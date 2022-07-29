ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

The Shruggie Awards of San Diego Comic-Con 2022 – Nominations

 4 days ago
The Urban Menu

Must Visit Events in San Diego: August

With August still ahead of us, there's plenty of fun to be had, so let's look at some must-see events in San Diego. ArtWalk @ Liberty Station, August 6 -7 At the stunning Liberty Station, ArtWalk @ Liberty Station will mark 17 years of showcasing fine art in San Diego in 2022. More than 150 artists from several states and Mexico attend the exhibition to showcase and sell their works of art, which include paintings, photographs, glass and ceramics, jewelry, and sculpture. The event honors creativity on both sides of the border. San Diego's main location for the arts, museums, eating, and...
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS 8

San Diego to pay nearly $900,000 for trip and fall case that it failed to appear for in court, city says it was never served

SAN DIEGO — San Diego taxpayers must pay nearly $900,000 in a trip and fall lawsuit after attorneys for the city failed to appear in court or submit any legal filings. Superior Court Judge Ronald Frazier issued his final judgment on July 29 in favor of Diane Lloyd, a 74-year-old woman who stepped off a curb in Clairemont and landed in a large pothole outside the Clairemont Mesa post office in December 2020.
SAN DIEGO, CA
San Diego, CA
California Lifestyle
San Diego, CA
Yana Bostongirl

Why California’s I-5 is the Deadliest Road in the US

According to ValuePenguin, California and Texas accounted for 10% of the 179,696 car crash fatalities reported between 2015-2019. The most dangerous road in the US based on fatalities resulting from car crashes is the I-5 highway in California: "The most dangerous road in the U.S. is Interstate 5 in California, where 584 people were killed in 544 deadly crashes. State Route 49 in California topped ValuePenguin's analysis for the rate of deaths per crash, while state Route 91 led for the number of fatal crashes in which alcohol was present.
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS 8

What $1,500 a month in housing can get you in San Diego County

SAN DIEGO — When it comes to rent and what you get for your money, San Diego is #1...#1 at getting the least bang for your buck. At least that's what a new survey says. Rent Café, “How Much Space You Can Get for $1,500 in the Best Cities for Renters” researched on how much square footage you can get for $1,500 a month.
San Diego weekly Reader

Wholesome San Diego mom finally quits meth

Between 2016 and 2020, San Diego County saw a 92% increase in methamphetamine-related deaths. According to the San Diego Medical Examiner’s Office, many of those deaths occurred in people over the age of 45. My friend Lisa Weber (not her real name) has avoided becoming one of those people, a fact which sometimes baffles me. But then, there are many baffling things about Lisa. Now 55, she began using meth as a teenager; she kept on using, despite multiple attempts to quit, until December of last year. But you wouldn’t know it to look at her. For starters, she looks closer to 40 than 55, and she is girl-next-door pretty: tall, thin, her vibrant smile revealing a full set of bright white teeth. And you wouldn’t know it to look at her life, either. She’s a minivan-driving, stay-at-home mom, the kind who volunteers to chaperone her kids’ field trips. She makes a mean cornbread casserole that is the hit of every potluck she attends, and she attends a lot of potlucks. One weekend a month, she and her husband Ted (not his real name) lead a church clean-up crew.
SAN DIEGO, CA
inewsource

Another resident at Veterans Village is dead. The DEA took notice.

Another resident at San Diego’s esteemed rehab center for veterans has died of a suspected fentanyl overdose, prompting a second death investigation by the Drug Enforcement Administration. On Tuesday evening, a client at Veterans Village of San Diego’s drug treatment program died on the campus. The name of the...
CBS 8

Human jawbone found in Carlsbad possibly belongs to white or Hispanic adult male

CARLSBAD, Calif. — A human jawbone found three weeks ago in a Carlsbad creek bed has been identified as possibly from a white or Hispanic adult male, police said on Monday. CBS 8 obtained photos and video of the mandible from the man who found it on July 3 downstream from El Salto Falls, off Highway 78 near College Blvd.
NBC San Diego

Another Round of Major Closures of Interstate 8 in San Diego Announced

Remember earlier this month, when most drivers expecting to travel on a two-mile portion of Interstate 8 in the evenings instead had to detour through the heart of Mission Valley? Well, it's happening again. Construction crews will be closing freeway connectors, on-ramps and off-ramps on Interstate 8 from Interstate 5...
SAN DIEGO, CA
sandiegocountynews.com

Tijuana resident pleads guilty in hostage-taking that killed a U.S. citizen

San Diego, CA–A Tijuana resident pleaded guilty in federal court for his role in the kidnapping of Miguel Anthony Rendon, a U.S. citizen, which resulted in Rendon’s death. Luis Armando Dorantes Rivera Jr. pleaded guilty before U.S. Magistrate Judge Andrew Schopler to hostage-taking. He is the third defendant to plead guilty in connection with this crime, after Alan Lomeli-Luna and Wyatt Valencia-Pacheco.
SAN DIEGO, CA

