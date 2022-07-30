UW Huskies coach Kalen DeBoer discusses realignment, upcoming season at Pac-12 Media Day

Much of the conversation at Friday’s annual Pac-12 Football Media Day in Los Angeles centered around the obvious.

USC and UCLA have plans to depart the conference and join the Big Ten in 2024, a move that has prompted further discussion about conference realignment leading up to the beginning of the 2022 season.

Questions about the Pac-12’s future have been widely speculated about the past four weeks. Can the conference survive without the LA schools? Could the Pac-12 merge with another Power Five conference? Could other schools also look to depart the Pac-12? Where would that leave the rest of the schools in the conference?

Many questions about realignment were asked Friday morning: some for Pac-12 commissioner George Kliavkoff, others for the conference’s 12 football coaches.

Kliavkoff said the conference is “very disappointed by the decisions by USC and UCLA to leave the Pac-12 and a century of tradition and rivalries,” but also outlined what’s next .

“Moving ahead, we are bullish about the Pac-12’s future and our opportunities for long-term growth, stability and success,” he said. “Our conference boasts 10 of the most iconic and innovative brands in all of sports, all-around excellence in academics and athletics, and a half dozen of the most valuable markets in this country.”

The group mentioned includes Arizona, Arizona State, California, Colorado, Oregon, Oregon State, Stanford, Utah, Washington and Washington State. Kliavkoff was also later asked about the remaining schools staying unified.

“We’ve had two board meetings a week for the last four weeks,” he said. “Looking my colleagues in the eye, understanding their commitment, that their first priority is making sure that the Pac-12 survives, thrives and grows and is successful.

“They’re committed to the conference. I think the best thing to do is to ask them about it.”

Where does this all leave UW in particular?

Right now, as a member of the conference it has been a part of for more than a century. UW is one of four members of what is now known as the Pac-12 — along with Cal, Oregon and Oregon State — that became founding members when it was created in 1915.

Not long after the USC-UCLA announcement, UW president Ana Mari Cauce and athletic director Jen Cohen released a joint statement regarding the school’s path forward.

“We are disappointed by the news that UCLA and USC are leaving the Pac-12, a conference with such rich tradition and history,” the statement reads. “We have been in close contact with our leadership and peers in the Pac-12 and are working together to examine options and opportunities.

“The University of Washington has a distinguished record of success at the highest levels, in and out of competition, and is in a strong position as we process this development. We are confident that we will continue to increase the strength of our athletic programs and the success and well-being of our student-athletes.”

Like other coaches who took the stage Friday, new Huskies coach Kalen DeBoer, who is set to begin his first fall camp in Seattle next week, was asked for his reaction to the news about the LA schools leaving the conference.

“I think in today’s world of college athletics, college football in particular, you expect the unexpected,” he said. “I think probably everyone was a little bit surprised, right? But, you also know and expect that things are going to change and they’re going to continue to change.

“So, you take it in stride and you make the most of the situation we’re in. I feel like we’re in a great spot at U-Dub, and part of a conference that has a lot of things still going for it.

“Those again, are decisions that are kind of out of my control at this point. I’m just worried about 2022 football season.”

While realignment will continue to be among the most discussed topics in college football moving forward, there is indeed a football season set to begin next week.

DeBoer also previewed UW’s upcoming season Friday, including discussing the quarterback competition, the program’s recent wave of commitments and more.

Perhaps the biggest question for the Huskies this fall on the football field is who will take the first snaps of the 2022 season at quarterback .

Indiana transfer Michael Penix Jr. and returners Dylan Morris and Sam Huard all took first-team reps in the spring, but who separates from the group remains a key question ahead of fall camp.

“They understand it’s a battle amongst all three of them,” DeBoer said. “But, first and foremost, our team comes first. They all want to be the leader and the guy that takes the first snap on Sept. 3. They’re doing a great job of doing it in a unified way.”

DeBoer also discussed the importance of the position in UW’s new offensive system, and what he looks for in a passer, emphasizing ball distribution, playmaking ability and extending plays, whether it’s running or passing.

“That play-making ability is critical,” DeBoer said. “But, the arm talent that comes along with being a great passer is key. Then someone who is going to lead the charge, right? You need that toughness as a football team. I think the toughness your quarterback brings is where it all starts.”

DeBoer also spoke about the Huskies’ recent recruiting progress — UW currently has 19 commits in its 2023 class, including 15 since June 20. The group includes 11 players from high schools in California, two from both Washington and Texas and one each from Colorado, Louisiana, Minnesota and South Dakota.

“We had to put together first of all your 2022 roster, fill in the holes, but then we really put our heads together and really did a great job of being thorough and understanding what we needed for 2023, and how we were going to do it,” he said.

“We’ve had a lot of success. I think it’s obviously come down to the relationships that you build with these gentlemen, it’s finding the right fit that you want in your program, and of course they’ve got to want to be a part of it.”

DeBoer said the program has studied what has led to success throughout the years at UW.

“I think we’ve honed in on some really high-character, quality guys,” he said. “And, again, probably why there’s not really been a lot of concern or questions from our commitments as to what is going on in the world of realignment.

“So, we’re in a good spot. Proud of our staff for having the vision and the work ethic to build those relationships.”

The Huskies begin their season Sept. 3 against Kent State, and also host Portland State and Michigan State in nonconference matchups before their Pac-12 opener against Stanford on Sept. 24 in Seattle. They also host Arizona, Oregon State and Colorado later on in the season.

UW’s first road trip is to Pasadena on Sept. 30 to play UCLA, while the program’s other away games are at Arizona State, Cal, Oregon and WSU.

USC is not on the schedule this season, but UW is currently scheduled to play the Trojans in Los Angeles in 2023.

For now, though, the Huskies remain focused on what’s ahead this fall.

“We’ve had a great offseason, from winter workouts to spring football, and now again summer workouts,” DeBoer said. “I think we’re certainly a team that is a lot stronger, faster, leaner, and those are things that in the development of our current roster were important. We’ve brought in a few players that I think will be difference-makers, and looking forward to really bringing it together here this fall.”