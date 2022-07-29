sdfdpub.sandiego.gov
San Diego renters need to earn over $33 an hour just to afford a one-bedroom apartmentBeth TorresSan Diego, CA
Apple buys new campus for $445 million for vast San Diego expansionEntrepreneur's Journal
Opinion: William Shatner and "Star Trek"Herbie J PilatoSan Diego, CA
Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power trailer debuts at ComiconCheryl E Preston
Marvel at San Diego Comic Con360 MagazineSan Diego, CA
Man stabbed in fight in East Village
A man was hospitalized Sunday afternoon after being stabbed during a fight in the East Village neighborhood, authorities said.
Man shot twice as sale turns into robbery
A man arranged to meet somebody and make a sale in City Heights Friday, but he ended up getting shot in a robbery attempt, police said.
Fire destroys home near Spring Valley
A fire caused $750,000 worth of damage to an East County home and displaced two residents, first responders said.
Chemical spill from crash prompts traffic delays in North County
A crash between two vehicles caused hazardous material to spill onto a roadway Sunday in North County, first responders said.
San Diego police investigating stabbing in East Village
SAN DIEGO — The San Diego Police Department is investigating an altercation that left a man stabbed in East Village on Sunday. Streets near Park Blvd and Island Blvd remain closed as police investigate the stabbing. The Orange Trolley stops at Park Blvd and Market Street were closed in both directions due to the investigation.
Camp Pendleton issues Noise Advisory ahead of explosives training
Camp Pendleton officials issued a Noise Advisory Saturday ahead of explosives training in North County.
eastcountymagazine.org
MOTORIST DIES AFTER STRIKING TRUCK STOPPED ON FREEWAY SHOULDER
July 31, 2022 (Spring Valley) – A San Diego man, 27, was killed after his black Toyota sedan veered out of traffic lanes and hit a white box truck parked on the shoulder of I-15 northbound, near Friar’s Road. The driver of the white box truck, a 25-year-old Spring Valley man, had stopped due to a flat tire. He was standing on the shoulder and suffered injuries after the collision pushed the truck against him Friday around 1:09 a.m.
Escondido Police locate missing 13-year-old
Officials with the Escondido Police Department are asking for the public's assistance to locate a missing 13-year-old boy.
Man sentenced to 15 years for fentanyl-related death of La Jolla woman
Joshua Breslow pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter in the 2020 death of Sally Manchester Ricchiuti, daughter of developer Doug Manchester.
Chula Vista police search for group of men suspected in attack
Police said the group of men walked into Culichi Town Restaurant on Third Avenue, got into an argument with a man at the bar and then attacked him.
Missing teen found safe, reunited with family
The missing 13-year-old was located without incident and since has been reunited with his family, police said in a tweet: "We appreciate the community's concern and help."
NBC San Diego
San Diego Free Eye-Exam and Glasses Event Exactly What the Doctor Ordered
People from all over the county took advantage of free vision screenings in Otay Mesa Saturday. The event was hosted by the Salvation Army and the Lions Club and was meant to help families who don’t have the means to get an eye exam or prescription glasses. Families who are dealing with inflation were grateful for the opportunity to get free glasses.
South Bay lowriders show off for charity: ‘It’s just our style’
After an unsuccessful pilot program to bring back cruising in National City earlier this year, the low rider community came together to show off their cars for a good cause.
CHP Reports Early Morning Fatality on Route 78 in Oceanside
A person was killed in a vehicle crash Saturday morning on state Route 78 in Oceanside, authorities said. The crash occurred about 6:45 a.m. on the eastbound highway, at Jefferson Street, the California Highway Patrol reported. It was not known whether the fatality died at the scene or at an...
sandiegocountynews.com
Tijuana resident pleads guilty in hostage-taking that killed a U.S. citizen
San Diego, CA–A Tijuana resident pleaded guilty in federal court for his role in the kidnapping of Miguel Anthony Rendon, a U.S. citizen, which resulted in Rendon’s death. Luis Armando Dorantes Rivera Jr. pleaded guilty before U.S. Magistrate Judge Andrew Schopler to hostage-taking. He is the third defendant to plead guilty in connection with this crime, after Alan Lomeli-Luna and Wyatt Valencia-Pacheco.
onscene.tv
Armed Suspect Caught After Manhunt | San Diego
7.27.22 | 8:35 A.M. | San Diego Two men were in a Honda on the backside of the “Jack in the Box” restaurant. The Police received reports of the male in the driver’s seat getting into arguments with others and pulling a handgun out on them. Officers arrived quickly and the suspect fled on foot and jumped through an open window at the New Friendship Hotel”. The officers set a quick perimeter around the hotel and called for more officers. As officers encountered the residents, they evacuated them. After some time and many call-outs, a Police K-9 was put into the apartment, and no one was inside. Officers then did a sweep of the building and found the door of a room on the second floor that had been kicked in. They found the suspect pretending to be a sleeping resident. He was still wearing his shoes while lying under the covers. He was arrested. The suspect was already wanted for a felony warrant. The second male that was in the car, was arrested for a felony warrant that was outstanding. The residents were allowed to go back inside of the hotel. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/
northcountydailystar.com
Preventing Bicycle Theft in Carlsbad
As we head into summer and we are out in the city more on bicycles, it is important to take precautions to prevent bicycle theft. Here are some facts. 52% of the bicycles recently stolen had the lock cut. 2 bicycles were taken from open garages. 7 bicycles were recovered.
San Diego weekly Reader
San Diego cops were fierce
"A homosexual murder, I remember that real clear. I was the first person there. They gave him an enema with Clorox, really fouled him up pretty good. Split his body open, his gut open. He was cut all over. His guts had pulled up and stacked up on his chest. There was blood all over the walls. Quite a mess."
25-year-old woman died after a suspected DUI crash in Coronado; Erwin Ramos-Mejia arrested (Coronado, CA)
25-year-old woman died after a suspected DUI crash in Coronado; Erwin Ramos-Mejia arrested (Coronado, CA)Nationwide Report. A 25-year-old woman lost her life after a crash Friday in Coronado while authorities arrested Erwin Ramos-Mejia on suspicion of DUI. As per the initial information, the fatal single-vehicle accident took place at around 12:30 a.m. near the 1100 block of Orange Avenue [...]
thestarnews.com
Chula Vista sides with maintained access to Friendship Park
Chula Vista City Council unanimously approved the signing of a letter drafted by Mayor Mary Casillas Salas, supporting Friends of Friendship Park to the Department of Homeland Security in support of maintaining public access at International Friendship Park. The park was inaugurated as a California State Park by First Lady Pat Nixon on Aug. 18, 1971.
