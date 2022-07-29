NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING BY THE BOARD OF ADJUSTMENT ON A CONDITIONAL USE PERMIT

FARLEY FEST HEADLINE ARTIST, Ned LeDoux, gets down with one of his band members as they entertain the crowd at the Farley Fest concert, which was Saturday, July 30. The Milbank Area Chamber of Commerce sponsors the annual weekend festival and representatives report more than 1050 tickets were sold for the show. Opening acts, Spencer Crandall and Dillon Carmichael started the evenings activities, each showcasing their own style of country music. Other draws over the weekend included arts in the park and food vendors, inflatables, car show, cornhole tournament, Avera Race for Hope, a parade, arts in the park, Champions Forever performance and the Q-fest competition. In addition, a free concert on Friday evening featured Rhett Walker and the Josh Gilbert Band. Look for more photos, as well as the results of Q-fest and the car show, elsewhere in this issue.

MILBANK, SD ・ 8 HOURS AGO