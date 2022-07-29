www.bogalusadailynews.com
Amos “Moochie” Peters Sr.
Final arrangements have been made for Bro. Amos “Moochie” Peters Sr. Visitation will be Friday, Aug. 5, from 4 p.m. until 6 p.m. at Cook-Richmond Funeral Home in Bogalusa. Funeral services will be held Saturday, Aug. 6, at 2 p.m. at New Zion Missionary Baptist Church, with the Rev. Dr. Linza Rae Cotton, pastor/officiant. Interment will be in Harry Cemetery in Angie. Cook-Richmond Funeral Home of Bogalusa will be in charge of arrangements. Masks are required.
Community Calendar for Aug. 3, 2022
If you have any information for the Community Calendar, please email it to justin.schuver@bogalusadailynews.com. The Bogalusa City Schools has announced that it continues to serve meals to students under the National School Lunch and School Breakfast Programs for the 2022-23 school year at no charge. Students will be able to receive breakfast and lunch at no charge at the following sites: Bogalusa High School, Central Elementary School and Byrd Avenue Primary School. For additional information, contact Lorene Randazzo with the Child Nutrition Program at 985-281-2124, larandazzo@bogschools.org, or visit her office at 1705 Sullivan Drive in Bogalusa.
Church Notes for Aug. 3, 2022
If you have any information for the Church Notes, please email it to justin.schuver@bogalusadailynews.com. ESM United Methodist Church invites everyone to join them each week for the following activities. On Wednesdays at 5 p.m. there will be a prayer meeting in the church parlor, and at 5:30 p.m. there will be Bible study in the fellowship hall. On Sundays at 9 a.m., there will be Sunday school in the education building, following by the worship service at 10 a.m. in the sanctuary. Sunday nights at 5:30 p.m., there will be a youth program in the youth room. Take note of the new times for Sundays.
Sports Works Academy Camp successful
Children ages 6-18 competed and took to the court on July 23 at the 15th annual Sports Works Academy Basketball Camp that was held at the YMCA in Bogalusa. “The camp went great overall,” co-Camp Director Michael Galloway said. “I felt great about the energy of the kids. The kids listened and picked up the drills quickly. We didn’t have a long timeframe. We only had about 3-1/2, four hours, so you want to get in as much as you can.”
YouthBuild partners with Bogalusa Rebirth for job skills training
Bogalusa Rebirth is developing housing for working families in Bogalusa and is proud to partner with the YouthBuild program since 2019 to give students in the Northshore Technical Community College initiative the opportunity to learn about construction of housing, community involvement, and leadership. Four students from the program — Jonathan...
BPD seeks info related to shooting death of teen, 14
Bogalusa Police Department detectives are now working another homicide, after a June shooting victim died Sunday night, according to BPD officials. On Sunday night, June 26, the BPD responded to the area of Main Street and Marshall Richardson Road in reference to a call of shots fired in the area.
Parish jail report for July 29-31, 2022
The following people were booked into the Washington Parish Jail, from July 29, 2022, through July 31, 2022:. Emmanuel Tate, criminal damage to property-simple-less than $1,000, domestic abuse-child endangerment-13A Michael Bourne, ran stop sign, possession of marijuana-simple, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of heroin, obstruction of justice-evidence tampering, driver’s license-expired...
1 killed, 5 injured in head-on crash
Shortly after 10:45 p.m. on Saturday, troopers from Louisiana State Police Troop L began investigating a two-vehicle fatal crash on Louisiana Highway 21 near Little Southern Village Road in Washington Parish. The crash claimed the life of Kevin Christensen, 35, of Mandeville. Trooper William Huggins said that the initial investigation...
Varnado teacher selected as FFA ‘Ambassador’
For years, teachers across the country have advocated for their students regardless of their environment — whether it be in-person, virtual or hybrid. Agricultural education teachers are no exception. For the past few years, they have faced numerous challenges. This summer, they came together to share how they can work together to share the story of FFA and agricultural education in their states and communities.
