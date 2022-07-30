ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Steamship Authority Takes M/V Gay Head Out of Service for Repairs

 4 days ago
FALMOUTH – The Steamship Authority’s M/V Gay Head returns to service Thursday after emergency repairs due to a 4-inch crack in its hull. Authority Communications Director Sean Driscoll said the damage was discovered as part of routine checking of the vessel, and it was able to safely sail to drydock in Connecticut for repairs.
FALMOUTH, MA
