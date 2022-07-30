Monkeypox isn't deadly, but the vaccine shortage is impacting WNC

wlos.com
Thousands send letters to NCDHHS officials about hospital expansion in WNC
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services officials confirmed Monday that they had received more than 2,000 letters about whether to allow HCA-owned Mission Hospital to add 67 hospital beds or allow one of its two competitors -- AdventHealth or Novant Health -- to expand in the Asheville area.
11 counties eligible for crop loss program related to flooding, April 2021 freeze
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Farmers in several mountain counties are eligible for the Western North Carolina Agricultural Crop Loss Program for damages and losses because of flooding and excessive rain from the remnants of Tropical Storm Fred and an April 2021 freeze and frost. “We offered a similar program...
Madison, Polk, Transylvania to share in $30.8 million in high-speed internet grants
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — More than 13,000 households and 582 businesses across North Carolina are set to receive access to high-speed internet thanks to more than $30.8 million in grants, Gov. Roy Cooper announced Monday. Madison, Polk and Transylvania counties will all benefit. The N.C. Department of Information Technology’s...
Hearts With Hands volunteers pack food boxes for Kentucky flood victims
SWANNANOA, N.C. (WLOS) — More rain Monday hampered the search for victims and survivors in areas of Kentucky already hit hard with flooding. Gov. Andy Beshear said the death toll rose to 35, and hundreds of people remained unaccounted for five days after the region was swamped by nearly a foot of rain.
Unborn children can be claimed as dependents, Georgia officials say
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — An unborn child with a detectable human heartbeat can now be claimed as a dependent on taxes in the state of Georgia. The Georgia Department of Revenue released guidance on Monday outlining the tax change as a result of the Supreme Court's decision to strike down Roe v. Wade. The department also stated the 11th Circuit's ruling on House Bill 481, the "heartbeat" law, brought the amendment into effect on July 20.
Hearts with Hands nonprofit steps up to send truckloads of aid to Kentucky flood victims
A western North Carolina nonprofit has stepped up to send aid to flood victims in Kentucky. As the death toll continues to climb and the impact of historic flooding in eastern Kentucky becomes more evident, Hearts with Hands is rendering aid. Alyce Sharpton, director of volunteerism and media relations for...
"Dangers of the natural world" Two weekend incidents, one fatal, prompt warnings
BURKE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — National Forest service rangers are sounding the alarm about potential dangers at some area hot spots. The warning comes after a recent fatality and serious injuries at waterfalls and swimming locations across Western North Carolina. According to a release from the National Forest Service,...
One of three North Carolina deputies shot while serving papers dies from injuries
WAYNE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — A North Carolina deputy who was shot alongside two other deputies while serving papers on Monday morning has died. Wayne County Government announced in a Facebook post Tuesday morning that Sgt. Matthew Fishman had passed away from injuries sustained in the line of duty.
"Didn't seem real" $30 scratch-off ticket results in $100,000 win for Buncombe County man
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — One Western North Carolina resident struck gold with a recent purchase of a $30 scratch-off ticket. “It really didn’t seem real,” said Randy Boggs, of Alexander, after realizing he was the winner of the Millionaire Maker's $100,000. “I was kind of in denial for a couple days about it.”
Flood survivors in 5 Kentucky counties can apply for FEMA aid
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WCYB) — Homeowners and Renters in Breathitt, Clay, Knott, Letcher and Perry counties whose lives were affected by the July 26 flooding, mudslides and. storms may apply for FEMA disaster assistance. According to a press release, homeowners and renters in these Kentucky counties can apply for FEMA...
Body of swimmer visiting North Topsail Beach has been found
NORTH TOPSAIL BEACH, Onslow County — The North Topsail Police Chief, William Younginer, confirmed the body of 24-year-old Moses Muchai washed ashore a beach on Camp Lejeune. He says the autopsy was completed, and Muchai was identified by fingerprints. Muchai went missing on July 29th when he and his...
