Piedmont, OK

Pike Off member addresses proposed turnpike expansion

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – It is a controversial issue that is expected to impact many property owners across the state. A proposed turnpike expansion project is causing concern for some property owners. A board member for Pike Off, a group that speaks out against the expansion, joined the Flashpoint...
Dog dies after four mobile homes catch fire in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY — A dog died after four mobile homes caught fire Monday morning in northwest Oklahoma City. The fire sparked around 10:45 a.m. at a mobile home park near Northwest 10th Street and Ann Arbor Avenue. Oklahoma City Fire Department officials said four mobile homes caught fire, with three suffering heavy damage.
New hire for Wellston Public Schools causes concerns among some parents

WELLSTON, Okla. (KFOR) – The new high school girl’s basketball coach and elementary counselor in Wellston is causing worry for some parents. “It’s very concerning,” said Nicole Burns, a Wellston parent of three. The district hired Chad Hutchison last month, but used Monday night’s board meeting...
When pulled over do not share, especially in Oklahoma

The lights were flashing red and blue in the rear and side view mirrors. It’s something that nobody wants to see and an experience that I had not had, as a driver, for probably over a decade. That streak ended last Thursday night. The Hennessey, Oklahoma police officer seemed...
Organizers host block party in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY — Organizers hosted a big block party on Saturday in Oklahoma City. The Uptown Outside event took place in the Uptown 23rd District. Organizers said the block party was an excellent chance for people to listen to live music and enjoy food from local businesses. This was...
Oklahoma Historical Society to host Oklahoma All-Black Towns State Conference

OKLAHOMA CITY — On Saturday, August 20, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. the Oklahoma Historical Society is partnering with the Oklahoma Conference of Black Mayors to present the Oklahoma All-Black Towns State Conference. The event will bring together the mayors of Oklahoma’s 13 All-Black towns. The event will be held at the Oklahoma History Center, located at 800 Nazih Zuhdi Drive in Oklahoma City.
Allen Threatt, Sr., named to Oklahoma Route 66 Hall of Fame

Descendents of Allen Threatt, Sr., filled Luther Town Hall Thursday for a reception to celebrate the family patriarch’s recent induction into the Oklahoma Route 66 Hall of Fame. The reception was held prior to a meeting of the Luther Town Board of Trustees. Threatt died more than 70 years...
INTEGRIS Health Medical Group Welcomes New NP

INTEGRIS Health Medical Group is excited to welcome Renee Short, APRN, to our downtown Oklahoma City clinic. Short is a nurse practitioner with more A picture containing person, wall, clothing, posing Description automatically generatedthan six years of experience. Her areas of interest include mental health, pediatrics, newborn care and adolescent health. She says she is the happiest when she feels she has truly helped someone in need and has made an impact in some way.
Public invited to ‘Yukon Sunset’ artist reception

Yukon 66 Main Street will host an artist reception next month for a new cultural mural that is driving tourists to downtown Yukon. The vibrant, colorful “Yukon Sunset” mural adorns the east side of a City of Yukon-owned building near Fifth and Main. The building houses the Yukon Main Street office.
