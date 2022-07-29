www.butlercountytimesgazette.com
KWCH.com
Recent rainfall impacting Kansas farmers
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - For many Kansas farmers, this past summer has been a season to forget. For the past several weeks, triple-digit heat has been the theme, but with recent rainfall hitting portions of our state, this is how it’s impacting farmers. “Well, it’s impacted the farmers because...
Governor's 'Prosperity on the Plains' tour stops in SW Kansas
DODGE CITY – Governor Laura Kelly continued her ‘Prosperity on the Plains’ statewide economic development tour in Dodge City Saturday, according to a media release from her office. \. She met with leaders from Nor-Am Cold Storage, a freezer and production company that opened a 148,000-square-foot Dodge...
🎥 A Day in the Life: Kincaid Manufacturing
Welcome to Hutch Post’s new feature series "A Day in the Life." We've gone behind the scenes to see what "a day in the life" is like for some of Reno County's busiest shops, factories and businesses. We'll show the inner workings of facilities you may pass every day, to finally see what goes on inside. From boilers to donuts, join us as we learn how things are designed and produced right here in Reno County with "A Day in the Life." This series will be posted every other Sunday morning.
Kansas Stimulus Check Update ($250)
Inflation has soared 9.1% in June compared to 2021, and it is continuing on an expensive trend that's been causing negative impacts on households for a year. Though drivers seem to be finally getting some relief at the pump, gas, housing, and food prices have still been a heavy burden for many.
KOCO
Some big changes coming next week to Oklahoma's medical marijuana landscape
OKLAHOMA CITY — Starting Monday, the Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Authority is hitting the brakes on new businesses. Twelve different medical marijuana bills were recently signed into law, cracking down on what some have called the wild west of weed. Starting next week, new dispensaries and grow operations must be...
Endangered, threatened Kansas species found during survey
COFFEYVILLE (KSNT) – Members of the Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks recently completed a survey that found members of an endangered and threatened species alive and well in a Kansas river. According to the KDWP, a survey to locate endangered and threatened mussels was concluded in the Verdigris River at a site Northwest of […]
Cybersecurity firm moving its headquarters to Wichita
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Cybersecurity firm Novacoast is moving its corporate headquarters to Wichita from Santa Barbara, California. The firm, which first came to Wichita last year, currently employs 40 people in software cybersecurity engineering and software development. “We’ve been impressed with Wichita. One year ago, we expanded our presence to the area, and we’ve […]
mcphersonweeklynews.com
Teacher’s association calls for Aichele’s withdrawal from board of education race. Aichele responds to association’s call.
McPHERSON–In a statement dated July 29, 2022, Kansas National Education Association President Sherri Schwanz called for Luke Aichele to withdraw from the Kansas State Board of Education Race for District 9. “Serving as a member of the body responsible for overseeing our state’s public schools is a position of honor and great responsibility,” Sherri Schwanz, […]
Kansas abortion vote inspires arrest threat, personal lobbying, clergy letter, legal analysis
TOPEKA — Dickinson County officials threatened to arrest Democrats who were protesting near the county courthouse in Abilene in opposition of the constitutional amendment on abortion. The dispute is indicative of tensions over the abortion amendment on the Aug. 2 ballot. The Kansas election has attracted national attention — along with millions in advertising and […] The post Kansas abortion vote inspires arrest threat, personal lobbying, clergy letter, legal analysis appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
$40,000 fine, roofer banned from Kansas
SALINA (KSNT) – A Saline County roofer and his company were temporarily banned from performing services in Kansas and ordered to pay $40,000 in penalties after violating consumer protection laws. Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt said in a statement on July 28 that Shaun Costello of Salina and his business Low Overhead Exterior LLC are […]
‘Baby Killer’: Abortion Vote Is Pitting Neighbor Against Neighbor in Kansas
WICHITA, Kansas—On the eve of the first state vote on abortion rights in the country since the fall of Roe v. Wade, the lawn signs in this quiet neighborhood of nearly identical, brick-and-beige homes hint at the strong feelings of people living inside. “Vote No” signs suggests they will...
KAKE TV
Novacoast announces new headquarters in downtown Wichita
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Novacoast, a company specializing in managed security, engineering, development, and advisory, announced the relocation of its corporate headquarters to Wichita, KS, effective July 29, 2022. “We’ve been impressed with Wichita. One year ago, we expanded our presence to the area, and we’ve come to realize the...
Salina roofer fined $40,000, temporarily shut down
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A Salina man and his roofing company cannot do business for a while. According to the Kansas Attorney General’s office, a judge has temporarily banned Shaun Costello and Low Overhead Exterior LLC from performing roofing services. Attorney General Derek Schmidt alleges that Costello and his company did not have a valid […]
KOCO
Upcoming Kansas vote could further restrict Oklahomans’ abortion access
OKLAHOMA CITY — A vote next week could further restrict access for Oklahomans seeking an abortion. Kansas voters will decide whether their state will remain the closest to ours to offering abortions. Kansas lawmakers – like those in Oklahoma – are seeking to ban abortions. But they first must...
More than 50% of Kansas in CDC high-risk mask category
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says 55 Kansas counties are in the high-risk category for the coronavirus, compared to 41 counties last week. That is 52% of Kansas counties. The CDC says people in those counties should wear masks indoors in public. Another 37 counties are at medium risk, […]
KWCH.com
Lottery players discuss what they'd do with historic prize
Back-to-school shopping can really add up. Sheila Regehr joins Shane Konicki to find out how you can save with deals at Dillons. FF12 breaks down claims in ad opposing constitutional amendment on abortion. Updated: Jul. 28, 2022 at 11:19 PM CDT. Many ads focusing on the amendment vote are filling...
WIBW
Kansans urged to report eye irritation following visits to Perry restaurant
PERRY, Kan. (WIBW) - Mysterious eye and skin irritation reported after visiting Perry Bar and Grill has the KDHE asking residents to report their symptoms. The Kansas Department of Health and Environment says it has opened a joint investigation with the Jefferson Co. Health Department to uncover the circumstances leading to reports of residents who have suffered eye or skin irritation after they visited Perry Bar and Grill.
KWCH.com
KHS holds first-ever vaccine and microchip clinic
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Kansas Humane Society held its first-ever community vaccine and microchip clinic Saturday. Doors opened at 10 a.m., but around 50 to 75 people were already in line for a few hours. It was held at the evergreen recreation center, donated by the city of Wichita.
Young people in Kansas deserve better in wake of Cedric Lofton’s death
Kansas Reflector welcomes opinion pieces from writers who share our goal of widening the conversation about how public policies affect the day-to-day lives of people throughout our state. Tyler Williams and Yusef Presley are youth leaders with Progeny. While September marks one year since Cedric Lofton was tragically killed at the Sedgwick County Juvenile Intake […] The post Young people in Kansas deserve better in wake of Cedric Lofton’s death appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
