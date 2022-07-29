Furry Friend Friday: Meet Tasha the 12-year-old Pitbull

kdvr.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Devil’s Angels gang member sentenced for 2018 Aurora shooting spreeHeather WillardAurora, CO
Park Meadows gets $3.2 million in pandemic relief moneyMike McKibbinLone Tree, CO
This is why Denver's airport seems busier than usualBrittany Anas
Wana Brands drives Denver voter registration with League of Women VotersMargaret JacksonDenver, CO
Denver releases Park Hill Golf Course draft planMargaret JacksonDenver, CO
Related
KDVR.com
Mom shares details of last conversations with daughter
The mother of 25-year-old Alexis Baca shares what her daughter told her before she was found dead near a Boulder County trailhead. Nicole Fierro reports.
KDVR.com
Camp Spark ignites young girls' interests in firefighting
Aurora Fire Rescue has set a goal to get more women involved in the department, which is why they're now hosting "Camp Spark" to ignite young girl's interest in firefighting. Carly Moore reports.
KDVR.com
Rebelry Boutique Showcases the Hottest Trends This Season
If you want a fresh new look for the summer you have to check out Rebelry Boutique. You can shop in their store in Arvada or you can shop online. Watch the segment to see how are all staff looked in outfits picked by the owner. Get 15% off your entire order this weekend. Mention GDC in store or enter GreatDayColorado promo code online at Rebelry-Boutique.MyShopify.com.
KDVR.com
Why a teddy bear, gun and casket are on this billboard
A new billboard on Federal Boulevard in Southwest Denver is taking aim at youth gun violence in the area. Kim Posey reports. Why a teddy bear, gun and casket are on this billboard. Youth violence billboard raising eyebrows. Californians driving up housing costs. Search for I-70 shooting suspect. Highs reach...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KDVR.com
Aurora Fire Rescue camp aims to get girls interested in firefighting
Aurora Fire Rescue is setting a goal to get more women involved in the department. That's why they're hosting "Camp Spark" to ignite interest in firefighting for young girls.
KDVR.com
Body of missing girl believed to be found in Denver park
Vicente Arenas is following a tragic story out of northwest Denver Monday morning. Body of missing girl believed to be found in Denver …. Passionate Boulder STEM teacher killed in plane crash. Police release video of deadly I-70 shooting. Mom shares details of last conversations with daughter. New DougCo superintendent...
KDVR.com
Youth violence billboard raising eyebrows
This new billboard is making Denver double-take. Passionate Boulder STEM teacher killed in plane crash. Mom shares details of last conversations with daughter. How did a New Mexico woman end up dead near Boulder?
KDVR.com
New messaging for youth violence
You may notice new billboards that are raising awareness against teen gun violence in southwest Denver. Passionate Boulder STEM teacher killed in plane crash. Mom of dead woman shares details of their final talks. New DougCo superintendent talks priorities. How did a New Mexico woman end up dead near Boulder?
RELATED PEOPLE
KDVR.com
Body found in lake believed to be missing 11-year-old
The Denver Police Department said a body was discovered in Rocky Mountain Lake Monday morning and it is believed to be a missing child. Vicente Arenas reports.
KDVR.com
Special package stolen from teenager's porch
A Broomfield teenager saved up for months for a special package only to have it picked up by a porch pirate. Courtney Fromm reports. Local animal rescue out thousands after trailer destroyed …. Uber drivers refuse service to passenger with guide …. One-on-one with KOA Colorado’s Brandon Krisztal. Colorado...
KDVR.com
Passionate Boulder STEM teacher killed in plane crash
Students and loved ones of Boulder High School teacher Dan Zahner are in mourning after a plane crash took his life. Gabby Easterwood reports.
KDVR.com
Police release video of deadly I-70 shooting
The Denver Police Department has released video from a driver who witnessed a deadly shooting on Interstate 70. Courtney Fromm reports.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KDVR.com
Summer heat continues with afternoon thunderstorms possible
Temperatures returned to the 90s across most of metro Denver and the Front Range on Saturday. Dave Fraser forecasts. Summer heat continues with afternoon thunderstorms …. Camp Spark ignites young girls’ interests in firefighting. Special package stolen from teenager’s porch. Teenage girl’s package stolen by a porch pirate...
KDVR.com
More e-bike rebates available in Denver
Monday, Aug. 1, Denver residents can apply for the next round of e-bike rebates from the city. Kim Posey reports. Local animal rescue out thousands after trailer destroyed …. Uber drivers refuse service to passenger with guide …. One-on-one with KOA Colorado’s Brandon Krisztal. Colorado Parks and Wildlife relocates...
KDVR.com
Big Get: Derek Wolfe
Denver Bronco Derek Wolfe sits down with Myck and Taylor during Colorado Sports Night. FOX31’s Carly Moore tries out some Aurora Fire Rescue …. Aurora Fire Rescue camp aims to get girls interested …. Summer heat and late-day storms. Family remembers woman found dead on Boulder trail. Summer heat...
KDVR.com
Yes, Californians made Colorado unaffordable
Deep-pocketed transplants played an outsized role in the blazing spike in Denver-area home prices, as well as national prices. DJ Summers reports.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KDVR.com
New DougCo superintendent talks priorities
The new superintendent of Douglas County School District, Erin Kane, spoke with FOX31 about her priorities for her first school year at the helm. Gabrielle Franklin reports.
Comments / 0