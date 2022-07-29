Mayhill riot: Man pleads guilty to Swansea disorder involvement

www.bbc.co.uk
BBC
Barry Noone, charged with murdering mother, has bail overturned
A man charged with murdering his mother in Cookstown, County Tyrone, has been remanded in custody after an appeal by prosecution lawyers. Margaret Una Noone, 77, was found dead in her home in Ratheen Avenue on 19 June. Her 45-year-old son Barry Noone, who shared the same address, was arrested...
BBC
Lilia Valutyte: Man accused of murdering girl, 9, appears in court
A man has made his first appearance at crown court charged with murdering a nine-year-old girl who was stabbed to death in a town centre. Lilia Valutyte was found with a stab wound in Fountain Lane in Boston, Lincolnshire, on Thursday. Deividas Skebas, 22, appeared at Lincoln Crown Court on...
BBC
Manchester Arena attack: Arrest warrant issued for bomber's brother
An arrest warrant has been issued for the Manchester Arena bomber's brother. Ismail Abedi, 29, was convicted in his absence in July of failing to appear at the Manchester Arena Inquiry after being ordered to give evidence. Abedi, who uses the name Ben Romdhan, had refused to answer questions on...
BBC
Jail for Chelmsley Wood attacker who punched and choked woman
A man has been jailed after verbally abusing, punching, choking, biting, kicking and stamping on a woman who he left unconscious. The 40-year-old victim was left with a broken jawbone and eye socket following the assault at his home in Chelmsley Wood, West Midlands. Carl Tymon, 48, also attacked the...
BBC
Victor Hamilton: Second man charge with murder
A second man has been charged with the murder of Victor Hamilton in Ballymena last week. The 63-year-old's body was found at about 07:50 BST on Wednesday 27 July at the front of a house in Orkney Drive, Ballykeel. On Monday night, detectives confirmed they had charged a 33-year-old man.
Court: 70-year-old indicted in Alabama church triple slaying
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — An Alabama grand jury has indicted a 70-year-old man on capital murder charges in the fatal shootings of three people at a church potluck dinner in June, according to court records made public Friday. The Jefferson County grand jury indicted Robert Findlay Smith this week in connection with the June 16 shootings of Walter “Bart” Rainey, 84, of Irondale; Sarah Yeager, 75, of Pelham; and Jane Pounds, 84, of Hoover, al.com reported. Police responded June 16 to a report of an active shooter at St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church in Vestavia Hills, a wealthy suburb of Birmingham. About 25 people, including Smith, had gathered late that afternoon for a “Boomers Potluck” dinner. He had previously attended some worship services and at least one of the previous potluck dinners there, authorities said. Jefferson County prosecutors on Thursday presented the case to the grand jury, which returned indictments against Smith.
BBC
Missing Madison Wright: Man charged with murder
A man has been charged with the murder of a 30-year-old woman who disappeared 10 days ago. Madison Wright, from Basildon, in Essex, was last seen on 22 July. A body was discovered at Wat Tyler Country Park on Saturday. Formal identification has yet to take place but police said Ms Wright's family had been informed .
BBC
Aaron Matthew: Leicester man who stabbed mother to death jailed
A 19-year-old man who killed his mother in Leicester has been jailed for life. A trial at Leicester Crown Court heard Aaron Matthew inflicted 82 injuries on his mother Ingrid, who was found with multiple stab wounds in Lincoln Street on 11 September. Matthew - who had been suffering from...
BBC
Treason Act charge after Windsor Castle crossbow incident
A man allegedly found with a crossbow in the grounds of Windsor Castle on Christmas Day has been charged under the Treason Act. Jaswant Singh Chail, 20, has also been charged with threats to kill and possession of an offensive weapon. Mr Chail, from Southampton, is in custody and will...
BBC
Stoke-on-Trent: Men dragged from car, attacked and robbed
Two men have been injured after being dragged from a car, attacked and robbed, say police. A group of men used a hammer to smash the windows of the pair's black BMW in the Snow Hill area of Stoke-on-Trent at about 21:30 BST on Monday. A quantity of cash was...
BBC
Gravesend robber sentenced after he was caught due to fare evasion
A man who carried out a string of robberies at bookmakers across London has been jailed for 10 years after he was caught dodging his train fare. Detectives used CCTV footage to identify Brett Mullan, 50, from Wellington Street, Gravesend. Mullan had used a collapsible walking stick in a carrier...
BBC
Hereford river path rape investigated
A woman was raped as she walked along a river path in Hereford. The 20-year-old was attacked on a stretch opposite the rowing club between The Old Bridge and Great Western Way. It happened on Sunday, between midnight and 01:30 BST. The attacker fled in the direction of Luard Walk...
BBC
Cleveland Police issue 999 plea after call about broken TV
Being sold a broken TV, difficulty getting a doctor's appointment and a taxi row are among time-wasting 999 calls received by Cleveland Police. The force said it had received an increasing number of emergency requests with staff currently dealing with about 300 per day. It said inappropriate calls were preventing...
Bizarre twist in solving 1992 Alameda cold case murder of Juliette Rivera
SAN MATEO (CBS SF) -- A suspect wanted in the 1992 Alameda murder of Juliette Rivera eluded authorities and arrest for decades by assuming the identity of his brother and living for years as a transient, cold case investigators revealed Tuesday.Fingerprint analysis of a transient, who died in January in Merced County, proved to be the final piece of evidence that allowed detectives to bring an end to the cold case stemming back to July 7, 1992.Juliette Rivera was reported missing on that day. At the time, Alameda police detectives contacted Gregory Marc Riviera, a 50-year-old acquaintance of Juliette's. ...
BBC
Murder charge after woman 'fell from height' near Wembley Stadium
A man has been charged with murder after reports a woman fell from height near Wembley Stadium. At about 02:30 BST on Friday, the Met Police received calls a woman had "fallen from height" in London Road. Emergency crews attended but Kathleen John, 39, died at the scene and her...
BBC
Bolton special constable grabbed boy, 7, by the neck after water fight row
A special constable who grabbed a seven-year-old boy around the neck after being accidentally sprayed during a children's water fight in the street has been ordered to pay compensation. Andrew Parkinson said he acted in "self-defence" against a "deliberate headbutt" during the May 2021 incident but was convicted of assault...
BBC
Devizes crash: Boy, 15, charged with assaulting emergency worker
A 15-year-old boy has been charged with two counts of assaulting an emergency worker. The charges are in connection with a case in which a pedestrian was hit by a car in the Station Road area of Devizes at about 20:45 BST on 27 July. The pedestrian, a man aged...
BBC
Claire Holland: Man re-arrested on suspicion of murder
A man has been re-arrested on suspicion of the murder of a woman 10 years ago amid a forensic search of a pub. Claire Holland, 32, from the Lawrence Weston area of Bristol, went missing in June 2012 after leaving a pub in the city centre. Avon and Somerset Police...
BBC
Angus gamekeeper who kept trophy photos of fighting dogs jailed
A gamekeeper who kept trophy photos of dogs he used to fight and bait wild animals has been jailed for eight months. Rhys Davies tried to treat serious injuries the animals had sustained by himself to avoid being caught. Davies, 28, worked at Turnabrae House on Millden Estate in Angus...
BBC
Bedale: Tributes paid to teenagers killed in collision
Tributes have been paid to two teenagers who died in a collision in North Yorkshire on Friday. An Alfa Romeo carrying a total of four males crashed on the B6268 Masham Road, near Thornton Watlass, Bedale, at about 23:00 BST, North Yorkshire Police said. Wensleydale RUFC said two of the...
