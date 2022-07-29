Boats in the street, whole communities underwater: Photos show parts of Kentucky in ruins amid floods

Authorities are bracing for the death toll from floods in Eastern Kentucky to continue to rise this weekend as the extent of the damage is becoming increasingly visible.

As of Saturday morning, 25 people are confirmed dead after torrential rains flooded the region, destroying hundreds of homes and devastating communities across several counties.

Photos show houses and businesses half-submerged in the murky flood waters. Streets look like rivers — filled with floating tree branches, trashed vehicles and debris from homes swept away by the current .

Stranded community members were picked up by boats.

In places where the water has receded, the devastation of the storms has come into view as community members begin to clear out the flood ravaged homes.

Finding all the victims could take weeks, according to Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear, who said the death toll is expected to grow.

"We may have even lost entire families," Beshear said in a video Friday. He later said at least four children were among the victims.

Search and rescue teams, with the help of the National Guard, continued searching for missing people Friday evening.

Photos show the destruction:

A Kentucky National Guard soldier looks through debris near Troublesome Creek for flood victims in Fisty, Ky. Saturday morning. At least two people died after being swept away by flood waters and others feared missing from the small Knott County hamlet. One resident, Cody Thompson, said his grandmother and father are missing and people were hanging onto his home's gutters from the second floor as surging storm waters rushed through the area. July 30, 2022 Matt Stone/Courier Journal

Volunteers and city workers try to reconnect the water supply to a nursing home in Elkhorn City, Ky., on Friday, July 29, 2022. The pipe, along with some of KY-197, washed away yesterday when the Russell Fork flooded. (Ryan C. Hermens/Lexington Herald-Leader via AP) Ryan C. Hermens, AP

Little Mama, a cat of Harold Baker, looks for water among the rubble of homes in Fisty, Ky. "They called it Rainbow Lane," Baker said, who said the name described the brightly colored houses that used to stand. He lost his house with several other families after Thursday's flash flooding decimated the small hamlet. "I've had enough. I'm not coming back here." July 30, 2022 Matt Stone/Courier Journal

"I've never seen it this bad," said Campbell's Grocery employee Kella Sloan, as she helps clean up the muddy mess that Thursday's flood left in Garrett, Ky. Water reached about six feet high in the tiny downtown area. July 29, 2022 Matt Stone/Courier Journal

Buildings and roads are flooded near Lost Creek, Ky., Thursday, July 28, 2022. (Ryan C. Hermens/Lexington Herald-Leader via AP) Ryan C. Hermens, AP

Reggie Ritchie comforts wife Della as they pause while clearing out their destroyed manufactured Fisty, Ky. home, July 29, 2022. Matt Stone/Courier Journal

Teresa Reynolds sits exhausted as members of her community clean the debris from their flood ravaged homes at Ogden Hollar in Hindman, Ky., Saturday, July 30, 2022. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley) Timothy D. Easley, AP

A group of stranded people are rescued from the flood waters of the North Fork of the Kentucky River in Jackson, Kentucky, on July 28, 2022. LEANDRO LOZADA, AFP via Getty Images

An aerial view of homes submerged under flood waters from the North Fork of the Kentucky River in Jackson, Kentucky, on July 28, 2022. LEANDRO LOZADA, AFP via Getty Images

A Knott County 911 emergency vehicle was washed into the Right Fork Troublesome Creek in Hindman. July 29, 2022 Matt Stone/Courier Journal

Contributing: The Associated Press; Caleb Stultz, Lucas Aulbach, Thomas Birmingham, Jordan D. Brown, Christal Hayes, Jeanine Santucci, USA TODAY NETWORK.

