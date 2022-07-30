Monkeypox isn't deadly, but the vaccine shortage is impacting WNC

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — An unborn child with a detectable human heartbeat can now be claimed as a dependent on taxes in the state of Georgia. The Georgia Department of Revenue released guidance on Monday outlining the tax change as a result of the Supreme Court's decision to strike down Roe v. Wade. The department also stated the 11th Circuit's ruling on House Bill 481, the "heartbeat" law, brought the amendment into effect on July 20.

GEORGIA STATE ・ 12 HOURS AGO