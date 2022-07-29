ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Piedmont, OK

News On 6

Oklahoma City Metro Students Return To School In August

Students in the Oklahoma City Metro area will be returning to the classroom after the summer break. Putnam City and Mid-Del Public Schools start welcoming students on the 10th. Oklahoma City Public Schools, Edmond and Yukon return on the 11th. Bethany and Mustang head back on the 18th, and Norman...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
wdnonline.com

Local Division 1 athlete declares YMCA as home gym

The Great Plains Family YMCA celebrated University of Oklahoma football player and WHS grad Ethan Downs on Saturday as Downs named the Great Plains Family YMCA his home gym. “Hearing that the YMCA was a Christian organization got me interested in the sponsorship,” Downs said. “Going to the weight room, swimming in the pool, the indoor running track and being around the good people are some of the things I really enjoy about the gym. I come here often and they said, ‘Hey, do you want to be a spotlight for us?’ I thought it sounded really cool.”
WEATHERFORD, OK
KFOR

New hire for Wellston Public Schools causes concerns among some parents

WELLSTON, Okla. (KFOR) – The new high school girl’s basketball coach and elementary counselor in Wellston is causing worry for some parents. “It’s very concerning,” said Nicole Burns, a Wellston parent of three. The district hired Chad Hutchison last month, but used Monday night’s board meeting...
WELLSTON, OK
Pratt Tribune

When pulled over do not share, especially in Oklahoma

The lights were flashing red and blue in the rear and side view mirrors. It’s something that nobody wants to see and an experience that I had not had, as a driver, for probably over a decade. That streak ended last Thursday night. The Hennessey, Oklahoma police officer seemed...
HENNESSEY, OK
oklahomatoday.com

Weekly Events Calendar, August 1-7, 2022

Each week, Oklahoma Today staffers comb through their calendars to find a handful of great events happening across the state. Get out! See Oklahoma! And be sure to let us know what you find, either here or on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram at @oklahomatoday. Fairly Fun. Since 1915, the Mountain...
MOUNTAIN VIEW, OK
oknursingtimes.com

INTEGRIS Health Medical Group Welcomes New NP

INTEGRIS Health Medical Group is excited to welcome Renee Short, APRN, to our downtown Oklahoma City clinic. Short is a nurse practitioner with more A picture containing person, wall, clothing, posing Description automatically generatedthan six years of experience. Her areas of interest include mental health, pediatrics, newborn care and adolescent health. She says she is the happiest when she feels she has truly helped someone in need and has made an impact in some way.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
piedmontnewsonline.com

Thank you for a ‘Jobe’ well done

It was 11 years ago that perhaps the lowest day of Tony Jobe’s professional life happened – a devastating tornado that would cause the death of two small Piedmont boys. It was a dark day with a bright light that made it just a little bit better, a light that’s come to personify the best the community has to offer, officials say.
PIEDMONT, OK
KFOR

Pike Off member addresses proposed turnpike expansion

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – It is a controversial issue that is expected to impact many property owners across the state. A proposed turnpike expansion project is causing concern for some property owners. A board member for Pike Off, a group that speaks out against the expansion, joined the Flashpoint...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK

