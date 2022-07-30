Private group working to revitalize downtown Dillon

wpde.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wpde.com
One of Marlboro County's oldest companies closing after 60+ years
MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Mohawk Flooring’s Oak River Mills is closing its plant in the Blenheim area of Marlboro County, according to Marlboro County Administrator Ron Munnerlyn. Oak River has been in the county for more than 60 years. “The news of Oak River’s closing was unexpected,...
Conway City Council advances strip-mall project, changes to hotel incentive program
CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — Conway City Council unanimously approved the first reading of a strip-mall proposal and changes to a hotel incentive program Monday night. Council members said they are hopeful for these initiatives. “These are solid deals, and I’m looking forward to it. Councilman William Goldfinch said. Mayor Barbara Blain-Bellamy said they have been […]
wpde.com
Darlington group working to renovate building to feed those in need
DARLINGTON, S.C. (WPDE) — Community Connections of Darlington is working to renovate a building at the corner of Washington and West Broad Streets in Darlington. The group got the building at no charge to help continue their mission. Since 2016, Community Connections have fed people in need and given...
peedeenewsnetwork.com
Beautification Board presents Pride of Darlington
The City of Darlington Beautification Board recognized Ernest and Ernestine Dubose of 622 First Street with the Residential Pride of Darlington Award! Thank you for taking such great care and pride in our City!. To nominate a property or business for one of these quarterly awards, email rock@cityofdarlington.com or mail...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
columbuscountynews.com
$164,900 2bd 1ba 968 sq ft. Tabor City NC
Welcome home to this 1950’s bungalow in the quaint and rural town of Tabor City.Two bedrooms and one full bath located in the main living area and then a separate living room, bedroom and full bath located off of the living room (not included in the total square feet). New HVAC installed recently and all duct work was replaced. Range Oven, refrigerator and microwave purchased at the end of 2021. The stand up freezer in the kitchen as well as the washer and dryer remain. There is a 2 bay carport with a storage room located behind the house and a tool shed located in the backyard. This home sits on 3 lots close to downtown Tabor City and located within a 30 minute drive to Myrtle Beach’s unlimited shopping and dining as well as the popular Yogi Bear Campground is located just down the street! Enjoy the muscadine grapes from the backyard vine this September while enjoying the spacious yard. Call today to set up an appointment for your personal showing!
columbuscountynews.com
$549,000 4bd 3ba 3,676 sq ft. Calabash N
Move right into this townhome at the Crow Creek Cottages. Don’t let the name fool you this is one large home! Desirable Tanglewood model is truly one of a kind. Not only is it spacious, but it’s open, bright and airy. Original owners hate to leave this fantastic community but it’s time for them to move on and for you to move in and start enjoying the lifestyle! Situated on the 15th fairway at Crow Creek, one of the best kept courses in the area. This townhome with gorgeous stone fireplace and hardwood floors, has formal dining room AND an eat in kitchen. Breakfast nook overlooks the course and there are three bedrooms on the first floor. The primary suite on the first floor has large walk in closet and bathroom. Going up one level there is a room currently being used for a library which can be a guest room or den. Here’s the unique part; just a few steps up you will find a 1000 foot suite with huge closet and another primary bath. The current owners have been using it as their primary bedroom but with the additional primary on the first floor, this room can serve as just about anything, art or crafts studio, theatre, playroom, you name it! It can also be a guest suite. You won’t believe the size of it! Top this off with an ample sized two car garage and circular driveway and you’ve found your dream home! Maintenance free and absolutely turnkey. Lovingly cared for with owner pride. There are two open porches for enjoying a barbeque and a cool drink while watching the golfers go by. Crow Creek is a wonderful community with top notch amenities; pool, clubhouse, tennis courts and some great activities There are both men’s and women’s golf clubs, social and active groups as well. You will be just a few minutes drive from gorgeous Sunset and Ocean Isle Beaches, and all of the wonderful restaurants and shoppes in downtown Calabash. This is a great location. You will never run out of fun things to do! Make this maintenance free home yours today. Take a look now!
heraldadvocate.com
MCSO to hold National Night Out events on Aug. 2-3
The Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office wants to ensure students throughout the county can start the school year with school supplies. Officials will distribute school supplies during National Night Out events on Aug. 2-3. They have partnered with CareSouth Carolina, Marlboro County School District, Domtar Paper, Mohawk Industries, and Elliott...
Emotions run high at Latta community meeting addressing recent resignations
LATTA, S.C. (WBTW) — A community meeting Sunday in Latta aimed to address the recent resignations of several town leaders and half of its police force, but at times it devolved into a yelling match between officials and residents. Two council members and the town’s attorney and police chief have resigned over the last two […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
WMBF
Shine Cafe in Downtown Conway is a local hidden gem
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Shine Cafe has been a local favorite since they opened in 2019. You’ll feel like you’re walking into your Aunt Leslie’s house to enjoy fresh made goodness. A lot of the menu offerings include items straight from their own garden. Come along...
Repticon brings hundreds of scaly creatures to Florence Center
FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — Hundreds of reptiles were up for sale this weekend as the Florence Center hosted Repticon, a convention focused on reptiles and other exotic animals. “Her name is Waffle, she’s a yellow belly hypo,” Cadence Rozek said of her newly purchased pet snake. Rozek and her brother, Nathan Lamb, were two of […]
carolinapanorama.com
Highest paying jobs in Florence, South Carolina that require a graduate degree
Compiled the highest paying jobs that require a graduate degree in Florence, SC using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
wpde.com
Police urge patience with traffic congestion near Florence schools
FLORENCE, S.C. (WPDE) — The Florence County Sheriff's Office (FCSO) is urging you to have patience with traffic congestion around schools in Florence as school starts back this week. Some people complained that traffic was backed for more than one mile just before 8 o'clock Monday morning around John...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
July was most violent time in at least 20 months for gun crimes in News13 viewing area
FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — More people were hurt and killed this July than in any other month within more than a year and a half, according to a crime analysis from News13. News13 began collecting data — which includes Darlington, Dillon, Florence, Horry, Marion and Marlboro counties in South Carolina, along with Robeson and Scotland […]
wpde.com
Florence fraternity hosts back-to-school drive for Pee Dee area students
FLORENCE S.C. (WPDE) — A Florence fraternity is helping more than 200 students get ready for school. The brothers of the Omega Psi Phi fraternity held their annual back-to-school drive this weekend at the Boys and Girls Club in Florence. They provided students with book bags and other school...
myrtlebeachsc.com
City of Myrtle Beach Tells 10 Million Mustang Owners They Are Not Welcome Here
The Ford Mustang is the longest-produced Ford car nameplate. Currently in its sixth generation, it is the fifth-best selling Ford car in history. Wikipedia posts: Originally predicted to sell 100,000 vehicles yearly, the 1965 Mustang became the most successful vehicle launch since the 1927 Model A.[4] Introduced on April 17, 1964[5], Ford sold over 400,000 units in its first year; the one-millionth Mustang was sold within two years of its launch.[6] In August 2018, Ford produced the 10-millionth Mustang; matching the first 1965 Mustang, the vehicle was a 2019 Wimbledon White convertible with a V8 engine.
tornadopix.com
How safe is your school: Florence 1 Schools have multiple lines of defense | Latest headlines
FLORENCE – The Florence 1 School District uses multiple pieces — from metal detectors and 1,642 security cameras to school resource officers and campus security police — to keep teachers, staff, and students safe, Superintendent Richard O’Malley said. “The world is just a dangerous place –...
wpde.com
Florence 1 Schools implement new security measures for student, staff safety
FLORENCE, S.C. (WPDE) — Florence 1 Schools has enhanced security measures to make sure students and staff members are safe. New metal detectors are now installed at all of the middle and high schools in the district. South Florence High School Principal Shand Josey said she's pleased with the...
wpde.com
Grand Strand & Pee Dee neighborhoods, law enforcement host events for National Night Out
WPDE — Tuesday is National Night Out, which is an event designed to help communities get to know law enforcement better. The national community building event is normally held on the first Tuesday in August. Neighborhoods usually host block parties, festivals, parades, cookouts, or various other events. According to...
wpde.com
2 new restaurants opening at Market Common
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — Market Common has two more reasons for people to visit and enjoy the area. ZARDIN Healthy Eatery and Seawitch Cafe are two new restaurants opening in the shopping center located in Myrtle Beach. According to a release, ZARDIN Healthy Eatery, whos motto is "healthy...
Comments / 0