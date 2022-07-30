www.visitlodi.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Passenger Killed in Car Accident on Finney Road Near Modesto Area
A 25-year-old Modesto man was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence (DUI) and is facing other potential charges after a recent crash that killed a passenger on Finney Road in Stanislaus County. The fatal car wreck took place at approximately 11:00 p.m. on Finney Road, just south of North Avenue near the Modesto area.
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Fatal Head-On Collision on 26 Mile Road Near Woodward Reservoir
CHP traffic officers reported a fatal car accident on 26 Mile Road on the afternoon of Friday, July 29, 2022. The incident took place at around 3:45 p.m. at Eastman Road and 26 Mile Road, the California Highway Patrol reported. Details on the Fatal Car Accident on 26 Mile Road.
L.A. Weekly
Rider Killed in Motorcycle Crash on State Route 12 [Lodi, CA]
LODI, CA (August 2, 2022) – Saturday evening, a police pursuit on State Route 12 ended in a motorcycle crash and claimed a rider’s life. The incident happened at around 11:44 p.m., when California Highway Patrol spotted a motorcyclist speeding near Interstate 5. Officers attempted to stop the...
Grass fire leads to highway closures near Fairfield
(KRON) — A grass fire has been reported at Eastbound Highway 12 and Beck Avenue near Fairfield. Units from the Fairfield fire and police departments are on the scene, according to an alert from the Fairfield Police Department. There are no longer any active flames, according to a tweet from Fairfield Police. The fire is […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
turlockcitynews.com
Unlicensed Driver Arrested After Backing into Unmarked Police Vehicle
At about 4:32 pm Friday afternoon, the Turlock Police Department was dispatched to a reported vehicle collision with no injuries at the intersection of East Monte Vista Avenue and Colorado Avenue, Turlock, after one of their own captains had his work vehicle backed into. When officers arrived on scene, they...
Fox40
Gem, Jewelry, Fossil and Mineral Show
Introducing the pubic to the Roseville Rock Rollers Gem and Mineral Society, and our 60th Diamond Jubilee Gem Mineral Fossil and Jewelry Show in Roseville. Roseville Rock Rollers Gem and Mineral Society. PO Box 212, Roseville, CA 95678. 916-995-7380. Roseville Rock Rollers 60th Gem, Jewelry, Mineral, and Fossil Show. August...
Mountain Democrat
RV rollover snarls Highway 50 traffic
An overturned truck and Winnebago blocked two Highway 50 westbound lanes just past the Silva Valley Parkway offramp Sunday afternoon, backing up traffic as emergency crews worked the scene. The California Highway Patrol, the El Dorado Hills Fire Department and Medic 89 responded to the crash site at 3:40 p.m....
turlockcitynews.com
Broadside Collision in Busy Intersection Causes Vehicle to Overturn
At about 7:09 pm Friday evening, the Turlock Police Department, Turlock Fire Department, and American Medical Response were dispatched to a reported vehicle collision with injuries at the intersection of West Monte Vista Avenue and North Golden State Boulevard, Turlock. When crews arrived on scene, they found two vehicles involved....
IN THIS ARTICLE
Elk Grove armed robbery led to vehicle pursuit in Galt
GALT, Calif. (KTXL) — The Galt Police Department said they arrested a woman and a woman after they robbed a bank and evaded police in multiple pursuits on Saturday. Police said they initially received a call of a stolen vehicle that was used in an armed robbery in Elk Grove and later spotted the vehicle […]
rosevilletoday.com
Peach Festival in Folsom returns this Sunday, August 7th
Folsom, Calif.- The return of the Annual Peach Festival in Folsom happens on Sunday, August 7 at the plaza of Historic Folsom. A family-friendly favorite will include a peach eating content, tasty treats, peach-centric games, wine and peachy beer. Over 100 vendors are scheduled, live music, food trucks. Come on out for a sweet time!
legalexaminer.com
Two Drivers Killed in Head-On Collision On 26 Mile Road In Stanislaus County
On July 29, 2022, a two-car collision in northeast Stanislaus County claimed the lives of two drivers. The Modesto Bee reported the tragic crash occurred along 26 Mile Road near Eastman Road on Friday Afternoon. California Highway Patrol officers investigated the scene near Woodward Reservoir. They say the accident took...
Motorcyclist dies during CHP chase in Lodi
LODI, Calif. — A Stockton man has died after allegedly crashing into a pickup truck while being chased by officers with the California Highway Patrol in Lodi late Saturday night, officials say. Around 11:44 p.m. Saturday, CHP officers say they noticed a 31-year-old man driving a 2021 Harley Davidson...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
70 -Year-Old Laura Poiret Killed In A Car Crash Near Rio Vista (Rio Vista, CA)
The California police responded to a car crash that killed four people and injured six. The crash occurred on Wednesday night on Highway 12 near Rio Vista. Officials confirmed the usage of alcohol to be the cause of the crash.
Man accused of robbing Elk Grove restaurants at gunpoint in custody
ELK GROVE, Calif. — A man accused of robbing four businesses at gunpoint in Elk Grove is now in custody. According to the Elk Grove Police Department, it started around 5 a.m. on July 25 when a man – later identified as 39-year-old John Vang – walked in the McDonald’s on Sheldon at East Stockton Boulevard and started taking money from the cash drawer.
Two arrests made in connection with a deadly shooting at a Stockton park
STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — Stockton Police detectives arrested two people in connection with the death of a man on December 18, 2021. According to a Facebook post from the Stockton Police Department, officers arrested Elizabeth Gomez, 23, and Juwan Potter, 24, in connection with the shooting, which occurred at Van Buskirk Park. On December 18, […]
Suspect arrested after stabbing in Modesto
MODESTO -- Police were looking for a suspect who stabbed someone in Modesto early Tuesday morning.The scene was on Scenic Drive and Coffee Road.Modesto police say it appears the suspect and victim know each other, but exactly what led up to the stabbing is unclear. The victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries.Later Tuesday morning, Modesto police announced that the suspect had been arrested. The name of the suspect has not been released.
Salida couple involved in possibly intentional hit-and-run to appear in court
Stanislaus County, Calif. (KTXL) — A couple from Salida will be appearing in court on Wednesday in connection with the attempted murder of a Salida man, according to county court records. On July 21, 2022, Melanie Clark, 23, of Salida and her boyfriend Thomas Bennett, 26, of Salida intentionally drove over a Salida man, according […]
Grandparents of deadly Solano County crash victim urge everyone to 'wear a seatbelt'
VACAVILLE, Calif. — The grandparents of a teenager who died in a head-on crash that killed three others in Rio Vista are urging everyone to wear their seat belts and to drive sober. Bob Conway, 77, and wife Dianne, 72, say they are devastated by the death of their...
KTVU FOX 2
Woman killed, friend seriously injured by suspected DUI driver in Walnut Creek
WALNUT CREEK, Calif. - Family members have identified the pedestrian hit and killed by a suspected DUI driver in Walnut Creek. 27-year-old Maricarmen Leon of Discovery Bay was out with friends, when she was struck while standing on the sidewalk. The collision happened early Saturday just before 2 a.m. along North Main Street and Pine Street.
Modesto mall dirt bikers identified and one arrested
MODESTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Modesto Police Department share that they have identified the two dirt bike riders and arrested one who rode through a Modesto mall on Tuesday. David Hickman, 23, of Modesto and Derion Chavis, 20, of Manteca were identified in the malls security footage as the two riders after the police department […]
Comments / 1