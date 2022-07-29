The Shruggie Awards of San Diego Comic-Con 2022 – Nominations

sdccblog.com
Walk in the footsteps of thousands of military sailors aboard the USS Midway MuseumFit*Life*TravelSan Diego, CA
San Diego renters need to earn over $33 an hour just to afford a one-bedroom apartmentBeth TorresSan Diego, CA
Apple buys new campus for $445 million for vast San Diego expansionEntrepreneur's Journal
Opinion: William Shatner and "Star Trek"Herbie J PilatoSan Diego, CA
Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power trailer debuts at ComiconCheryl E PrestonSan Diego, CA
Must Visit Events in San Diego: August
With August still ahead of us, there's plenty of fun to be had, so let's look at some must-see events in San Diego. ArtWalk @ Liberty Station, August 6 -7 At the stunning Liberty Station, ArtWalk @ Liberty Station will mark 17 years of showcasing fine art in San Diego in 2022. More than 150 artists from several states and Mexico attend the exhibition to showcase and sell their works of art, which include paintings, photographs, glass and ceramics, jewelry, and sculpture. The event honors creativity on both sides of the border. San Diego's main location for the arts, museums, eating, and...
I'm a New Yorker who went to San Diego Comic-Con for the first time. Here are the 5 things that surprised me most.
An Insider reporter attended the four-day event and shared the things that most surprised her, like the long lines and the number of pesky mosquitoes.
San Diego to pay nearly $900,000 for trip and fall case that it failed to appear for in court, city says it was never served
SAN DIEGO — San Diego taxpayers must pay nearly $900,000 in a trip and fall lawsuit after attorneys for the city failed to appear in court or submit any legal filings. Superior Court Judge Ronald Frazier issued his final judgment on July 29 in favor of Diane Lloyd, a 74-year-old woman who stepped off a curb in Clairemont and landed in a large pothole outside the Clairemont Mesa post office in December 2020.
Los Angeles saw its first cases of a new fast-spreading Omicron variant. San Diego might be next
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — A new variant that has caused a surge of COVID-19 cases in India over the last few months has been identified in California and infectious disease experts from UC San Diego Health and the New York Institute of Technology say it is only a matter of time before it makes its way to San Diego.
Chula Vista Police giving away free Tacos El Gordo this week: Here’s what to know
Anyone want a free taco?
Why California’s I-5 is the Deadliest Road in the US
According to ValuePenguin, California and Texas accounted for 10% of the 179,696 car crash fatalities reported between 2015-2019. The most dangerous road in the US based on fatalities resulting from car crashes is the I-5 highway in California: "The most dangerous road in the U.S. is Interstate 5 in California, where 584 people were killed in 544 deadly crashes. State Route 49 in California topped ValuePenguin's analysis for the rate of deaths per crash, while state Route 91 led for the number of fatal crashes in which alcohol was present.
What $1,500 a month in housing can get you in San Diego County
SAN DIEGO — When it comes to rent and what you get for your money, San Diego is #1...#1 at getting the least bang for your buck. At least that's what a new survey says. Rent Café, “How Much Space You Can Get for $1,500 in the Best Cities for Renters” researched on how much square footage you can get for $1,500 a month.
Thunderstorms, showers could hit San Diego County Sunday
San Diego County will continue to see the potential for showers and thunderstorms Sunday.
San Diego weekly Reader
Wholesome San Diego mom finally quits meth
Between 2016 and 2020, San Diego County saw a 92% increase in methamphetamine-related deaths. According to the San Diego Medical Examiner’s Office, many of those deaths occurred in people over the age of 45. My friend Lisa Weber (not her real name) has avoided becoming one of those people, a fact which sometimes baffles me. But then, there are many baffling things about Lisa. Now 55, she began using meth as a teenager; she kept on using, despite multiple attempts to quit, until December of last year. But you wouldn’t know it to look at her. For starters, she looks closer to 40 than 55, and she is girl-next-door pretty: tall, thin, her vibrant smile revealing a full set of bright white teeth. And you wouldn’t know it to look at her life, either. She’s a minivan-driving, stay-at-home mom, the kind who volunteers to chaperone her kids’ field trips. She makes a mean cornbread casserole that is the hit of every potluck she attends, and she attends a lot of potlucks. One weekend a month, she and her husband Ted (not his real name) lead a church clean-up crew.
Body pulled from Lakeside pond early Monday morning
The body of a middle-aged man was pulled from a pond early Monday morning in Lakeside, authorities said.
Another resident at Veterans Village is dead. The DEA took notice.
Another resident at San Diego’s esteemed rehab center for veterans has died of a suspected fentanyl overdose, prompting a second death investigation by the Drug Enforcement Administration. On Tuesday evening, a client at Veterans Village of San Diego’s drug treatment program died on the campus. The name of the...
Human jawbone found in Carlsbad possibly belongs to white or Hispanic adult male
CARLSBAD, Calif. — A human jawbone found three weeks ago in a Carlsbad creek bed has been identified as possibly from a white or Hispanic adult male, police said on Monday. CBS 8 obtained photos and video of the mandible from the man who found it on July 3 downstream from El Salto Falls, off Highway 78 near College Blvd.
Man stabbed in fight in East Village
A man was hospitalized Sunday afternoon after being stabbed during a fight in the East Village neighborhood, authorities said.
Photos of man suspected of assaulting teen in South Bay released
The San Diego County Sheriff's Department on Monday released new photos of the suspect wanted in the July 26 assault of a teenage girl in the Lincoln Acres area.
San Diego County pays $1.35 million to mother whose son died during 2018 arrest
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif — San Diego County paid $1.35 million dollars to a mother whose son died in 2018 after an altercation with Sheriff's deputies at a gas station in Fallbrook. Public records obtained by CBS 8 show the county paid Dolores Rosales on July 5th for the...
NBC San Diego
Another Round of Major Closures of Interstate 8 in San Diego Announced
Remember earlier this month, when most drivers expecting to travel on a two-mile portion of Interstate 8 in the evenings instead had to detour through the heart of Mission Valley? Well, it's happening again. Construction crews will be closing freeway connectors, on-ramps and off-ramps on Interstate 8 from Interstate 5...
Showers, Thunderstorms, Forecast for San Diego County Through Monday
Monsoon moisture remains firmly in place Monday across San Diego County, and may fuel showers and thunderstorms with flash flooding possible, the National Weather Service said. “Scattered thunderstorms will continue for the mountains and deserts today from late morning into the evening with coverage more isolated for Tuesday as drying...
sandiegocountynews.com
Tijuana resident pleads guilty in hostage-taking that killed a U.S. citizen
San Diego, CA–A Tijuana resident pleaded guilty in federal court for his role in the kidnapping of Miguel Anthony Rendon, a U.S. citizen, which resulted in Rendon’s death. Luis Armando Dorantes Rivera Jr. pleaded guilty before U.S. Magistrate Judge Andrew Schopler to hostage-taking. He is the third defendant to plead guilty in connection with this crime, after Alan Lomeli-Luna and Wyatt Valencia-Pacheco.
Tijuana man admits role in kidnapping that left American dead
A Tijuana man pleaded guilty in federal court Thursday for the kidnapping of a U.S. citizen who was later killed by his co-conspirators in Mexico, prosecutors said.
San Diego Shook By 2 Earthquakes Early This Morning
The quakes struck Baja California within 20 minutes of eachother, the second was almost twice as strong as the first.
