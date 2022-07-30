Will Smith 'Has Reached Out' To Chris Rock, But Comedian 'Isn't Ready To Talk'

Jane Fonda has revealed she is “not proud” of her facelift and stopped undergoing cosmetic surgery because she didn’t want to look “distorted.” In an interview with Vogue discussing her latest collaboration with H&M, the A-lister revealed the surgery is “addictive” and warned women to stay away. “We all know a lot of women who are wealthy who’ve had all kinds of facelifts and things like that and they look terrible,” she said. “I had a facelift and I stopped because I don’t want to look distorted. I’m not proud of the fact that I had [one]. A lot of women, I don’t know, they’re addicted to it. I don’t know if I had it to do over if I would do it.” Fonda says she avoids facials and face creams but stays moisturized. “I sleep, I move, I stay out of the sun, and I have good friends who make me laugh. Laughter is a good thing too.” She said her bestselling VHS video, Jane Fonda’s Workout, helped her to become the healthy 85-year-old woman she is now, both mentally and physically. “I come from a long line of depressed people,” she said. “One of the ways that I avoid depression is through exercise. When I move, when I walk, when I exercise, the depression lifts.”

