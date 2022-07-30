Anthony police investigate robbery, shooting at Flying J gas station

kfoxtv.com
Beto O'Rourke outlines his campaign priorities as he continues his, 'Drive for Texas'.Euri Giles | ClareifiTexas State
El Paso events to honor and remember the 23 victims of the Cielo Vista Walmart shooting 3 years ago.Euri Giles | ClareifiEl Paso, TX
15th annual 'Plaza Classic Film Festival' kicks off this weekend in El Paso.Euri Giles | ClareifiEl Paso, TX
The richest person in El Paso is giving away millionsAsh JurbergEl Paso, TX
Texans are heading to Mexico to buy cheaper gasAsh JurbergEl Paso, TX
KFOX 14
Man dies in officer-involved shooting at Las Cruces gas station
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — The Las Cruces Police Department is investigating an officer-involved shooting where a man died in Las Cruces. The incident happened on the 2600 block of South Valley Drive. Officials said a man has died but did not provide his identity. A portion of south...
KFOX 14
Suspect accused of robbery; involved in Las Cruces police chase held without bond
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — One of two men that were involved in a police shooting following an alleged armed robbery in Las Cruces is being held without bond Tuesday, according to the Office of the Third Judicial District Attorney Gerald M. Byers. Myles Luciano, 25, of Las Cruces...
KFOX 14
25-year-old Las Cruces woman killed in rollover crash
DONA ANA COUNTY, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — A 25-year-old woman from Las Cruces died following a rollover crash on Saturday, according to New Mexico State Police. Odalis Aguilar Hernandez was a passenger in a Chevrolet truck that experienced a blowout and rolled over, according to police. The crash happened on...
KFOX 14
Teen accused of being in possession of handgun, cocaine, Xanax in far east El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A teen was arrested and accused of being in possession of a handgun, drugs and other items during a traffic stop in far east El Paso. Deputies arrested 17-year-old Joshoa Gutierrez. Deputies conducted the traffic stop Saturday at the 14100 block of Fort Defiance...
krwg.org
Juarez man arrested in deadly rollover
Dona Ana County, NM - On July 27, 2022, at approximately 5:04 a.m., the New Mexico State Police responded to a single vehicle fatal rollover crash near the intersection of Airport Road and McNutt Road in Santa Teresa, NM. The initial investigation indicates a 2002 Chevrolet Tahoe SUV, driven by...
KFOX 14
Crash on I-10 east at Piedras closes lanes Tuesday morning
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso police responded to a single vehicle crash on Interstate 10 east at Piedras. The crash was reported at 4:08 Tuesday morning, according to police dispatch. According to the Texas Department of Transportation, the crash blocked the left 2 lanes. The crash cleared...
KFOX 14
Las Crucens arrested in Colorado murder case of 25-year-old Alexis Baca
BOULDER COUNTY, Colo (KFOX14/CBS4) — Authorities in Boulder County stated four people from Las Cruces were involved in a murder that happened along a popular trail. Alexis Baca's body was found on July 24 near the Realization Point trailhead, a Boulder Open Space and Mountain Parks’ property, according to the sheriff's office.
KFOX 14
El Paso County reinstates juvenile curfew citing increase in crime
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso County Commissioners on Monday approved an overnight curfew for teens who are found out in public. The curfew, which is an extension of an older order, bars those under the age of 17 from being in public between 11 p.m. and 6 a.m.
KFOX 14
Man charged after 3-year-old daughter shoots herself in neck in Chaparral
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A man from Chaparral was charged after his 3-year-old daughter shot herself in the neck. Jesus Miguel Gamboa, 24, is charged with abuse/child resulting in great bodily harm and possession by a felon. The incident happened Saturday at Gamboa's house in the 700 block...
El Paso Courthouse receives bomb threat; law enforcement on alert
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso County has reported at least one threat with the anniversary of the August 3 shooting just two days away. County Judge Ricardo Samaniego has confirmed that the courthouse has received a threat, although it remains open. Some employees have been advised to work from home if it […]
KFOX 14
City of Las Cruces settles $2.75M lawsuit with family for death of 75-year-old Amelia Baca
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14) — The City of Las Cruces settled a $2.75 million dollar lawsuit with the family of Amelia Baca who was shot and killed by a Las Cruces Police Department officer, Sam Bregman, the family’s attorney, confirmed Monday. There is no way to compensate the...
Mother, grandparents of boy mauled by dogs indicted
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Three people have been indicted in the dog mauling incident involving the death of 6-year-old boy Avery Jackson-Dunphy. The mother Danika Jackson, grandfather Kevin Owens, and grandmother Leslie Owens have all been charged with child abuse resulting in death. Back on November 22, 2021, a 9-1-1 call was made regarding […]
KFOX 14
Family members face charges for dog mauling death of 6-year-old in Mesilla Park
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14) — Three family members have been charged in the dog-mauling death of a 6-year-old boy in Mesilla Park, New Mexico, according to court records. Avery Jackson-Dunphy's mother Danika is charged with reckless abuse of a child that results in death. Jackson-Dunphy's grandfather Kevin Owens is...
cbs4local.com
Neighbors shaken by east El Paso restaurant accused of selling narcotics
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — Ciro’s Bar & Kitchen in east El Paso is under investigation by the Texas Alcoholic And Beverage Commission for allegedly selling narcotics at their establishment. The business, located at 1610 N. Zaragoza Road, had its liquor permit suspended for 90 days Friday. Some...
17-year-old injured in shooting in a park in Las Cruces
LAS CRUCES, NM (KTSM) – Las Cruces Police Department (LCPD) officials are continuing to investigate a shooting that critically injured a 17-year-old boy Wednesday afternoon near Frenger Park following an altercation with ‘other young men’, according to LCPD. The shooting occurred shortly after 4 p.m. Wednesday, July 27, near the intersection of E. Park Drive […]
KFOX 14
Memorial bell toll ceremony pays tribute to El Paso Walmart shooting victims, families
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — City of El Paso is paying tributes to August 3, 2019 victims and families with a memorial bell toll ceremony. The community is asked to come together to honor and remember the victims of the August 3, 2019 mass shooting. City officials are hosting...
Feds: Fatal rollover crash of packed SUV near border was ‘smuggling event’
Federal officials have confirmed that Wednesday’s fatal rollover crash in Santa Teresa, New Mexico, involved human smuggling.
KFOX 14
El Pasoans gather for healing sound bath ahead of Aug. 3 shooting anniversary
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Live Active El Paso held a free sound bath session to promote healing a day before the third anniversary of the Aug. 3, 2019, mass shooting at the Cielo Vista Walmart. The sound bath, which can lead participants into a calming meditative state, was...
KFOX 14
El Paso man arrested, accused of raping 7-year-old child 10 to 20 times
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A 29-year-old man was arrested and charged with aggravated sexual assault of a child by the El Paso Police Department. Fernando Chavira Soto was arrested for allegedly victimizing a 7-year-old child, according to his arrest affidavit. The alleged victim made an outcry about Soto...
Family of slain El Paso woman sets up a GoFundMe on her behalf
EL PASO, Texas – Family members of the woman found dead in east El Paso have set up a GoFundMe fundraiser to cover funeral expenses. The El Paso Police Department found the body of 51-year-old Marisela Veliz on Tuesday after a report of a missing person and welfare check request. Officials said they had found The post Family of slain El Paso woman sets up a GoFundMe on her behalf appeared first on KVIA.
