Lodi, CA

sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Passenger Killed in Car Accident on Finney Road Near Modesto Area

A 25-year-old Modesto man was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence (DUI) and is facing other potential charges after a recent crash that killed a passenger on Finney Road in Stanislaus County. The fatal car wreck took place at approximately 11:00 p.m. on Finney Road, just south of North Avenue near the Modesto area.
MODESTO, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Fatal Head-On Collision on 26 Mile Road Near Woodward Reservoir

CHP traffic officers reported a fatal car accident on 26 Mile Road on the afternoon of Friday, July 29, 2022. The incident took place at around 3:45 p.m. at Eastman Road and 26 Mile Road, the California Highway Patrol reported. Details on the Fatal Car Accident on 26 Mile Road.
MURPHYS, CA
L.A. Weekly

Rider Killed in Motorcycle Crash on State Route 12 [Lodi, CA]

LODI, CA (August 2, 2022) – Saturday evening, a police pursuit on State Route 12 ended in a motorcycle crash and claimed a rider’s life. The incident happened at around 11:44 p.m., when California Highway Patrol spotted a motorcyclist speeding near Interstate 5. Officers attempted to stop the...
LODI, CA
KRON4 News

Grass fire leads to highway closures near Fairfield

(KRON) — A grass fire has been reported at Eastbound Highway 12 and Beck Avenue near Fairfield. Units from the Fairfield fire and police departments are on the scene, according to an alert from the Fairfield Police Department. There are no longer any active flames, according to a tweet from Fairfield Police. The fire is […]
FAIRFIELD, CA
turlockcitynews.com

Unlicensed Driver Arrested After Backing into Unmarked Police Vehicle

At about 4:32 pm Friday afternoon, the Turlock Police Department was dispatched to a reported vehicle collision with no injuries at the intersection of East Monte Vista Avenue and Colorado Avenue, Turlock, after one of their own captains had his work vehicle backed into. When officers arrived on scene, they...
TURLOCK, CA
Fox40

Gem, Jewelry, Fossil and Mineral Show

Introducing the pubic to the Roseville Rock Rollers Gem and Mineral Society, and our 60th Diamond Jubilee Gem Mineral Fossil and Jewelry Show in Roseville. Roseville Rock Rollers Gem and Mineral Society. PO Box 212, Roseville, CA 95678. 916-995-7380. Roseville Rock Rollers 60th Gem, Jewelry, Mineral, and Fossil Show. August...
ROSEVILLE, CA
Mountain Democrat

RV rollover snarls Highway 50 traffic

An overturned truck and Winnebago blocked two Highway 50 westbound lanes just past the Silva Valley Parkway offramp Sunday afternoon, backing up traffic as emergency crews worked the scene. The California Highway Patrol, the El Dorado Hills Fire Department and Medic 89 responded to the crash site at 3:40 p.m....
EL DORADO HILLS, CA
turlockcitynews.com

Broadside Collision in Busy Intersection Causes Vehicle to Overturn

At about 7:09 pm Friday evening, the Turlock Police Department, Turlock Fire Department, and American Medical Response were dispatched to a reported vehicle collision with injuries at the intersection of West Monte Vista Avenue and North Golden State Boulevard, Turlock. When crews arrived on scene, they found two vehicles involved....
TURLOCK, CA
FOX40

Elk Grove armed robbery led to vehicle pursuit in Galt

GALT, Calif. (KTXL) — The Galt Police Department said they arrested a woman and a woman after they robbed a bank and evaded police in multiple pursuits on Saturday. Police said they initially received a call of a stolen vehicle that was used in an armed robbery in Elk Grove and later spotted the vehicle […]
rosevilletoday.com

Peach Festival in Folsom returns this Sunday, August 7th

Folsom, Calif.- The return of the Annual Peach Festival in Folsom happens on Sunday, August 7 at the plaza of Historic Folsom. A family-friendly favorite will include a peach eating content, tasty treats, peach-centric games, wine and peachy beer. Over 100 vendors are scheduled, live music, food trucks. Come on out for a sweet time!
FOLSOM, CA
legalexaminer.com

Two Drivers Killed in Head-On Collision On 26 Mile Road In Stanislaus County

On July 29, 2022, a two-car collision in northeast Stanislaus County claimed the lives of two drivers. The Modesto Bee reported the tragic crash occurred along 26 Mile Road near Eastman Road on Friday Afternoon. California Highway Patrol officers investigated the scene near Woodward Reservoir. They say the accident took...
ABC10

Motorcyclist dies during CHP chase in Lodi

LODI, Calif. — A Stockton man has died after allegedly crashing into a pickup truck while being chased by officers with the California Highway Patrol in Lodi late Saturday night, officials say. Around 11:44 p.m. Saturday, CHP officers say they noticed a 31-year-old man driving a 2021 Harley Davidson...
LODI, CA
ABC10

Man accused of robbing Elk Grove restaurants at gunpoint in custody

ELK GROVE, Calif. — A man accused of robbing four businesses at gunpoint in Elk Grove is now in custody. According to the Elk Grove Police Department, it started around 5 a.m. on July 25 when a man – later identified as 39-year-old John Vang – walked in the McDonald’s on Sheldon at East Stockton Boulevard and started taking money from the cash drawer.
ELK GROVE, CA
FOX40

Two arrests made in connection with a deadly shooting at a Stockton park

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — Stockton Police detectives arrested two people in connection with the death of a man on December 18, 2021. According to a Facebook post from the Stockton Police Department, officers arrested Elizabeth Gomez, 23, and Juwan Potter, 24, in connection with the shooting, which occurred at Van Buskirk Park. On December 18, […]
STOCKTON, CA
CBS Sacramento

Suspect arrested after stabbing in Modesto

MODESTO -- Police were looking for a suspect who stabbed someone in Modesto early Tuesday morning.The scene was on Scenic Drive and Coffee Road.Modesto police say it appears the suspect and victim know each other, but exactly what led up to the stabbing is unclear. The victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries.Later Tuesday morning, Modesto police announced that the suspect had been arrested. The name of the suspect has not been released.
MODESTO, CA
FOX40

Modesto mall dirt bikers identified and one arrested

MODESTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Modesto Police Department share that they have identified the two dirt bike riders and arrested one who rode through a Modesto mall on Tuesday. David Hickman, 23, of Modesto and Derion Chavis, 20, of Manteca were identified in the malls security footage as the two riders after the police department […]
MODESTO, CA

