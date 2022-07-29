ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
San Diego, CA
Crime & Safety
City
San Diego, CA
Chula Vista, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Chula Vista, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
CBS 8

San Diego police investigating stabbing in East Village

SAN DIEGO — The San Diego Police Department is investigating an altercation that left a man stabbed in East Village on Sunday. Streets near Park Blvd and Island Blvd remain closed as police investigate the stabbing. The Orange Trolley stops at Park Blvd and Market Street were closed in both directions due to the investigation.
SAN DIEGO, CA
eastcountymagazine.org

MOTORIST DIES AFTER STRIKING TRUCK STOPPED ON FREEWAY SHOULDER

July 31, 2022 (Spring Valley) – A San Diego man, 27, was killed after his black Toyota sedan veered out of traffic lanes and hit a white box truck parked on the shoulder of I-15 northbound, near Friar’s Road. The driver of the white box truck, a 25-year-old Spring Valley man, had stopped due to a flat tire. He was standing on the shoulder and suffered injuries after the collision pushed the truck against him Friday around 1:09 a.m.
SAN DIEGO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#T29#E6
NBC San Diego

San Diego Free Eye-Exam and Glasses Event Exactly What the Doctor Ordered

People from all over the county took advantage of free vision screenings in Otay Mesa Saturday. The event was hosted by the Salvation Army and the Lions Club and was meant to help families who don’t have the means to get an eye exam or prescription glasses. Families who are dealing with inflation were grateful for the opportunity to get free glasses.
SAN DIEGO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
sandiegocountynews.com

Tijuana resident pleads guilty in hostage-taking that killed a U.S. citizen

San Diego, CA–A Tijuana resident pleaded guilty in federal court for his role in the kidnapping of Miguel Anthony Rendon, a U.S. citizen, which resulted in Rendon’s death. Luis Armando Dorantes Rivera Jr. pleaded guilty before U.S. Magistrate Judge Andrew Schopler to hostage-taking. He is the third defendant to plead guilty in connection with this crime, after Alan Lomeli-Luna and Wyatt Valencia-Pacheco.
onscene.tv

Armed Suspect Caught After Manhunt | San Diego

7.27.22 | 8:35 A.M. | San Diego Two men were in a Honda on the backside of the “Jack in the Box” restaurant. The Police received reports of the male in the driver’s seat getting into arguments with others and pulling a handgun out on them. Officers arrived quickly and the suspect fled on foot and jumped through an open window at the New Friendship Hotel”. The officers set a quick perimeter around the hotel and called for more officers. As officers encountered the residents, they evacuated them. After some time and many call-outs, a Police K-9 was put into the apartment, and no one was inside. Officers then did a sweep of the building and found the door of a room on the second floor that had been kicked in. They found the suspect pretending to be a sleeping resident. He was still wearing his shoes while lying under the covers. He was arrested. The suspect was already wanted for a felony warrant. The second male that was in the car, was arrested for a felony warrant that was outstanding. The residents were allowed to go back inside of the hotel. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/
northcountydailystar.com

Preventing Bicycle Theft in Carlsbad

As we head into summer and we are out in the city more on bicycles, it is important to take precautions to prevent bicycle theft. Here are some facts. 52% of the bicycles recently stolen had the lock cut. 2 bicycles were taken from open garages. 7 bicycles were recovered.
San Diego weekly Reader

San Diego cops were fierce

"A homosexual murder, I remember that real clear. I was the first person there. They gave him an enema with Clorox, really fouled him up pretty good. Split his body open, his gut open. He was cut all over. His guts had pulled up and stacked up on his chest. There was blood all over the walls. Quite a mess."
SAN DIEGO, CA
Nationwide Report

25-year-old woman died after a suspected DUI crash in Coronado; Erwin Ramos-Mejia arrested (Coronado, CA)

25-year-old woman died after a suspected DUI crash in Coronado; Erwin Ramos-Mejia arrested (Coronado, CA)Nationwide Report. A 25-year-old woman lost her life after a crash Friday in Coronado while authorities arrested Erwin Ramos-Mejia on suspicion of DUI. As per the initial information, the fatal single-vehicle accident took place at around 12:30 a.m. near the 1100 block of Orange Avenue [...]
CORONADO, CA
thestarnews.com

Chula Vista sides with maintained access to Friendship Park

Chula Vista City Council unanimously approved the signing of a letter drafted by Mayor Mary Casillas Salas, supporting Friends of Friendship Park to the Department of Homeland Security in support of maintaining public access at International Friendship Park. The park was inaugurated as a California State Park by First Lady Pat Nixon on Aug. 18, 1971.
CHULA VISTA, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy