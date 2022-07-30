Men’s League results of July 19

alamosanews.com
SPMDTU continues on journey toward restoration
ANTONITO — In what Herman Martinez described as a “bright moment”, last week, people associated with the historic SPMDTU building in Antonito were presented with a check from History Colorado for $617,838 in support of restoring the landmark site to its former glory, bringing the total raised so far to $1.3 million.
Beat The Heat Bbq & Brews Aug 5 & 6
ALAMOSA — Beat the Heat BBQ & Brews returns to Cole Park on Aug 5 & 6. The two day event kicks off on Friday August 5, with Kids Q followed by the Bloody Mary Showdown hosted by 1874 Distilling. AHGADAZE will be on the stage starting at 7 pm, and the Brewers Classic Cornhole Tournament starts with the band. Both Square Peg Brewerks, and San Luis Valley Brewing Company will be on Tap at the beer garden all evening.
Monte Vista drug dealer sentenced to 16 years
DURANGO– The United States Attorney's Office for the District of Colorado announces Karl Kloeppel of Monte Vista, was sentenced to 192 months (16 years) in federal prison, followed by four years of supervised release for possession with the intent to distribute methamphetamine and possessing a firearm during a drug trafficking crime.
