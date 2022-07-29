Chamber members showcase businesses at the fair

www.sent-trib.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
sent-trib.com
Local Briefs: 8-2-2022
Mercy Health’s mobile mammography unit has visits scheduled throughout the region. The mobile mammography unit is customized for patient convenience and will deliver 3D mammograms to women age 40 and older. It is equipped with the newest 3D technology and offers patients the option of self-compression, meaning the patient will have the ability to control the compression once they are in position.
sent-trib.com
Hughes named mortgage loan officer at Waterford
PERRYSBURG — Waterford Bank has named Todd Hughes, a 30-year industry veteran, as its newest mortgage loan officer. Hughes will be working out of the downtown office at 231 Louisiana Ave. Born and raised in Northwood, Hughes combines his wealth of industry and marketplace knowledge to make him an...
sent-trib.com
Patience, pickle people
Pick a peck of pickles, prepare, then be patient. That’s the key to this crunchy recipe by Karen Seeliger. “It’s a recipe I’ve been making for 30 years,” she said. “My family loves them.”. She is picky about the cucumbers’ origins. “I always get...
sent-trib.com
Fair royalty crowned: Gallant, Hahn honored
Tensions ran high as rain fell at the start of the 2022 Wood County Fair opening ceremony, but it stopped for a clear and comfortable parade and the coronation of the Junior Fair King and Queen. As the rain stopped, the stands quickly refilled for the annual event. Jacob Gallant...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
sent-trib.com
BGSU to hold in-person summer commencement exercises on Saturday
Bowling Green State University will hold in-person summer commencement exercises to honor the Class of 2022 at 9 a.m. on Saturday. The single ceremony will take place on the Bowen-Thompson Quadrangle on the BGSU campus. The summer 2022 graduating class includes 933 candidates, of which 28 will be presented associate...
sent-trib.com
New BGSU health educator employs ‘boots-on-the-ground’ approach
Bowling Green State University recently hired a community health educator as part of its continued investment into the health and well-being of students, faculty and staff and commitment to the BGSU Community of Care action plan. A recent BGSU graduate, Lauren Albert ‘21 began her role as the university’s third...
sent-trib.com
Fair flower show blooms
The Wood County Fair’s annual Flower Show offers fairgoers of all ages the opportunity to see and learn about a variety of different flowers. Located in the Home and Garden building at the fairgrounds are hundreds of flowers and other plants. These flowers have all been entered into the...
sent-trib.com
Back-to-school made better with resources from your library
As summer creeps into fall, you may be planning for many things: grabbing those back-to-school supplies, drafting up lesson plans, or looking at your class schedule for the coming semester. No matter what age you or your loved ones may be, back-to-school season is quickly approaching and we here at the library are preparing for it. As you get ready to go back to school or prepare the children in your life to do so, remember the many free library resources you have with your library card.
IN THIS ARTICLE
sent-trib.com
Deans’ Lists
Terra Sloane from Bowling Green was named to the dean’s list at the College of William & Mary for the spring semester. In order to achieve this status, a full-time degree seeking undergraduate student must take at least 12 credit hours and earn a 3.6 quality point average during the semester.
sent-trib.com
Toledo Area Hickory Open comes to Bowling Green
The Michigan Hickory Golf Tour schedules one event in the Toledo area each year. This year the Toledo Area Hickory Open will be played at Stone Ridge Golf Course on Sunday. Approximately 20 golfers from across Michigan and northern Ohio will be competing with their hickory-shafted clubs wearing their plus-fours and argyle socks.
sent-trib.com
Bonus for bus drivers: BG school board offers $2,000
Bowling Green City Schools will offer a sign-on bonus to bus drivers in an attempt to be fully staffed by the start of the school year and return to the 1-mile radius for transportation. After a three-hour executive session Monday, the board of education unanimously agreed to offer a $2,000...
sent-trib.com
VIDEO: 4-H members weigh in animals ahead of opening fair day
The fairgrounds were bustling with activity on Sunday with 4-H members weighing in their livestock and a whole host of food stands and other exhibits finding their places for the week of the Wood County Fair. #news #fair #WCfair22.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
sent-trib.com
George Adams Knauss Jr.
Beloved husband, father, brother, and friend, George Adams Knauss Jr., 73, of Bowling Green, Ohio, passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family on July 29, 2022, after a 20 month battle following a life-changing brain stem stroke. “Loved by all, a legacy of warmth and laughter.”. “He was always...
sent-trib.com
Veterans honored with memorial highway in Lake Twp.
MILLBURY – State Representative Haraz Ghanbari, R-Perrysburg, dedicated the Lake Township Veterans Memorial Highway during a ceremony Monday at the Lake Township Administration Offices. The newly dedicated road between Tracy Road and North Fostoria Road on Ohio 795 was named in honor of those that have served in the...
sent-trib.com
Extending a ‘Lifeline’ award
LIME CITY — The awarding of an American Heart Association award was the bulk of a short township trustees meeting. A special presentation was given to the fire department by Elizabeth Lewis of the American Heart Association last month. The Perrysburg Township Fire Department was recognized by the American...
sent-trib.com
'Sleeping Beauty' on stage in Pemberville
PEMBERVILLE — The Pemberville Children’s Theatre will present “The Spell of Sleeping Beauty” by a special arrangement with Pioneer Drama Company. The play will be presented Friday-Sunday in the historic Pemberville Opera House, 115 Main St., and will be directed by Rebecca Schmidt of Perrysburg. Featuring...
sent-trib.com
New discusson, same answer: No guns at Otsego
TONTOGANY – Otsego Local Schools will not change its policy and allow staff to carry firearms on campus. At the June board of education meeting, member Mark Tolles said the district should utilize available tools, including arming teachers, to keep students safe from terrorists. Ohio House Bill 99 allows...
sent-trib.com
James L. Freeworth
James L. Freeworth, 81, of Bowling Green, Ohio passed away Sunday July 31, 2022. He was born on September 3, 1940 to Clarence and Marie (Burwell) Freeworth. He married Shirley (McMahan) Freeworth on September 18, 1962 and she preceded him in death on October 4, 2017. James served in the...
sent-trib.com
Mary C. Strausbaugh
Mary C. Strausbaugh, 89, of Bowling Green, Ohio passed away Sunday July 31, 2022. She was born on April 11, 1933 to Henry and Marie (Bressler) Stauffer. She married Leroy Strausbaugh on July 18, 1954 and he preceded her in death on July 5, 1992. Mary was a longtime member...
sent-trib.com
Emus and camels and horses, oh my
The All American Petting Zoo has a new star this year. The petting zoo will return to the Wood County Fair for fairgoers to see all kinds of animals. Emus are the newest addition, said Charles Beam, who runs the petting zoo. “Emus are going to be the new animals...
Comments / 0