Tom Gallivan, former Campus Police Chief, dies

Authorities have identified a carjacking pursuit suspect who died in Pasadena. Police say they chased 35-year-old Adam Eunice of Montebello to a parking lot on North Lake Avenue and Orange Grove Boulevard Saturday morning. Police say he held a gun to his own head. Officers ordered him out of the car, but that's when they say he drove towards them. Such prompted authorities to open fire. The suspect was killed. Authorities say the suspect may have been connected to an earlier crash involving a Sheriff's deputy in Rosemead. That deputy was taken to the hospital.

PASADENA, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO