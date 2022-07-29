Mayhill riot: Man pleads guilty to Swansea disorder involvement

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — An Alabama grand jury has indicted a 70-year-old man on capital murder charges in the fatal shootings of three people at a church potluck dinner in June, according to court records made public Friday. The Jefferson County grand jury indicted Robert Findlay Smith this week in connection with the June 16 shootings of Walter “Bart” Rainey, 84, of Irondale; Sarah Yeager, 75, of Pelham; and Jane Pounds, 84, of Hoover, al.com reported. Police responded June 16 to a report of an active shooter at St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church in Vestavia Hills, a wealthy suburb of Birmingham. About 25 people, including Smith, had gathered late that afternoon for a “Boomers Potluck” dinner. He had previously attended some worship services and at least one of the previous potluck dinners there, authorities said. Jefferson County prosecutors on Thursday presented the case to the grand jury, which returned indictments against Smith.

