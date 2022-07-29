The Great Plains Family YMCA celebrated University of Oklahoma football player and WHS grad Ethan Downs on Saturday as Downs named the Great Plains Family YMCA his home gym. “Hearing that the YMCA was a Christian organization got me interested in the sponsorship,” Downs said. “Going to the weight room, swimming in the pool, the indoor running track and being around the good people are some of the things I really enjoy about the gym. I come here often and they said, ‘Hey, do you want to be a spotlight for us?’ I thought it sounded really cool.”

WEATHERFORD, OK ・ 20 HOURS AGO