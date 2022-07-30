The love of Oregon's railroad history comes in all sizes | Grant's Getaways

www.kgw.com
Tuesday in Portland: Woman arrested for bias crime after car crash escalates into confrontationEmily ScarviePortland, OR
5 great pizza places in OregonAlina AndrasOregon State
Monday in Portland: Multnomah County reporting 2 more heat-related deaths and more top storiesEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Friday in Portland: Officials concerned about rise in potential heat-related deaths amid high tempsEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Thursday in Portland: Drivers can pump their own gas during heat wave, cooling shelters expand capacityEmily ScarviePortland, OR
New large fires burning in Oregon, close section of Pacific Crest Trail
Nineteen wildfires began over the weekend in Oregon, many started by lightning strikes, as the wildfire season begins in earnest in the state. Some of the fires have triggered scattered evacuation warnings, closed a 60-mile section of the Pacific Crest Trail near Crater Lake and shut down some campgrounds. Lightning...
beachconnection.net
Cautions, Advice for Watching Elk on Oregon Coast
(Oregon Coast) – Few things create the wonder and surprise of spotting a bunch of elk on the Oregon coast – rather closeup. The stately Roosevelt elk are common to the Oregon coast and Coast Range, especially up north near Cannon Beach, Seaside and Gearhart. There are plenty of them farther south, and the south coast even has the Dean Creek Elk Viewing Area near Reedsport. (Above: elk giving the camera a glare at Ecola State Park. All photos Oregon Coast Beach Connection)
yachatsnews.com
Fall Chinook fishing expected to be good on central Oregon coast bays and rivers — and could include short coho seasons
Anglers on the central Oregon coast may be in for “good to very good” fishing Monday when coastal bays and streams open for salmon fishing. While river systems on the north and south coasts undergo some closures or restrictions, the three streams that make up the bulk of salmon fishing in Lincoln County are expected to produce good catches of fall Chinook salmon.
Want to help Oregon gardens through summer heat? Here’s your August to-do list
Timely advice on garden chores, fertilizing, pest control, and more from OSU Extension. These tips are not necessarily applicable to all areas of Oregon. For more information, contact your local Extension office. Oregon State University Extension Service encourages sustainable gardening practices. Practice preventive pest management rather than reactive pest control....
pdxmonthly.com
What to Do in Oregon in August
Pig-N-Ford races at the Tillamook County Fair, Chicks concerts in Bend, the Oregon State Fair, Hood to Coast relay race, and more. While there's plenty to keep Portlanders close to home in August, from the Adult Soapbox Derby on August 20 to the PDX Pop Now! music festival August 22–28, it's not hard to be lured outside city limits by major music and wine festivals, pigs, corn dogs, and more.
California firefighters battling the McKinney Fire get an assist from Oregon crews
PORTLAND, Ore. — Oregon firefighters have joined other crews working to contain the McKinney Fire in Northern California near the Oregon border. A total of 41 firefighters from Clackamas, Marion and Linn Counties arrived Sunday night. The blaze erupted Friday and has since ripped through 55,000 acres, prompting California...
‘A tough road’: Several factors drag down Oregon cannabis sales
The pandemic boom may be coming to an end for Oregon’s cannabis industry.
Timeline: The resurrected Ku Klux Klan sweeps into Oregon
The buildup began in 1915 but by 1921, the Klan became a force to be reckoned with in Oregon. 1915 Early 1915: "Birth of a Nation" released, a film that glorified the original terrorist Ku Klux Klan of the post-Civil War era. November: William Simmons announces new version of the KKK, with a burning cross atop Stone Mountain in Georgia. 1920 June: With Klan membership languishing, Simmons hires PR pros Elizabeth Tyler and Edward Clarke to expand the Atlanta-based hate group, fueling exponential growth. A D V E R T I S I N G | Continue reading below 1921...
$2M lawsuit filed over plumbing at historic Timberline Lodge
According to a new lawsuit filed by the U.S. Forest Service, which owns the historic lodge and ski resort, the pipes installed less than 10 years ago are defective and the feds are looking to get their money back.
‘He destroyed everything’: Portland coffee shop temporarily closes after break-in
A coffee shop in downtown Portland is closed after they say a man broke in and caused about $50,000 in damages.
opb.org
Unearthing the story of Japanese immigrants at site of former Oregon lumber company town
Your browser does not support the audio element. The classic black-and-white photos from early decades of the American West often fail to capture the diversity of the people who came here. Chinese migrants helped build the railroads and were big in gold mining. Basque people from Spain became known for sheep herding. The first Filipino cannery workers arrived around the turn of the last century. Now, Oregon archaeologists are on the surprising trail of Japanese families who lived in a now-vanished lumber company town.
beachconnection.net
Life Finds Home on Ropes Beneath Oregon Coast, Washington Coast
(Seaside, Oregon) - For such a beautiful place, the ocean is actually fairly weird. On the surface it's all calming waves and hypnotizing tidelines, but underneath life is doing some extraordinary stuff. Just beyond those lovely beaches of the Oregon coast or Washington coast, the real estate gets bizarre. (All photos courtesy Seaside Aquarium. Above: closeup of a stalked tunicate on a rope)
Oregon lawmaker escapes deadly McKinney Fire in Northern California
YREKA, Calif. — An Oregon state representative and her husband escaped the deadly McKinney Fire burning at least 55,000 acres in Northern California. Democratic Rep. Dacia Grayber and her husband were camping near Mount Ashland over the weekend, just north of the Oregon-California border. Grayber said they woke up in the middle of the night to gale-force winds and ash.
Wildfire Map Shows California, Oregon and Montana Areas Tackling Blazes
The current wildfire burning close to the border between California and Oregon has spread an estimated 52,500 acres in less than three days.
Portland, Seattle set heat durations records during hot snap
PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland and Seattle set records Sunday for most consecutive days of high temperatures and authorities in Oregon investigated more possible heat-related deaths. Temperatures in Portland on Sunday rose above 95 degrees for the seventh day in a row, a record for the city for consecutive days...
WWEEK
We Heat Mapped a Trailer Park in Southeast Portland on the Sixth Day of Blistering Weather
On Saturday afternoon, the sixth day of the weeklong heat wave that descended on Portland, WW took climate scientist and researcher Joey Williams to an RV park in Southeast Portland where a man named Eugene Anderson died during last year’s heat dome. There, Williams and WW measured the heat...
KGW
Blumenauer Bridge gets plenty of usage on first weekday commute
The 475-foot-long bridge connects the Lloyd District to Portland's Central Eastside. It officially opened to the public on Sunday, July 31.
Channel 6000
Heat wave to take a break in Oregon this week
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Our stretch of excessive heat is finally coming to an end. We began just over a week ago as temperatures reached the low 90s on Sunday, July 24. Daytime highs quickly jumped to the mid to upper 90s, and low 100s, and stayed there through Sunday, July 31.
1917 mansion with unfinished restoration in SW Portland for sale at $1 million
Real estate photos of an architecturally significant mansion for sale in Southwest Portland can be off-putting or present an opportunity. There’s something missing in every room of the house with 6,222 square feet of living space. Ceilings show exposed wood roof joists, and century-old glass doors, heat registers and hardware have been removed.
Win 2 VIP tickets to the Portland Grand Prix
Starting Monday, August 8, 2022 through Friday, August 12, 2022, you could win 2 VIP passes to the Portland Grand Prix!. Just watch KGW News at Sunrise for the Word of the Day. Get the word, then text it to us at 503-226-5088. We’ll pick a winner in a random...
KGW
