kyle Wright earned his NL-leading 13th victory and the Atlanta Braves beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 5-2 on Friday night.

Riley homered in the first and drove in runs with doubles in the third and fifth. He has 11 homers, 24 RBIs and a .427 average this month.

“At the end of the day, as long as we’re winning ballgames, that for me is what it’s all about,” Riley said. “If I can contribute in any way, that’s what I’m here to do. That’s what they’ve got me here to do. If I can do that, I feel like we’re right where we need to be.”

The defending World Series champion Braves stayed three games behind the New York Mets in the division. Atlanta had lost four of seven but improved to 37-14 since June 1, the best record in the major leagues over that span.

Wright has won six straight decisions and has a 2.93 ERA over his last seven starts. He gave up five hits and two runs with two walks and five strikeouts in 6 2/3 innings.

The Braves scored three times in the third to take a 4-0 lead. Michael Harris II walked and advanced on Ronald Acuña Jr.’s infield single. Harris scored when Dansby Swanson reached on a fielder’s choice and third baseman Josh Rojas made a throwing error to second. Riley followed with an RBI double and Travis d’Arnaud with an RBI single.

Riley put Atlanta up 5-2 in the fifth with a double that drove in Swanson from first. His 29th homer in the first made it 1-0 as the ball barely cleared the left-field wall near the visitor’s bullpen.

Riley extended his sizzling streak as he began the night ranked among the top six in the majors in extra-base hits, total bases, homers, hits, slugging percentage and OPS.

Wright pitched out of a jam with two runners in scoring position and no out in the third. Wright struck out Geraldo Perdomo and retired Rojas on a lineout and Alek Thomas on a groundout to end the threat.

He gave up his first hit and run with two outs in the fourth. Daulton Varsho singled to advance a runner to third, and Jake McCarthy singled to trim the lead to 4-1. Perdomo hit his third homer to make it 4-2 in the fifth.

“Really, I didn’t throw the ball that well,” Wright said. “My fastball was OK. Changeup wasn’t very good. I was able to use my cutter a little bit. I just really relied on my curveball big-time today. I was able to throw it for strikes and get chases and get groundballs. It really wasn’t pretty. I thought I was a little rocky at times.”

After a single by Rojas chased Wright with two outs in the seventh, Dylan Lee struck out pinch-hitter Jordan Luplow with runners on first and second. Collin McHugh pitched the eighth for Atlanta, and Kenley Jansen recorded a shaky 24th save in 28 chances after facing six batters in the ninth.

Jansen gave up a leadoff triple to Varsho before striking out McCarthy and Carson Kelly and walking Perdomo and Rojas. Luplow struck out swinging to end it.

Madison Bumgarner (6-10) took the loss, surrendering eight hits and five runs — four earned — in six innings. It was in sharp contrast to Bumgarner’s last appearance at Truist Park when he pitched a seven-inning no-hitter on April 25, 2021.

“I didn’t feel like I had a feel for anything today,” Bumgarner said. “It was a grind to say the least. Nothing felt good. My body didn’t feel good. Stuff didn’t feel good, but I just kept trying to make pitches, and we adjusted the game plan pretty quick and just tried to do what I could.”

Chris Devenski pitched the seventh for Arizona, making his first appearance since undergoing Tommy John surgery last year.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Diamondbacks: LHP Tyler Gilbert was placed on the 15-day injured list with a sprained left elbow. He’s going to be on the shelf with no activity for several weeks, manager Torey Lovullo said. ... SS Yonny Hernandez was recalled from Triple-A Reno in a corresponding move. ... RHP Zach Davies (right shoulder inflammation) will make a rehab start early next week.

Braves: 2B Ozzie Albies, on the 60-day disabled list with a right foot fracture, is out of his walking boot and progressing well, manager Brian Snitker said. Albies is working on conditioning but no baseball activities and he isn’t expected back until late August or early September. ... RHP Kirby Yates (Tommy John surgery) will make at least one more rehab appearance before he’s activated.

Braves RHP Ian Anderson (8-6, 5.31 ERA) will face Corbin Martin (0-0, 3.93) as the teams play the second game of a three-game series.

___

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

MLB World Reacts To Angels' Shohei Ohtani Decision

Last week, the baseball world learned that the Los Angeles Angels were "listening" to offers for superstar Shohei Ohtani. However, it appears the Angels didn't like any of the offers they might have received. Per MLB insider Jon Heyman, Los Angeles is intent on keeping Ohtani on the roster for...
ANAHEIM, CA
FanSided

Braves seen as potential suitor for worst hitter in baseball

The Atlanta Braves need to look elsewhere than at the worst hitter in baseball to help defend their championship. This would be something new. In trying to defend their title, what if the Atlanta Braves ended up trading for the worst hitter in baseball, Joey Gallo?. This is precisely what...
ATLANTA, GA
ClutchPoints

RUMOR: The three teams interested in trade for Yankees’ Joey Gallo, revealed

Joey Gallo’s days in the Bronx are number. The New York Yankees’ trade for Andrew Benintendi signified the end of Gallo’s stint with the team. Despite not being moved in the trade, the general expectation is that the struggling outfielder will be traded at some point. The only question is… who would want him? As […] The post RUMOR: The three teams interested in trade for Yankees’ Joey Gallo, revealed appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SAN DIEGO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arizona Sports
Phoenix, AZ
Sports
Local
Georgia Sports
City
Phoenix, AZ
Atlanta, GA
Sports
City
Homer, GA
City
Atlanta, GA
ClutchPoints

Paul Goldschmidt’s wife Amy Goldschmidt

Paul Goldschmidt is putting together another MVP-worthy season. At 34 years old, the St. Louis Cardinals first baseman has been on a tear, sitting at or near the top of the National League in the major batting categories. While he is indeed one of the best baseball players today, there’s no question that his partner in life has also been just as great. For this piece, let’s get to know more about Paul Goldschmidt’s wife, Amy Goldschmidt.
SOCIETY
ClutchPoints

Tigers pitcher’s awful meltdown vs. Blue Jays has never been seen in MLB history

The Toronto Blue Jays are in the midst of a fierce playoff race in the American League. They currently hold the top Wild Card spot in the league and are desperately trying to fend off the other contenders. They’re also trying to keep pace with the New York Yankees in case the Bronx Bombers go […] The post Tigers pitcher’s awful meltdown vs. Blue Jays has never been seen in MLB history appeared first on ClutchPoints.
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Devenski
Person
Corbin Martin
Person
Collin Mchugh
Person
Zach Davies
Person
Dansby Swanson
Person
Kirby Yates
Person
Kyle Wright
Person
Kenley Jansen
Person
Austin Riley
Person
Madison Bumgarner
Person
Homer
Person
Daulton Varsho
FOX Sports

New York Yankees made serious play for Shohei Ohtani

The New York Yankees are in the midst of a historic season, on pace for 108 wins and a runaway American League East title. But that apparently isn't stopping the Bronx Bombers from seeking to improve, as they made a "serious" offer to the Los Angeles Angels for superstar Shohei Ohtani, the New York Post reported.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Spun

MLB World Reacts To Sunday's Yankees Trade Rumor

The New York Yankees made one of the first big moves of the trade deadline, acquiring All-Star outfielder Andrew Benintendi from the Kansas City Royals. Brian Cashman's team isn't done making moves, though. According to a report from Jon Heyman, the Yankees are discussing a significant trade with the Milwaukee...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
ClutchPoints

1 perfect MLB trade deadline deal to make the Astros World Series favorites

The Houston Astros are once again among the teams leading the pack in the MLB this season. They currently have a 67-36 record, which is the second best in the American League and third best in the majors. They have a comfortable 12 game lead atop the AL West, and are going to be competing with the New York Yankees for the top seed in the AL throughout the final two months of the season.
HOUSTON, TX
The Spun

Yankees Have Reportedly Finalized Blockbuster Pitcher Trade

The New York Yankees have reportedly strengthened their pitching heading into the home stretch of the season. Per Bob Nightengale of the USA Today, the Yankees have acquired Athletics star pitcher Frankie Montas and closer Lou Trivino. In return, the Yankees are giving up left-handers Ken Waldichuk and J.P. Sears,...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Atlanta Braves#Nl#The New York Mets#Rbi
numberfire.com

Matt Carpenter moving to Yankees' bench Monday

New York Yankees outfielder Matt Carpenter is not in the starting lineup for Monday's series opener against left-hander Marco Gonzales and the Seattle Mariners. The Yankees are holding the lefty-hitting Carpenter out against Seattle's southpaw. Aaron Judge will cover right field while Aaron Hicks starts in center and bats seventh.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Spun

Yankees, Brewers Reportedly Discussing Significant Trade

The New York Yankees and the Milwaukee Brewers are reportedly discussing a significant trade heading into Tuesday's deadline. New York acquired All-Star outfielder Andrew Benintendi earlier this week, likely ending Joey Gallo's time in the Bronx. Gallo could reportedly be sent to the National League. "Yankees and Brewers have indeed...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Atlanta Braves
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
MLB
The Spun

MLB World Reacts To Josh Hader Blockbuster Trade News

The San Diego Padres are going all-in on winning a World Series this season. Per ESPN's Jeff Passan, they're set to trade for Milwaukee Brewers star relief pitcher Josh Hader. In return, the Brewers are getting left-handed closer Taylor Rogers, lefty pitching prospect Robert Gasser, outfielder Esteury Ruiz, and right-hander Dinelson Lamet.
MILWAUKEE, WI
ClutchPoints

Austin Riley agrees to massive 10-year, $212 million extension with Braves

Atlanta Braves star third baseman Austin Riley has been one of the better players in the league this season. Now he’s paid like it. On Monday, the Braves announced that they signed Riley to a massive, 10-year, $212 million contract extension. The team posted the news of the move on their Twitter account. The Atlanta […] The post Austin Riley agrees to massive 10-year, $212 million extension with Braves appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ATLANTA, GA
The Spun

Red Sox Made Several Notable Trades Monday Night

The Boston Red Sox are plenty busy this Monday evening; and it doesn't appear that the storied AL East ballclub is just selling ahead of the trade deadline. The Red Sox made a flurry of trades just moments ago. First, Boston traded catcher Christian Vazquez to the Houston Astros. Funny enough, the two AL squads will play each other tonight.
Yardbarker

Braves involved in trade talks surrounding Noah Syndergaard

The Hot Stove is burning up! Juan Soto was just traded to the Padres, and the Braves made a pair of under-the-radar trades late last night by acquiring Jake Odorizzi from the Astros in exchange for Will Smith and Robbie Grossman from the Tigers. But they might not be done just yet after reports surfaced the Braves were involved in trade talks surrounding Noah Syndergaard.
ATLANTA, GA
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
488K+
Post
472M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy