Downturn Risk: Inland Empire's Housing Market Shifts Toward Buyers

www.nbclosangeles.com
Related
NBC Los Angeles
Renting an Apartment in LA? Here's How Much You Need to Make Per Hour: Report
Californians are well aware of the high price of housing — but a new report from the National Low Income Housing Coalition shows how deep the divide truly is between the minimum wage and the cost of an average two-bedroom rental. The housing coalition, a nonprofit based in Washington,...
KTLA.com
How (and when) you will receive your inflation relief check
(NEXSTAR) – Californians won’t be receiving their inflation relief payments until October at the earliest, state officials say, but you may be wondering how you can expect to receive your check once the time comes. California will issue the payments – also known as the middle class tax...
California tenants could see rent increases of up to 10%
Tenants across California beware. Aug. 1 is the day that landlords statewide are allowed to boost rent by as much as 10 percent. Ten percent is the maximum allowable annual increase for apartment complexes built before 2007 but there are several stipulations that could keep landlords from increasing rent by that much, if at all. […]
Market shift: more buyers are starting to cancel their housing contracts
More buyers are canceling their pending home contracts in South Florida, a sign that the market may be shifting away from the boom of the last two years. In June, 22.1% of pending home sales were canceled in West Palm Beach, 22% of pending sales were canceled in Fort Lauderdale, while 21.5% were canceled in Miami, according to data from RedFin. “The rates of cancellations tend to be correlated ...
IN THIS ARTICLE
GEICO closes all of its offices in California
Californians hoping to walk into a GEICO insurance office for their needs are out of luck.
4 Best Places in California for a Couple To Live Only on Social Security
One of the nation's biggest financial crises centers on retiring: people just can't afford to do it. According to 2021 data from the Natixis Global Retirement Index, 36% of Americans said they...
One California county deemed ‘most vulnerable’ to extreme heat on federal map
Of the 10 counties deemed "most vulnerable," all are in the South or Texas except one.
California’s biggest water project in 50 years expected to solve drought issues
(Courtesy of Department of Water Resources) On Wednesday, the office of Governor Gavin Newsom reaffirmed its dedication to starting California’s largest water project in fifty years by announcing a freshly revised design for a 45-mile conveyance tunnel beneath a River Delta in California.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
kymkemp.com
[UPDATE 11:12 a.m.: Re-entry Near Phillipines] Alert! Debris From Chinese Rocket Has Potential To Fall on Northern California This Morning
The California State Warning Center has informed us that orbital debris from a Chinese rocket is expected to reenter the Earth’s atmosphere and reach the surface. The current predicted time of impact is on 7/30/2022 at 1100 hours, with a +/- 5 hour time error. The Humboldt County Office of Emergency Services is not currently operating an Emergency Operations Center in response to this information, the following report is for situational awareness only.
Warm, mostly clear conditions expected in SoCal Wednesday
Southern California on Wednesday will see a break from the humidity, with mostly warm temperatures and clear skies.
mynspr.org
Unsafe drinking water is a reality for nearly a million Californians, especially in Central Valley, new audit finds
Nearly a million Californians have unsafe drinking water and the agency charged with helping them is ill-equipped to do so. That’s according to a new state audit of the California Water Resources Control Board, which says 920,000 residents are at increased risk of liver and kidney problems — and even cancer — because they get water from systems that fail to meet contaminant standards for safe drinking water.
A huge geographical error led to naming California after a fake Black queen
By the time the 16th century mistake was cleared up, it was too late. The name had stuck.
Two direct payments worth $450 and $1000 on the way to some in Florida
Florida has been sending out direct payments to needy families and first responders as inflation hurts the buying power of consumers across the country.
Inland Empire COVID-19 Update: 7/29/22
On Thursday in San Bernardino County, there were 3,236 new reported cases. Since July 21, hospitalizations decreased by 13%, with 216 and 20 COVID-19 ICU cases. Since last Thursday, San Bernardino County has reported 20 new COVID-19-related deaths. In Riverside County, there were 3,279 new reported cases on Thursday. Since...
paininthepass.info
I-15 Cajon Pass And I-215 San Bernardino Made The List Of The Deadliest Roads In California
CAJON PASS, CA. (Pain In The Pass) >> With so many vehicles on the roadways at any given time, it’s no wonder that the Interstates and roads are notoriously congested. MoneyGeek has plotted out the locations of the fatal crashes between 2017 and 2019 to determine which roadways are the deadliest in California.
NBC Los Angeles
After Lavender Days Go, ‘Lavender Nights' Glow
THE LAVENDER SEASON... around particular parts of the Golden State is a lengthy one. You might see the first pops of purple delight in the later part of May, with full fields of rich hues adding joy to late June and early July. Even the later part of the seventh month is fragrant with the popular herb, at least in a few places, making lavender's annual run worthy of applause. But what happens after the season wraps up at one of California's best-known lavender farms? Especially when there is still lavender that can make merchandise memorable and foodstuffs especially festive? A new celebration begins to twinkle, and while it isn't about saunters in a lavender-filled field, the festivity is about being outside, enjoying lav-y libations and bites, and savoring the sparkle of late summer and early autumn.
Gas violations put gas pumps out of service in Southern Arizona
According to the Arizona Department of Agriculture's Weights and Measures Services Division, some pumps weren't pumping out what customers were paying for.
NBC Los Angeles
Southern California Could See Heavy Rain and Flooding This Weekend
Forecasters are predicting a chance of showers and thunderstorms this weekend, especially in the mountains of LA and Ventura counties and the Antelope, Santa Clarita and San Gabriel valleys, where a flood watch was in effect until 11 p.m. Saturday. Some heavy downpours are possible, according to the National Weather...
Heavy rain brings risk of flooding, debris flow in Antelope Valley and San Bernardino Mountains
The National Weather Service issued a flood advisory for the eastern part of the Antelope Valley as heavy rain made its way through the area Sunday. The NWS initially issued a flash flood watch as the rain system arrived in the San Gabriel Mountains around 12:15 p.m. The storm system was expected to bring heavy […]
californiaexaminer.net
The Big Rent Increase in California Next Month
Hello from the Essential California newsletter, and happy Thursday! Thursday, July 21, is today. I’m Liam Dillon, and I cover housing affordability as a metro reporter. I have some information you can use this morning about housing. Tenants all over California may have already gotten a notice that says...
Comments / 0