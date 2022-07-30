Tom Gallivan, former Campus Police Chief, dies

www.talonmarks.com
Santa Ana police detective charged after allegedly sending graphic messages to who he thought was 14-year-old girl
A Santa Ana police detective has been charged after allegedly sending graphic messages to a person who he thought was a 14-year-old girl, authorities announced Tuesday. Gregory Daniel Beaumarchais, 43, faces one misdemeanor count of annoying or molesting a victim believed to be under the age of 18, according to the Orange County District Attorney’s […]
Brutal crowbar attack caught on video in Lynwood
A man who allegedly attacked two people with a large metal object in Lynwood in late June is being sought by authorities. The incidents unfolded about 8:30 p.m. on June 30, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. A man was walking in the 3300 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard with his […]
UCLA grad student stabbed 26 times during broad daylight attack, report says
A UCLA graduate student murdered during a solo shift at a luxury furniture store in Los Angeles was stabbed 26 times during the brazen broad daylight attack earlier this year. The gruesome revelation was made in the an autopsy report on the slaying of Brianna Kupfer, obtained by ABC 7 some six months after her death.
UCLA Grad Student Brianna Kupfer Suffered 26 Stab Wounds In Brazen Daytime Attack, Autopsy Results Reveal
Autopsy results reveal that UCLA graduate student Brianna Kupfer was stabbed 26 times at a luxury Los Angeles furniture store in January, PEOPLE has learned. On Jan. 13, after 1 p.m., Kupfer was working by herself at the Croft House furniture store on North La Brea Ave. in Hancock Park when Shawn Laval Smith, 31, came into the store and fatally stabbed her, the Los Angeles Police Department said.
Man fatally shot in Westminster and left in a van at an Arco in Fountain Valley
41-year-old Donald Joshua Ratzlaff of Huntington Beach was shot to death on Sunday at an Arco gas station at 10975 Edinger Ave., in Fountain Valley. Westminster police officers were initially called early on Sunday, at 4:10 a.m., to an apartment complex at the 15200 block of Magnolia Street after getting reports of shots fired. However the responding officers did not find anything and cleared the call.
Man Sentenced For Murdering His Mother
A man was sentenced Monday to 15 years to life in state prison for murdering his 66-year-old mother, whose body was found last year in a trash bin in Huntington Park. Cristian Torres, 33, pleaded no contest June 14 to second-degree murder in the April 4, 2021, death of his mother, Teresa Pasillas-Iniguez.
1 killed, 3 injured in Paramount shooting
One man was killed and three others were injured in a shooting in Paramount Monday, officials said. The shooting was reported about 11:10 a.m. along the 13800 block of Paramount Boulevard, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. One of the victims was pronounced dead at the scene, while three others were taken to […]
LAPD Sergeant Fired Over Testing Payment Dispute Seeks Reinstatement
A veteran Los Angeles police sergeant who alleges she was wrongfully fired in May for refusing to pay for coronavirus testing while awaiting a decision on her request for a religious exemption from taking the vaccination is asking a judge to reinstate her with back pay. Former LAPD Sgt. Barbara...
Woman reported missing in Compton
COMPTON – A 34-year-old woman who authorities say has been diagnosed with schizophrenia and bipolar disorder was reported missing Tuesday in Compton. Casey Jones was last seen at around 8 p.m. Monday on the 300 block of West Palm Street, said Deputy Tracy Koerner of the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.
Watts shooting leaves child injured, suspect in custody
LOS ANGELES – A victim was wounded in Watts Saturday evening by a bullet police believe was not intended for him. The shooting was reported at 6:42 p.m. at Wilmington Avenue and Century Boulevard, said Los Angeles Police Department Officer Matthew Cruz. Arriving officers found the victim inside a...
Woman Survives West Covina Shooting July 29
WEST COVINA - Investigators are searching for the suspect who shot and wounded a woman in a West Covina neighborhood. The woman was found wounded by gunfire in the area of Tuesday Drive and Shakespeare Drive around 4:23 p.m. July 29. The woman’s wounds are considered not life-threatening, according to Lt. Tim Rodgers of the West Covina Police Department.
OCFA Firefighters Free Boy's Hand from Main Place Escalator
Orange County Fire Authority firefighters and paramedics worked tonight to free a boy whose hand became stuck in an escalator at the Main Place Mall in Santa Ana.
Authorities ID carjacking pursuit suspect in Pasadena
Authorities have identified a carjacking pursuit suspect who died in Pasadena. Police say they chased 35-year-old Adam Eunice of Montebello to a parking lot on North Lake Avenue and Orange Grove Boulevard Saturday morning. Police say he held a gun to his own head. Officers ordered him out of the car, but that's when they say he drove towards them. Such prompted authorities to open fire. The suspect was killed. Authorities say the suspect may have been connected to an earlier crash involving a Sheriff's deputy in Rosemead. That deputy was taken to the hospital.
Woman Who Dated 'Hillside Strangler' Serial Killer Speaks Out: 'I Was in Denial'
It was the late 1970s in Southern California. Seventeen-year-old Sheryl Kellison and her friend, Lisa, were driving around carefree in the Los Angeles suburb of Eagle Rock when a Chevy Impala with four men inside pulled up next to them. The men engaged the teens and offered to buy them...
Suspect in stolen SUV leads CHP on high-speed chase on 10 Freeway
A driver led authorities on a high-speed chase on the 10 Freeway through Los Angeles and San Bernardino counties late Monday.
Authorities ID man killed in South LA shooting
LOS ANGELES – The coroner Saturday released the name of a man who was shot to death on a South Los Angeles street then struck by at least two vehicles. Eduardo Trujillo, 33, was a Los Angeles resident. It was initially believed the man now identified as Trujillo died...
Stabbing Death at Main Santa Monica Public Library After Altercation Between Two Homeless Men
7/31: Santa Monica Police announced today that they have arrested a suspect in the stabbing death of a homeless man at the Santa Monica Public Library. The stabbing occurred in the North Courtyard of the library, rather than inside the building itself. The North Courtyard is immediately next to the main entrance to the library.
Paramount shooting: 1 killed, 3 wounded at residential complex
Four people were shot at a residential complex in Paramount, with one person declared dead at the scene, police say.
Cypress Police K-9 Kubo healing rapidly
Kubo is recovering quickly and wants to thank everyone for the love (and treats!) they sent to him. He and Officer Marshall can’t wait to get back to work protecting our community. Interestingly, Kubo recently decided he wants to work during his off-duty hours as an actor. He thinks...
