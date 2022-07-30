Alek Manoah injury: Blue Jays ace leaves game, could create trade deadline rush

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — David Fletcher’s return to the lineup has been timely for the Los Angeles Angels. The second baseman provided a leadoff homer in Tuesday night’s 3-1 victory over the Oakland Athletics and has a hit in all four games he has played in since coming off the injured list. “I’ve had a couple bumps in the road, but I feel alright,” said Fletcher, who missed 69 games due to a left hip strain. Fletcher — who is 5 for 14 with three RBIs since coming off the IL — drove a fastball from Cole Irvin (6-8) over the left-field wall for the Angels’ fourth leadoff homer this season. Of the 13 times Fletcher has gone deep in his five-year career, six have come from the leadoff spot.

