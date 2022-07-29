ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bowling Green, OH

Chamber members showcase businesses at the fair

 4 days ago
Local Briefs: 8-2-2022

Mercy Health’s mobile mammography unit has visits scheduled throughout the region. The mobile mammography unit is customized for patient convenience and will deliver 3D mammograms to women age 40 and older. It is equipped with the newest 3D technology and offers patients the option of self-compression, meaning the patient will have the ability to control the compression once they are in position.
BOWLING GREEN, OH
sent-trib.com

Hughes named mortgage loan officer at Waterford

PERRYSBURG — Waterford Bank has named Todd Hughes, a 30-year industry veteran, as its newest mortgage loan officer. Hughes will be working out of the downtown office at 231 Louisiana Ave. Born and raised in Northwood, Hughes combines his wealth of industry and marketplace knowledge to make him an...
PERRYSBURG, OH
sent-trib.com

Patience, pickle people

Pick a peck of pickles, prepare, then be patient. That’s the key to this crunchy recipe by Karen Seeliger. “It’s a recipe I’ve been making for 30 years,” she said. “My family loves them.”. She is picky about the cucumbers’ origins. “I always get...
BOWLING GREEN, OH
sent-trib.com

Fair royalty crowned: Gallant, Hahn honored

Tensions ran high as rain fell at the start of the 2022 Wood County Fair opening ceremony, but it stopped for a clear and comfortable parade and the coronation of the Junior Fair King and Queen. As the rain stopped, the stands quickly refilled for the annual event. Jacob Gallant...
WOOD COUNTY, OH
BGSU to hold in-person summer commencement exercises on Saturday

Bowling Green State University will hold in-person summer commencement exercises to honor the Class of 2022 at 9 a.m. on Saturday. The single ceremony will take place on the Bowen-Thompson Quadrangle on the BGSU campus. The summer 2022 graduating class includes 933 candidates, of which 28 will be presented associate...
BOWLING GREEN, OH
New BGSU health educator employs ‘boots-on-the-ground’ approach

Bowling Green State University recently hired a community health educator as part of its continued investment into the health and well-being of students, faculty and staff and commitment to the BGSU Community of Care action plan. A recent BGSU graduate, Lauren Albert ‘21 began her role as the university’s third...
BOWLING GREEN, OH
Fair flower show blooms

The Wood County Fair’s annual Flower Show offers fairgoers of all ages the opportunity to see and learn about a variety of different flowers. Located in the Home and Garden building at the fairgrounds are hundreds of flowers and other plants. These flowers have all been entered into the...
WOOD COUNTY, OH
Back-to-school made better with resources from your library

As summer creeps into fall, you may be planning for many things: grabbing those back-to-school supplies, drafting up lesson plans, or looking at your class schedule for the coming semester. No matter what age you or your loved ones may be, back-to-school season is quickly approaching and we here at the library are preparing for it. As you get ready to go back to school or prepare the children in your life to do so, remember the many free library resources you have with your library card.
BOWLING GREEN, OH
Deans’ Lists

Terra Sloane from Bowling Green was named to the dean’s list at the College of William & Mary for the spring semester. In order to achieve this status, a full-time degree seeking undergraduate student must take at least 12 credit hours and earn a 3.6 quality point average during the semester.
BOWLING GREEN, OH
Toledo Area Hickory Open comes to Bowling Green

The Michigan Hickory Golf Tour schedules one event in the Toledo area each year. This year the Toledo Area Hickory Open will be played at Stone Ridge Golf Course on Sunday. Approximately 20 golfers from across Michigan and northern Ohio will be competing with their hickory-shafted clubs wearing their plus-fours and argyle socks.
TOLEDO, OH
Bonus for bus drivers: BG school board offers $2,000

Bowling Green City Schools will offer a sign-on bonus to bus drivers in an attempt to be fully staffed by the start of the school year and return to the 1-mile radius for transportation. After a three-hour executive session Monday, the board of education unanimously agreed to offer a $2,000...
BOWLING GREEN, OH
George Adams Knauss Jr.

Beloved husband, father, brother, and friend, George Adams Knauss Jr., 73, of Bowling Green, Ohio, passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family on July 29, 2022, after a 20 month battle following a life-changing brain stem stroke. “Loved by all, a legacy of warmth and laughter.”. “He was always...
BOWLING GREEN, OH
Veterans honored with memorial highway in Lake Twp.

MILLBURY – State Representative Haraz Ghanbari, R-Perrysburg, dedicated the Lake Township Veterans Memorial Highway during a ceremony Monday at the Lake Township Administration Offices. The newly dedicated road between Tracy Road and North Fostoria Road on Ohio 795 was named in honor of those that have served in the...
MILLBURY, OH
Extending a ‘Lifeline’ award

LIME CITY — The awarding of an American Heart Association award was the bulk of a short township trustees meeting. A special presentation was given to the fire department by Elizabeth Lewis of the American Heart Association last month. The Perrysburg Township Fire Department was recognized by the American...
PERRYSBURG, OH
'Sleeping Beauty' on stage in Pemberville

PEMBERVILLE — The Pemberville Children’s Theatre will present “The Spell of Sleeping Beauty” by a special arrangement with Pioneer Drama Company. The play will be presented Friday-Sunday in the historic Pemberville Opera House, 115 Main St., and will be directed by Rebecca Schmidt of Perrysburg. Featuring...
PEMBERVILLE, OH
New discusson, same answer: No guns at Otsego

TONTOGANY – Otsego Local Schools will not change its policy and allow staff to carry firearms on campus. At the June board of education meeting, member Mark Tolles said the district should utilize available tools, including arming teachers, to keep students safe from terrorists. Ohio House Bill 99 allows...
TONTOGANY, OH
James L. Freeworth

James L. Freeworth, 81, of Bowling Green, Ohio passed away Sunday July 31, 2022. He was born on September 3, 1940 to Clarence and Marie (Burwell) Freeworth. He married Shirley (McMahan) Freeworth on September 18, 1962 and she preceded him in death on October 4, 2017. James served in the...
BOWLING GREEN, OH
Mary C. Strausbaugh

Mary C. Strausbaugh, 89, of Bowling Green, Ohio passed away Sunday July 31, 2022. She was born on April 11, 1933 to Henry and Marie (Bressler) Stauffer. She married Leroy Strausbaugh on July 18, 1954 and he preceded her in death on July 5, 1992. Mary was a longtime member...
BOWLING GREEN, OH
Emus and camels and horses, oh my

The All American Petting Zoo has a new star this year. The petting zoo will return to the Wood County Fair for fairgoers to see all kinds of animals. Emus are the newest addition, said Charles Beam, who runs the petting zoo. “Emus are going to be the new animals...
WOOD COUNTY, OH

