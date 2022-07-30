3 hospitalized in multi-vehicle rollover crash on Route 221

wset.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Blue Ridge Parkway over the Roanoke River has reopenedCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
This Middle of Nowhere General Store in Virginia Has Some of the Best Sandwiches in the StateTravel MavenVirginia State
Two men accuse Lynchburg police officer of illegal body searchCheryl E Preston
Lynchburg art exhibit raises seven thousand dollars for Ukrainian victimsCheryl E Preston
Volunteer firefighter in critical condition after being hit by a drunk driverCheryl E PrestonGretna, VA
cbs19news
Sheriff's office identifies driver of tractor killed in accident
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office has identified a man killed in a tractor accident that occurred on Friday. According to a release, deputies responded to an incident on Sleepy Hollow Trail around 6:40 p.m. Friday along with crews from Augusta County Fire and Rescue, the Swoope Fire Department, and the River Heads Fire Department.
WSET
Charlotte County crash kills 1
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — A crash on July 24 killed a 76-year-old man early in the morning in what Virginia State Police say was a single-vehicle incident. According to VSP, Willis Muska was driving a Subaru Outback on Drakes Main Street when he ran off the road and struck a mailbox and a tree.
WDBJ7.com
Roanoke man identified as victim in Charlotte County crash
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A Roanoke man has been identified as the victim in a crash in Charlotte County. Willis M. Muska, 76, died after being taken to a hospital. The morning of July 24, Virginia State Police were called to the single-vehicle crash on Drakes Main Street. a mile south of Westpoint Stevens Road.
Charlotte Co. crash leads to Roanoke man’s death; fatigue possible factor
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — An investigation is underway following the death of a Roanoke driver who crashed in Charlotte County in late July. At approximately 7:08 a.m. on Sunday, July 24, Virginia State Police say they responded to a single-vehicle crash on Drakes Main Street, about a mile south of Westpoint Stevens Road. According […]
WDBJ7.com
Tractor-trailer fire causes traffic delays on I-81
MONTGOMERY CO., Va. (WDBJ) - Montgomery County emergency responders responded to a tractor-trailer fire along I-81 South Saturday morning. Officials say it happened just before 6:00 a.m. Elliston Volunteer Fire Department, Shawsville Volunteer Rescue Squad and Medic 131 were dispatched to mile marker 129 for the fire. When they arrived,...
Augusta Free Press
Augusta County: Authorities investigating several reports of vehicle break-ins
The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s assistance with an investigation involving a series of vehicle break-ins that have occurred in the Augusta Farms Road area. The Sheriff’s Office has received numerous reports of vehicles being rummaged through and items stolen. The incidents are reported to...
wfxrtv.com
Man arrested after brother, dogs die from NW Roanoke shooting
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Roanoke authorities announced Monday morning that the man arrested for murder in connection with Saturday’s shooting at a northwest Roanoke home is the brother of the man who died. According to the Roanoke Police Department, word came in at approximately 1:40 p.m. on Saturday,...
WHSV
Tractor accident in Staunton leaves man dead
STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - Around 6:40, Friday night, the Augusta County Sheriff’s responded to a tractor accident on Sleepy Hollow Trail in Staunton where 81-year old Warren Makenzie was pronounced dead on the scene, according to a press release. The Sheriff’s Deputies and Investigators believe Makenzie “got off his...
cbs19news
ACPD investigating attempted arson incident
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A man is facing multiple charges associated with a brush fire that occurred Sunday night. According to the Albemarle County Police Department, officers and the Albemarle County Department of Fire Rescue responded to a brush fire and attempted arson around 10:20 p.m. on the 1700 block of Minor Drive.
cbs19news
Woman arrested on multiple charges for incident in Albemarle County
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- An Augusta County woman is facing multiple charges for a series of incidents that occurred in the Crozet area. According to the Albemarle County Police Department, officers responded around 11:45 a.m. Saturday to several calls about someone driving very erratically, possibly drunk. Callers reported...
Albemarle County woman arrested, accused of hitting multiple mailboxes while driving intoxicated
A suspect is in custody after allegedly driving under the influence and hitting multiple mailboxes, according to the Albemarle County Police Department.
Augusta Free Press
Augusta County man dies from injuries in accident involving farm tractor
An Augusta County man died on Friday evening after his farm tractor rolled over onto him. Warren McKenzie, 81, was pronounced dead at the scene of the 6:41 p.m. accident on Sleepy Hollow Trail. Mechanical failure is being noted as a contributing factor in the accident, Augusta County Sheriff Donald...
wfxrtv.com
Roanoke Co. tractor-trailer crash catches fire, closes lanes on I-81
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — Saturday drivers are experiencing miles of traffic on I-81 in Roanoke County due to separate tractor-trailer crashes on both sides of the interstate. The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) says a tractor-trailer crash at mile marker 138.7 has shut down all southbound lanes and...
wfirnews.com
Suspect in custody for killing brother, two dogs
UPDATE From Roanoke City Police: The victim in this case has been identified as John Q. Harris, 43 years of age from Asheville, NC. The Offender in this case has been identified as Lloyd A. Harris, 40 years of age from Roanoke, VA. He has been charged with second degree murder and arrested.
One dead, one injured after Saturday shooting in Danville
DANVILLE, Va. (WFXR) — The Danville Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one man dead and a woman hurt early Saturday morning. At approximately 3:48 a.m. on Saturday, July 30, the department says officers responded to a call of a person being shot at the 700 block of Stokes Street. When police arrived […]
wfxrtv.com
Man, two dogs dead from NW Roanoke shooting; person in custody
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Police say a man and two dogs are dead after being shot in a northwest Roanoke home on Saturday. At approximately 1:40 p.m. on Saturday, July 30, the Roanoke Police Department says word came in about a person with a gunshot wound in the 800 block of Hershberger Road NW.
WDBJ7.com
Man charged with killing brother, dogs at Roanoke home
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke Police say a man has been arrested, accused of killing his brother at a home on Hershberger Road Saturday. Lloyd A. Harris, 40 of Roanoke, is charged with second-degree murder for the killing of John Q. Harris, 43, from Asheville, North Carolina. Police responded to...
WDBJ7.com
One man, two dogs dead after shooting at Hershberger Road home, suspect arrested
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Roanoke Police Department says a man and two dogs are dead after a shooting at a home on Hershberger Road Saturday. Police say they responded to the 800 block of Hershberger Rd at 1:40 p.m., and found a man with a life-threatening gunshot wound. Roanoke...
WXII 12
Danville 19-year-old killed in overnight shooting, another person injured
DANVILLE, Va. — Danville police are investigating an overnight shooting that took the life of one person and injured another. According to a news release, shortly after 3:45 a.m. police were called to the 700 block of Stokes regarding a person being shot in what appeared to be a targeted incident and not a random act.
WSET
2 vehicles stolen in Campbell County: Sheriff
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — The Campbell County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's assistance in finding two vehicles that were stolen. A black 2019 Dodge Journey was stolen from Odara Drive in the Timberlake area, The SUV has a Virginia tag reading UYE-7699. Another vehicle was stolen...
