INTEGRIS Health Medical Group is excited to welcome Renee Short, APRN, to our downtown Oklahoma City clinic. Short is a nurse practitioner with more than six years of experience. Her areas of interest include mental health, pediatrics, newborn care and adolescent health. She says she is the happiest when she feels she has truly helped someone in need and has made an impact in some way.

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK ・ 2 DAYS AGO