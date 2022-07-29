piedmontnewsonline.com
News On 6
Oklahoma City Metro Students Return To School In August
Students in the Oklahoma City Metro area will be returning to the classroom after the summer break. Putnam City and Mid-Del Public Schools start welcoming students on the 10th. Oklahoma City Public Schools, Edmond and Yukon return on the 11th. Bethany and Mustang head back on the 18th, and Norman...
wdnonline.com
Local Division 1 athlete declares YMCA as home gym
The Great Plains Family YMCA celebrated University of Oklahoma football player and WHS grad Ethan Downs on Saturday as Downs named the Great Plains Family YMCA his home gym. “Hearing that the YMCA was a Christian organization got me interested in the sponsorship,” Downs said. “Going to the weight room, swimming in the pool, the indoor running track and being around the good people are some of the things I really enjoy about the gym. I come here often and they said, ‘Hey, do you want to be a spotlight for us?’ I thought it sounded really cool.”
KFOR
New hire for Wellston Public Schools causes concerns among some parents
WELLSTON, Okla. (KFOR) – The new high school girl’s basketball coach and elementary counselor in Wellston is causing worry for some parents. “It’s very concerning,” said Nicole Burns, a Wellston parent of three. The district hired Chad Hutchison last month, but used Monday night’s board meeting...
piedmontnewsonline.com
Piedmont tentatively moving to Class 6A this season in basketball, cross country
Jenks, Tulsa Union and Broken Arrow could soon be cruising their buses down Piedmont Rd. Piedmont, which in recent years has flirted with making the jump to Class 6A, appears to be making the move in at least two sports this season. The Oklahoma Secondary Schools Activities Association on Thursday...
KOCO
Mustang Public Schools provides details about downgrade in district’s accreditation
MUSTANG, Okla. — Mustang Public Schools has provided details on what led up to the district’s accreditation being downgraded. It won’t impact students directly, but district leaders said this caught them off guard. They’ve explained the situation. The district said a teacher was guiding a student...
KOCO
Oklahoma families may qualify for free, reduced lunches this school year
OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma families may qualify for free or reduced lunches this school year, even if they didn’t qualify in the past. Districts across the state will start a new school year later this month. Tens of thousands of children rely on school meals during the week.
Oklahoma City Public Schools hosting Back to School Bash
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma City Public Schools will host its first Back to School Bash on Saturday.
Pratt Tribune
When pulled over do not share, especially in Oklahoma
The lights were flashing red and blue in the rear and side view mirrors. It’s something that nobody wants to see and an experience that I had not had, as a driver, for probably over a decade. That streak ended last Thursday night. The Hennessey, Oklahoma police officer seemed...
KOCO
Oklahoma counties want police officers in hallways during school year
OKLAHOMA CITY — Some Oklahoma counties want police officers in their hallways this school year. Sheriffs in both Oklahoma County and Cleveland County told KOCO 5 they’ve seen an uptick in requests and are already looking to hire more deputies to meet the demand. The upsetting scenes in...
stormininnorman.com
Oklahoma football: Lincoln Riley leaving Oklahoma appears to be fortuitous for Sooners
Since December of 2021, the Oklahoma football fan base has endured quite a lot of difficult times. However, Brent Venables quickly turned Sooner Nation’s fortunes around, and it’s clear now that OU has more momentum as a program than it has in some time. You can see it...
Metro woman’s Survivor Tree sapling lives up to its name
The giant elm was just outside the Alfred P. Murrah Building and survived the blast on April 19th, 1995.
oklahomatoday.com
Weekly Events Calendar, August 1-7, 2022
Each week, Oklahoma Today staffers comb through their calendars to find a handful of great events happening across the state. Get out! See Oklahoma! And be sure to let us know what you find, either here or on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram at @oklahomatoday. Fairly Fun. Since 1915, the Mountain...
David Hicks, nation's No. 1 defensive lineman, feels 'family environment' during Oklahoma Sooners visit
Paetow High School (Texas) five-star defensive lineman David Hicks is one of the nation's biggest recruiting prizes in the class of 2023. The 6-foot-4, 270-pound athlete is rated the nation's No. 7 overall prospect and the No. 1 defensive lineman, and he is the second highest-rated uncommitted ...
oknursingtimes.com
INTEGRIS Health Medical Group Welcomes New NP
INTEGRIS Health Medical Group is excited to welcome Renee Short, APRN, to our downtown Oklahoma City clinic. Short is a nurse practitioner with more A picture containing person, wall, clothing, posing Description automatically generatedthan six years of experience. Her areas of interest include mental health, pediatrics, newborn care and adolescent health. She says she is the happiest when she feels she has truly helped someone in need and has made an impact in some way.
Norman teen gets new hair style from Make-A-Wish
A Norman teenager received a day of her dreams after the Make-A-Wish Foundation granted her wish.
piedmontnewsonline.com
Thank you for a ‘Jobe’ well done
It was 11 years ago that perhaps the lowest day of Tony Jobe’s professional life happened – a devastating tornado that would cause the death of two small Piedmont boys. It was a dark day with a bright light that made it just a little bit better, a light that’s come to personify the best the community has to offer, officials say.
KFOR
Pike Off member addresses proposed turnpike expansion
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – It is a controversial issue that is expected to impact many property owners across the state. A proposed turnpike expansion project is causing concern for some property owners. A board member for Pike Off, a group that speaks out against the expansion, joined the Flashpoint...
Community Support For Family Of Fallen Edmond Officer
People from all over Oklahoma are giving back to Edmond Police Sergeant C.J. Nelson's family as they heal from the tragic news of his death. Charley Howard and her friends opened their own lemonade stand in Edmond. They accepted donations to help the family of fallen Edmond Police Sgt. CJ Nelson.
KOCO
School district faces consequences after violating controversial state law
OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma’s largest teacher’s union says educators are in fear following the punishment two districts received for breaking a controversial state law. Mustang Public Schools is adamant they did everything they could to remedy the situation. KOCO 5 wanted to get a better understanding of...
Oklahoma family fights for refund after bride-to-be dies months before wedding
A daughter's wedding can be one of the happiest moments in a mother's life. But a local mom is still reeling following her daughter's untimely death, and in a conflict with the venue where the wedding was to be held.
