ALEA issues missing child alert for Jacksonville teen

Car crashes into Trussville bookstore
TRUSSVILLE, Ala. (WBMA) — An SUV crashed into a downtown Trussville business Tuesday afternoon. The incident happened at DeDe's Book Rack. A social media post from the bookstore reported there were no injuries when the SUV came through the wall of the building. The bookstore will be closed until...
Second local shooting in as many days claims another Sylacauga man’s life
SYLACAUGA, Ala. – Shooting incidents resulting in death have occurred on back-to-back days in Sylacauga after another tragedy involving a Sylacauga man happened at the 400 block of Pine Grove Rd. last Thursday night, July 28. According to a police report from the Talladega County Sheriff’s Office (TCSO), authorities...
2 teens killed in north Alabama crash
Two teenagers were killed in a car crash near Holly Pond in Cullman County early Monday morning.
Pedestrian killed on I-459 near Trussville
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - An investigation is underway after a pedestrian was hit by a car on I-459 early Tuesday morning. It happened shortly after 4 a.m. near mile marker 32 just before the I-59 exit to Trussville. The victim died at the scene. He has been identified as a...
1 killed, 1 injured in Childersburg shooting
CHILDERSBURG, Ala. (WIAT) — The Childersburg Police Department is investigating a homicide that occurred Sunday night and left one man dead and another injured. According to CPD, officers arrived at 16th Avenue NW in the Sadie Lee Homes housing community around 6:34 p.m. Officers then noticed two men had been shot and one was suffering […]
Pedestrian killed on I-459 Tuesday morning
I-459 northbound was closed near mile marker 32 in Trussville for several hours Tuesday morning. According to the Jefferson County Coroner, a pedestrian was killed when they were hit by a motor vehicle around 4:30 A.M. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency later identified the man killed as 45-year-ol Ronald E....
$1,000 reward offered for information in Childersburg shooting
CHILDERSBURG, Ala. (WBMA) — One person was killed and another was injured in a shooting Sunday evening in Childersburg. CrimeStoppers is offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to the identity and/or arrest of the person or people responsible for this shooting. The Childersburg Police Department said officers responded...
Weekly Anniston Police Stats 07/25/22 to 07/31/22
Anniston, AL – The Anniston Police Department shares their weekly stats. The stats for the week of 07/25/22 to 07/31/22 follow below:Anniston Officers answered a total of 938 calls for service. There were 90 criminal incident/offense reports taken. There were 66 miscellaneous (minor) incident reports taken. There were two felony arrests. There were 23 misdemeanor arrests. There were 15 traffic accidents, 165 traffic stops, and 47 traffic citations. 16 warrants were served. There were three animals picked up and no animal related citations issued.
33-year-old man dies following double shooting in Childersburg
CHILDERSBURG, Ala. (WBRC) - A $1,000 reward was offered for information leading to the identity and/or arrest of the person responsible for the shooting death of a 33-year-old Childersburg man. Childersburg Police officers said they were dispatched to the area of 16th Avenue NW in the Sadie Lee Homes housing...
Two Arrested Locally on Drug Charges
Two individuals were arrested on drug charges between late Monday night and early Tuesday morning. Those included Donald Nichols, age 59 a resident of Rome, Georgia arrested by Cedar Bluff Police and jailed at 11:00pm on charges of Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance and Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia; Dusty Trammell, age 34 of Gaylesville is facing charges of Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance (two counts) and the Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. She was booked into jail at approximately 1:30am after being arrested by the Centre PD.
Eight arrested on meth trafficking conspiracy charges based in Calhoun County
CALHOUN COUNTY, Ala. (WBMA) — Eight people were arrested on methamphetamine trafficking conspiracy charges based in Calhoun County Tuesday. An indictment charging each person, in addition to four other people who were already in custody, was unsealed, announced U.S. Attorney Prim F. Escalona. A 66-count indictment filed in U.S....
UPDATE: Roadway cleared after vehicle hits DeDe’s Book Rack
UPDATE: South Chalkville Road Southbound lane is open. DeDe’s Book Rack posted on Facebook, “I was visited today by a vehicle through the wall! I have been shut down until they can evaluate the structure. I thank God no one was injured! Will keep you updated! Will try to figure out a way to get […]
Sylacauga Police investigating homicide
SYLACAUGA, Ala. (WIAT) — The Sylacauga Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating the person involved in a homicide that occurred Friday night. According to SPD, officers arrived to the intersection of N. Main Avenue and Sherwood Drive after being waved down by residents. Upon arrival, officers found Ja’Drean Mondrell Dykes, 20, […]
Section of Hwy. 35 closed due to major crash
DEKALB Co., Ala. (WAFF) - The northbound lane of Hwy. 35 near the Cherokee County Line in DeKalb County is closed due to a multiple vehicle crash. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, the crash occurred around 10:26 a.m. Sunday and has caused a blockage that will last for an undetermined amount of time.
48-year-old killed in St. Clair County crash
ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A single-vehicle crash Friday night in St. Clair County has left a 48-year-old man dead. According to Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Jefferey Brown, of Steele was injured when his Acura left the road and hit a utility pole and a rock embankment. The crash occurred around 10:21 p.m. on […]
Pinson teen charged in killing of 18-year-old
A Pinson teen is facing a charge of capital murder after an 18-year-old was killed on July 25.
Free firearm training classes for Alabamians begin
The Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources created a free Introduction to Handgun classes to teach people about firearm safety.
Experts wonder if there could be more victims after man is linked to multiple Alabama rape cases nearly a decade apart
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - We know that a Calhoun County kidnapping and rape case from earlier this month has the same suspect as a 2013 rape and burglary case in Talladega County. Charges have been pressed against 47-year-old Tony White in both cases. Law enforcement said preliminary DNA evidence links...
Missing man reported in Boaz
Boaz Police Department is asking the public's help in finding 63-year-old Joseph Caudle. It is unknown at this time how long Caudle has been missing. Anyone with information on his current whereabouts is asked to call 256-593-6812 or 256-593-2325. You can also contact the department through their Facebook page here.
Sylacauga man killed, another injured in shooting Thursday night
SYLACAUGA, Ala. — The Talladega County Sheriff's Office is investigating a double shooting that claimed the life of a Sylacauga man and injured another. The sheriff's office said deputies responded to the 400 block of Pine Gove Road in Sylacauga at about 10:30 p.m. Thursday and arrived to find a man unresponsive in a car suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene and later identified as 22-year-old Azekiel Javon Borden.
