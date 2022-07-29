Youth musical theater lights up the stage in Charleston

www.postandcourier.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Hunting for Charleston Haints and Graveyard GhostsRene CizioCharleston, SC
The perfect bachelorette weekend in Charleston, S.C.Carlee Alexandria: Travel and Lifestyle BloggerCharleston, SC
Traveling Solo? Give Back Through a Stay at HarbourView Inn in CharlestonMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Charleston, SC
Visiting trails, swamps and dodging gators in Cypress GardensRene CizioCharleston, SC
Take a Look at This Award-Winning Seafood Restaurant in Charleston, SCKennardo G. James
Related
OneBerkeley back to school festival planned for August 13
MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCBD) – The Berkeley County School District will usher in a new school year with the OneBerkeley Back to School Festival. The school district wants to ensure students and their families have a successful start to the new school year by hosting a morning of fun activities. More than 3,000 bags stuffed […]
The Post and Courier
North Charleston commissary kitchen now home to nearly 50 F&B businesses
NORTH CHARLESTON — Restaurant-inside-a-restaurant businesses known as ghost kitchens swept the nation amid the COVID-19 pandemic, but in Charleston few have risen. Instead, another ghost kitchen has become a household name for food and beverage industry professionals looking for commercial kitchen space to launch their food truck, pop-up or meal delivery service.
The Post and Courier
Positive Vibes Ronjanae Smith celebrates 1-year anniversary
NORTH CHARLESTON — The local nonprofit Positive Vibes Ronjanae Smith opened its doors one year ago with a mission to help prevent the same gun violence that claimed the life of its namesake. Around 100 people of all ages gathered the afternoon of July 31 outside the organization at...
The Post and Courier
1555 Terns Nest Road, Charleston, SC 29412
This waterfront property has some of the most stunning and expansive views overlooking the most beautiful waterways and marshes on the island. Nested near the end of a cul-de-sac and just 3 miles from Folly Beach with views of both the Morris Island and Sullivans Island lighthouses. Upon entering the home you will notice the spacious family room w/ beautiful oak hardwood floors cathedral ceilings wood burning fireplace and double doors leading out to the back porch. The newly renovated kitchen is just off the family room and has been totally renovated to include all new stainless appliances custom white shaker soft close cabinets and pantry granite countertops and a custom walnut countertop on the island. The dining room is perfect for gatherings or just watching the wildlife activity out the back window. There is a bedroom downstairs that offers privacy for those guests who come visit with a full bath and laundry access. The primary bedroom is upstairs and has his and her closets with double doors leading out to a spacious private deck for the best spot of the house. The dock is just a short walk out the back door and to the water and includes a floating dock for tidal boat access. Owners have a 21 foot boat that has plenty of water coming and going with an exception of 1 hour of low tide (BUYER TO VERIFY IF IMPORTANT TO BUYER). There is plenty of extra storage space under the house. Fenced in yard for the pets minus along sea wall. Recent replacements include a new roof new HVAC entire fireplace to include chimney with new marble surround and mantle sea wall and dock. James Island is home to the 643-acre James Island County Park. Folly Beach is 3 miles away with biking lanes down Folly Rd. Folly Beach also has a public boat landing for launching the boat. 2599 Sol Legare Rd is another public boat landing nearby. Downtown Charleston and home to the Medical University of SC is 5 miles away. This neighborhood enters and exits at the stop light on Folly Road at the Harris Teeter shopping center and gas station. Kayak paddle board boat or just sit and take in the beauty this property has to offer. FYI: Detached garage next door is a separate TMS# and lot # and DOES NOT CONVEY with this property. A $2 500 Lender Credit is available and will be applied towards the buyer's closing costs and pre-paids if the buyer chooses to use the seller's preferred lender. This credit is in addition to any negotiated seller concessions.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
The Post and Courier
Deaths Summary for Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022
BENNETT, Nathan Jr., 85, of Charleston died Sunday. Arrangements by Murray's Mortuary of North Charleston. BRYAN, Peggy Lavern, 73, of North Charleston died July 26. Arrangements by the Low Country Mortuary. GRANT, Jacquelyn E., 61, of James Island died Saturday. Arrangements by Murray's Mortuary of North Charleston. JENKINS, Joseph, 92,...
holycitysinner.com
Tanger Outlets Celebrates New School Year with Back-To-School Bash and Tax-Free Weekend
Tanger Outlets Charleston invites shoppers to kick-off the start of the school season with its Back-to-School Bash on Friday, August 5th from 5 pm to 8 pm, which also coincides with South Carolina’s Tax-Free Weekend. For one weekend only (from August 5th to 7th), Tanger shoppers will receive tax savings on all clothing and footwear purchases individually priced at $100 or less.
pethelpful.com
Dog-Friendly Hotel in Charleston, South Carolina Is Way Too Cute for Words
Looking for a pet-friendly hotel that's truly welcoming to dogs can be more difficult than you'd think. Luckily, social media is making it easier than ever for pet parents to share both positive and negative experiences--so your search can be easier than ever!. Even if you're not in the market...
The Post and Courier
Dorchester County obituaries for July 19-25
ARDIS, Frances Knight, 89, of Harleyville died July 17. Arrangements by Bryant Funeral Home of St. George. BLANDIN, Frank Paul, 70, of Summerville died July 20. Arrangements by Palmetto Cremation Society of North Charleston. BRAGG, Michael E. Jr., 33, of Summerville died July 14. Arrangements by Parks Funeral Home. DI...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Prayer walks in Holly Hill aim to make local teachers feel supported heading into the school year
HOLLY HILL, S.C. — As students and teachers prepare to head back into the classroom, Holly Hill United Methodist Church is keeping them in prayer. “When we do this, this a neat way to let our teachers and our staff know they’re being cared for and loved by our church," said Holly Hill UMC pastor John Elmore.
live5news.com
Sampit Elementary teacher needs school supplies to start the new year
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - As students and parents get set for the new school year teachers are at work preparing as well. A Georgetown teacher says she wants her students to walk in on their first day focused on learning and not worrying about supplies. For more than 7 years...
Back 2 Class: When do students return to the classroom?
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – While it may feel like summer just began, a new school year is quickly approaching. After a year of pandemic-related changes, schools district across the Lowcountry are preparing for a return to normal with in-person classes when the bell rings in a little over two weeks. Among the first students heading […]
North Charleston hires new coordinator to help homeless
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — The City of North Charleston has hired a new homeless coordinator to address the needs of the city’s growing homeless population. In this newly created role, Brandon Lilienthal will be working with city staff to provide assistance to homeless individuals and strengthen partnerships between agencies and organizations that work on […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
The Post and Courier
Ex-Charleston superintendent starts school year leading Columbia-area district
LEXINGTON — Lexington County School District One's search for a permanent superintendent is underway a month into former head of Charleston County Schools Gerrita Postlewait's stint as the Midlands district's interim superintendent. Postlewait plans to serve the state's sixth-largest school district for at least the upcoming school year, but...
live5news.com
Charleston Police to celebrate National Night Out Tuesday
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Police Department is hosting an event Tuesday to mark National Night Out, a nationwide celebration intended to better the relationship between neighbors and law enforcement. The event will be held at Phillip Simmons Park on Columbus Street in downtown Charleston and a portion of...
The Post and Courier
Berkeley County obituaries for July 19-25
BLANDING, Joe Nathan, 65, of Bonneau died July 22. Arrangements by Henryhand's St. Stephen Chapel. CHESTNUT, Penelope, 63, of Goose Creek died July 22. Arrangements by The Serenity Mortuary of Summerville. DANGERFIELD, Coleman, 100, of Moncks Corner died July 18. Arrangements by Russell Funeral Chapel. DARBY, Winifred, 96, of Summerville...
live5news.com
Community marks 1st anniversary of group honoring slain teen
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - An organization formed to honor a North Charleston teenager who was shot to death marked its first birthday Sunday. The parents of Ronjanae Smith founded the “Positive Vibes Ronjanae Smith Center” after the May 2021 death of the 14-year-old girl, who was fatally shot at an unauthorized concert in North Charleston. The shooting left 14 others injured.
The Post and Courier
Carnival adjusts COVID test requirement, but not for SC cruises
Vaccinated passengers on the Charleston-based Carnival Sunshine will still need to show a negative COVID-19 test before they'll be allowed to board, despite the cruise line's decision to drop the requirement starting Aug. 4 for most of its shorter sailings from U.S. ports. Almost all of the Sunshine's itineraries include...
live5news.com
‘We Carry Their Crosses’ walk remembers lives lost to gun violence
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Family, friends and activists gathered on Saturday for the “We Carry Their Crosses March for Life.”. Organizers say they wanted to make a strong visual statement, to remind the community that more than 100 people have lost their lives to gun violence in the past three years in North Charleston.
The Post and Courier
Work is coming along on new park in Goose Creek
Construction on the Central Creek Park site at 101 Old Moncks Corner Road began in April and there are noticeable changes to the land. New paved paths, playground equipment and the frames of large structures are sprouting from the excavated land that once was home to Goose Creek’s Casey Recreation Center, which has since been torn down.
The Post and Courier
School starts soon, will the busing get better in Berkeley County?
Administrators and teachers have already begun to get the ball the rolling on the 2022-23 school year. Students will be returning to class Aug. 15. Several of the them will arrive by bus. Last year was not a bright spot for district transportation. Students arrived late, some were not aware...
Comments / 0