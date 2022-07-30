ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

NBC Washington

Several Men Arrested in Scheme to Steal Personal Checks From Mailboxes

Several men are in custody and more could be charged in what prosecutors say was an elaborate scheme to steal personal checks from mailboxes. There have been 13 incidents in D.C., Maryland and Virginia of letter carriers being robbed at gunpoint, sometimes assaulted, to get their arrow key so thieves could then break into mailboxes.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
NBC Washington

Virginia Delegate Accused of Damaging Neighbors' Property

A Loudoun County couple accused a Northern Virginia lawmaker of damaging their property over the weekend. Chris Curfman says she and her partner have been in a long-running dispute with state Del. Dave LaRock over the use of a road that runs through an easement area owned by Curfman that leads up to LaRock’s home. It’s one of two roads that lead to his house.
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA
NewsBreak
Public Safety
UPI News

Maryland man finds $30,000 lottery ticket in car's glove box

Aug. 2 (UPI) -- A Maryland man discovered that a forgotten lottery ticket tucked away in his car's glove compartment was worth $30,000. The Suitland, Md., man, a dump truck driver identified only as 66-year-old Larry G., told the state's lottery that he "has a habit" of buying lottery tickets and storing them in the glove compartment for later use.
MARYLAND STATE
Tom Handy

Texas Governor Offers Washington D.C. and New York City a Deal

Texas National Guard conducting securityScreenshot from Twitter. Texas Governor Greg Abbott launched Operation Lone Star a year ago since he felt President Joe Biden was not supportive of the Texas-Mexican border crisis. Since then, Governor Abbott has bused illegal immigrants to places such as Washington, D.C.
TEXAS STATE
Daily Voice

Five More Facing Charges In Felony Fourth Of July Shooting In Maryland: State Police

Five new suspects have been apprehended in connection to a fatal Fourth of July shooting in Maryland, bringing the total to nine arrests, according to state police. In Dorchester County, Tyuane Johnson, 24, of Cambridge was shot on Monday, July 4 in the 1000 block of Cosby Lane, police said, later succumbing to his injuries after being rushed to the Dorchester General Hospital.
mocoshow.com

$10,000 Scratch Off Ticket Sold in Olney

A $10,000 winning Bingo X10 scratch off was sold last week at Young Gourmet Beer and Wine (3422 Olney-Laytonsville Road) in Olney. Lottery players across the state of Maryland won more than $29.6 million during week ending July 31. Additional details below courtesy of mdlottery.com:. A historic Mega Millions jackpot...
OLNEY, MD
DC News Now

Man found walking only in shorts on Maryland interstate reunited with family

UPDATE, July 29, 2022: Maryland State Police said the man was reunited with his family and that the family is “extremely thankful for the overwhelming help from the public and is asking for privacy at this time. ___________________________________________________________________________________________________________________ OWINGS MILLS, Md. (DC News Now) — Maryland State Police said it needed people’s help to identify […]
NBC Washington

How to Get Paxlovid: DC Offers Free Telehealth Prescription, Delivery

COVID-19 patients in Washington, D.C., who are at higher risk for more serious illnesses can begin getting prescriptions for Paxlovid via telehealth appointments. DC Health is partnering with Color Health to expand access to the antiviral medication. The program is available to all residents 18 and older who have tested...
WASHINGTON, DC

