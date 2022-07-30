ALEA issues missing child alert for Jacksonville teen

Two individuals were arrested on drug charges between late Monday night and early Tuesday morning. Those included Donald Nichols, age 59 a resident of Rome, Georgia arrested by Cedar Bluff Police and jailed at 11:00pm on charges of Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance and Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia; Dusty Trammell, age 34 of Gaylesville is facing charges of Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance (two counts) and the Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. She was booked into jail at approximately 1:30am after being arrested by the Centre PD.

