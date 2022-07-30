ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
EPD: Barricaded gunman threatened to shoot police

By Aaron Chatman
 4 days ago

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Police say a man barricaded himself with a gun after beating his girlfriend unconscious. The Evansville Police Department was dispatched to the 3900 block of N. Fulton Avenue around 11:15 Thursday night for a domestic violence call.

Officers say they found the victim outside who told police that her boyfriend, Jayvontae Kelly, beat her. According to police, Kelly punched, kicked and hit the victim with a piece of exercise equipment, knocking her out. Investigators believe Kelly then began to stomp on her head. AMR was called to provide medical aid, officials say.

VCSO: Two dogs dead, two uncared for in animal cruelty case

Officers tried to contact Kelly, who was inside the residence. Police say he refused to answer the door, but started yelling at officers. Dispatch notified officers that one of Kelly’s family members called and said that Kelly was armed with a gun.

EPD states that SWAT and negotiators were called to the scene and a perimeter was set up around the residence. After a negotiator made contact, Kelly reportedly made threats about shooting the police. Police say the negotiator convinced Kelly to put his weapon down and come out, but then Kelly started throwing items at officers. Officials say Kelly was ignoring their commands to stop and get on the ground.

Officers say they were able to take Kelly into custody with a conducted electrical weapon. Kelly was booked into the Vanderburgh County Confinement Center on charges of Domestic Battery with Serious Bodily Injury, Intimidation, and Resisting Law Enforcement.

WEHT/WTVW

