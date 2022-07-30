Limited-edition 'CinnaFuego Toast Crunch' to be released exclusively online at Walmart

General Mills is trying to spice things up with a new version of its popular Cinnamon Toast Crunch cereal.

The limited-edition "CinnaFuego Toast Crunch" adds hot peppers to classic cinnamon and sugar combo.

While the new CinnaFuego Toast Crunch looks the same as the original and is still blasted with Cinnadust, the sweet cinnamon flavor is combined with the added hot sensation of a spicy pepper to deliver an absolutely absurd experience, the company said.

It will also be sold in a new resealable pouch so consumers can "easily fan the flames of snack time."

The cereal is due out August 12, only on Walmart's website, while supplies last.