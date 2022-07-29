www.bogalusadailynews.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
bogalusadailynews.com
Parish jail report for July 29-31, 2022
The following people were booked into the Washington Parish Jail, from July 29, 2022, through July 31, 2022:. Emmanuel Tate, criminal damage to property-simple-less than $1,000, domestic abuse-child endangerment-13A Michael Bourne, ran stop sign, possession of marijuana-simple, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of heroin, obstruction of justice-evidence tampering, driver’s license-expired...
bogalusadailynews.com
1 killed, 5 injured in head-on crash
Shortly after 10:45 p.m. on Saturday, troopers from Louisiana State Police Troop L began investigating a two-vehicle fatal crash on Louisiana Highway 21 near Little Southern Village Road in Washington Parish. The crash claimed the life of Kevin Christensen, 35, of Mandeville. Trooper William Huggins said that the initial investigation...
Comments / 0