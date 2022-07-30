Will Smith 'Has Reached Out' To Chris Rock, But Comedian 'Isn't Ready To Talk'

www.ibtimes.com
Tyler Perry took care of a legendary actress for last 15 years of her life: 'I’ve never said this publicly'
Actor/director Tyler Perry recently revealed that he took care of legendary actress Cicely Tyson for last the 15 years of her life: ‘I’ve never said this publicly.’
Heather Gray Dies: ‘The Talk’ EP Loses “Brave Battle” Against “An Unforgiving Disease”
Heather Gray, Emmy Award-winning executive producer of the CBS series The Talk, has died. The cause of death is unknown but a letter alerting the staff and crew behind the show on Sunday revealed she had succumbed to "an unforgiving disease" following a brave battle. The letter was signed by George Cheeks (President & CEO of CBS), David Stapf (President, CBS Studios), Kelly Kahl (President, CBS Network Entertainment), Thom Sherman (Senior EVP, Programming CBS Network Entertainment), Amy Reisenbach (EVP Current Programs, CBS Network Entertainment), and Laurie Seidman (SVP, Daytime Programs, CBS Network Entertainment).
Carmelo Anthony Spotted With Alleged Daughter On Birthday Following La La Anthony Split
NBA star Carmelo Anthony appeared to spend quality time with his alleged daughter shared with Mia Burks while celebrating the little one's fifth birthday, Radar has learned.Over the weekend, Burks took to Instagram with a cropped photo showing her little girl, Genesis, seemingly sitting on the athlete's lap as they grabbed a meal together.Eagle-eyed fans began speculating it was the Los Angeles Lakers forward in the aforementioned snap reposted on The Shade Room after noticing the mystery man was rocking the same iced-out chain during a previous outing.Burks shared many clips and portraits captured during the festivities for her daughter,...
Jane Fonda Says She Regrets Her Facelift and ‘Addictive’ Cosmetic Surgery
Jane Fonda has revealed she is “not proud” of her facelift and stopped undergoing cosmetic surgery because she didn’t want to look “distorted.” In an interview with Vogue discussing her latest collaboration with H&M, the A-lister revealed the surgery is “addictive” and warned women to stay away. “We all know a lot of women who are wealthy who’ve had all kinds of facelifts and things like that and they look terrible,” she said. “I had a facelift and I stopped because I don’t want to look distorted. I’m not proud of the fact that I had [one]. A lot of women, I don’t know, they’re addicted to it. I don’t know if I had it to do over if I would do it.” Fonda says she avoids facials and face creams but stays moisturized. “I sleep, I move, I stay out of the sun, and I have good friends who make me laugh. Laughter is a good thing too.” She said her bestselling VHS video, Jane Fonda’s Workout, helped her to become the healthy 85-year-old woman she is now, both mentally and physically. “I come from a long line of depressed people,” she said. “One of the ways that I avoid depression is through exercise. When I move, when I walk, when I exercise, the depression lifts.”
‘I will die on this hill’: Guardian readers share their favourite action movies
The first movie in the series is a masterpiece of story, action and – seldom acknowledged – a perfect soundtrack. The editing is immaculate, while the screenplay stays on the right side of rational. The pacing is driven by sequences of calm exposition, allowing the subsequent action to be heightened. Love it.
